We have nothing but great things to say about our experience at the Ford Renton dealership. Jasneet initially greeted us with a very friendly face and took us on a test drive with our Ford Escape. Jason was the salesperson that worked with us throughout the process – he was very professional and also honest with all of our questions (also while we were waiting had a nice conversation with Bill as well). Again, they all genuinely seemed like nice people. When finishing up with the purchase (and working with Nabu) it continued to be a pleasant experience. He was also accommodating and down to earth just like all the other staff. Prior to going to Sound Ford, we visited a handful of other dealerships. Our experiences ranged from sales staff not willing to negotiate with pricing (stating that the cars were already aggressively priced – although they kept having to lower them each week) to another dealership who actually asked us to put gas into the SUV we were test driving and jumped out of the vehicle to help another client who they recognized as a previous customer. These were pretty miserable moments in us working with the used car dealership crowd. What we ended up with at Sound Ford was a sales staff willing to work with us, spend the time to attract us as a client, and ultimately sell us a vehicle we are very pleased to drive. Thank you Sound Ford for all your efforts and hard work. Read more