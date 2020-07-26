service Rating

The people at Bob Bridge Toyota Scion are probably the most [violative content deleted] people I have ever met. They are [violative content deleted] and trust me they will screw you over like nobody's business and not think twice about it. I don't even think they know what morals are. They are r[violative content deleted], and their owner Bob called me a bitch. I owe 9200, on my 01 Hyundai Santa FE and Dinh who sold me the car sold me a load of crap. My car has had a total of 13 going on 14 issues and I have only owned it for a year a half. Since I bought the car, my drivetrain, catalytic converter, back left wheel bearing gone out twice, serpentine belt, speed sensor, heat, battery, brakes which supposed to be new, dark transmission fluid, and 4 oil leaks. These are all the issues I have had. Its [violative content deleted] and it's a lemon. They claim they checked it out but they did not. They are not thorough, caring, customer service oriented, and they won't give you the parts back if you ask them. don't get your car serviced there, and don't buy a car there. These people are [violative content deleted]. They should be arrested for selling unlawfully. I promise you this dealership will screw you up and down. Read more