Toyota of Renton

Visit dealer’s website 
150 SW 7th St, Renton, WA 98057
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Toyota of Renton

4.9
Overall Rating
(10)
Recommend: Yes (10) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

Excellent service

by Excellent service on 07/26/2020

I took my car in to have a recall completed. I was provided a loaner and the work was completed in a very timely manner. I have been going to this dealership for a number of years and continue to be very satisfied with the service provided. Excellent staff!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
16 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Excellent service

by Excellent service on 07/26/2020

I took my car in to have a recall completed. I was provided a loaner and the work was completed in a very timely manner. I have been going to this dealership for a number of years and continue to be very satisfied with the service provided. Excellent staff!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Car Maintenance

by Karen on 07/01/2020

The service is good and so as the staff but the maintenance charge price is a little high just for an oil change.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Quality of Service

by Diane Schott on 06/28/2020

I had my car serviced on a Saturday. I was there before seven so was one of the first served. However, the service representative said my car may need an hour and a half for service and it only took them 40 minutes. I had filters replaced so that added another half hour. Service was efficient and quick. I appreciated it so I could get on with my day. The service representative offered quality customer service and I couldn't ask for better service overall. Thanks Toyota dealership of Renton for your great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change and inspection.

by Thanh tran on 05/22/2020

Excellent service. Customer service is great and friendly. Thanks Thomas.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent service

by Excellent service on 05/22/2020

I always get first class service at Toyota of Renton. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Fluids, brakes, tire check. front wiper replacement

by Regular service on 05/17/2020

As always we arrived and were waited on right away. We asked to have the front wipers replaced due to normal ware. 20 minutes after returning home our service was complete.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Camry sun roof repair.

by Greg on 05/17/2020

They did a good job and in the time promised. Also gave me a loaner car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

2010 RAV4 oil change

by Tarr on 04/18/2020

Oil change and inspection completed early. Also informed of near future needs maintenance. Outstanding service as always.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good job

by Akamai Okole on 02/28/2020

Did as asked, quick turn around, will be back

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Always a great experience

by Douglas Lower on 02/19/2020

I have always had a great experience with O'Brian Automotive group.Renton and Kirkland have always treated me well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Two hours oil change; Car was scratched

by olt1892 on 02/04/2012

An oil change took 2 hours. Car was scratched.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Don't get you car fixed here

by jfoulsham on 09/27/2009

The people at Bob Bridge Toyota Scion are probably the most [violative content deleted] people I have ever met. They are [violative content deleted] and trust me they will screw you over like nobody's business and not think twice about it. I don't even think they know what morals are. They are r[violative content deleted], and their owner Bob called me a bitch. I owe 9200, on my 01 Hyundai Santa FE and Dinh who sold me the car sold me a load of crap. My car has had a total of 13 going on 14 issues and I have only owned it for a year a half. Since I bought the car, my drivetrain, catalytic converter, back left wheel bearing gone out twice, serpentine belt, speed sensor, heat, battery, brakes which supposed to be new, dark transmission fluid, and 4 oil leaks. These are all the issues I have had. Its [violative content deleted] and it's a lemon. They claim they checked it out but they did not. They are not thorough, caring, customer service oriented, and they won't give you the parts back if you ask them. don't get your car serviced there, and don't buy a car there. These people are [violative content deleted]. They should be arrested for selling unlawfully. I promise you this dealership will screw you up and down.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Don't Use Bob Bridge Toyoto Repair

by smrobinson on 09/10/2009

We all know that dealership repairs are slightly more expensive but if you go, it is to get the most premium service. But not Sean at Bob Bridge Toyotoa. Bob Bridge Toyota does not employ service people who think out of the box, or that will go the extra mile. Don't go there, go to someone you can trust and rely on. Sean at Bob Bridge Toyota would not allow a thorough inspection of why my 2 year old Toyota Camry was using up all its oil well in advance of the regular oil change time frame. He had absolutely no customer service skills, and through check in to check out he did not provide any options, did not seem empathetic to my situation, did not offer any other remedies to take to investigate why my oil keeps running low. He's a man that reads you the guideline of what it says in the Toyota repair manual. AND my vehicle is still under warranty. So I'll definitely be going else where. I feel sad for them.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome Experience at this dealership!!

by slice39 on 04/10/2009

I would like to report on an awesome purchasing experience we had at Bob Bridge Toyota. After much research and test driving, I had settled on a Non-touring Prius with Pkg 3. I researched to find out whats the optimum price I was willing to pay for this ($23,200 OTD) and the initial asking price ($22,600 OTD). The purchasing experience went like this: Day 1: Emailed/Web requested 15 dealers in Seattle and Tacoma area with quote requests and my initial asking price ($22,600). In the evening, I reviewed all responses and found the cheapest price I was getting was $23,500 which was close to my optimum price. Day 2: Short listed 5 dealers and sent them emails asking them to match my bottom-line price ($23,500). 2 dealers accepted Day 3: Selected one dealer and picked up the car. We finally settled for Bob Bridge Toyota as our dealer. I called the Sales Rep to set up a meeting to pick up the car. I walked in and walked out with my car in less than 2 hours. Throughout all the Sales Rep and their finance guy were super-courteous and polite. Absolutely no-fuss no-pressure sale. They briefly tried to sell their warranty etc, but when I said no, they didnt push at all. This was possibly the most stress free big purchase I ever made. I would highly recommend using Bob Bridge Toyota for your car purchases.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Dealership - See Dwight

by rader023 on 10/06/2008

Bob Bridge is where I bought my Scion and my friends and family have bought their Toyotas. Dwight has been recommended to me, and I have always had a great experience dealing with him. Why? Well he is helpful without being pushy. He treats the customer with respect and honesty. I drive from Edmonds down to Bob Bridge because they have always been good to me, and have my loyalty. The rest of the staff have been friendly as well. I have dealt with the parts and Service departments and they have always taken care of me with any problem I may have. If you plan on buying a Toyota, go to Bob Bridge.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Purchased Hybrid Cambry

by 88889 on 06/06/2008

I recently purchased a 2009 Hybrid Cambry through the Costco program at Bob Bridge. I worked with Dwight. who found the exact car I wanted at the right price and gave me a fair price for my trade in. The whole experience was hassle free and Dwight was a pleasure to work with. If you are looking for a Toyota I very much recommend Dwight at Bob Bridge Toyota. This was the best car buying experience I have ever had!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
105 cars in stock
0 new47 used58 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes