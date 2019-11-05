New Edge
by 05/11/2019on
Thanks Jay and Kwok for the professional friendly service and ease of buying my second vehicle frkm you!
New car purchase
by 05/08/2019on
Awesome experience, great people, Inette, Jay! Easy peasy!
New car
by 05/07/2019on
Got a beautiful car at a great price. Thank for excellent customer service. Thanks Jay
New used car
by 05/05/2019on
Painless and simple. Thank Jay
New car
by 05/04/2019on
Thank you Sound Ford and Jay.
New Fusion
by 04/29/2019on
Jay was very helpful and gave us lots of information.
New Car Purchase
by 04/13/2019on
Jay and Jason were very helpful and knowledgeable. They got me in the car I wanted with very little effort and hassle.
Great Used Car Experience!
by 04/07/2019on
We have nothing but great things to say about our experience at the Ford Renton dealership. Jasneet initially greeted us with a very friendly face and took us on a test drive with our Ford Escape. Jason was the salesperson that worked with us throughout the process – he was very professional and also honest with all of our questions (also while we were waiting had a nice conversation with Bill as well). Again, they all genuinely seemed like nice people. When finishing up with the purchase (and working with Nabu) it continued to be a pleasant experience. He was also accommodating and down to earth just like all the other staff. Prior to going to Sound Ford, we visited a handful of other dealerships. Our experiences ranged from sales staff not willing to negotiate with pricing (stating that the cars were already aggressively priced – although they kept having to lower them each week) to another dealership who actually asked us to put gas into the SUV we were test driving and jumped out of the vehicle to help another client who they recognized as a previous customer. These were pretty miserable moments in us working with the used car dealership crowd. What we ended up with at Sound Ford was a sales staff willing to work with us, spend the time to attract us as a client, and ultimately sell us a vehicle we are very pleased to drive. Thank you Sound Ford for all your efforts and hard work.
New truck
by 03/02/2019on
I like my truck, Jay was very belpful in picking and setting my truck to my needs.
New truck
by 03/01/2019on
Love the people here. Jay was awesome. Shady was amazing
New car
by 02/23/2019on
Picked up a new Explorer. Got the price I wanted. Thank you Jay and Gabriel. I recommend this dealership.
New Car
by 02/12/2019on
Jay and Kwak were super friendly the whole experience. Very happy with the service.
New Expedition
by 01/30/2019on
Super awesome experience! Loved how smooth the whole experience was! Definitely will be back! Jay and Inette were awesome!
New car
by 01/26/2019on
Had a great experience. Found the truck I wanted and got the financing quick and easy.
New 2018 Explorer
by 01/20/2019on
I knew exactly what I wanted. I called Sound Ford to see if the vehicle I was interested was still available, as I was driving from Snohomish. I let them know I had a terrible experience with a Ford dealer in Lynnwood and I was calling to make sure they didn't mark up the MSRP as did the other dealer upon my arrival. They informed me that the advertised price was the price, then tax and license was additional. I drove down and Jay had the vehicle ready for me to test drive. I purchased it and it was the easiest vehicle purchase ever. Before leaving the dealership, Jay took the time to walk me through syncing my iPhone. Jay then followed up with a phone call to inquire if I had any questions. An exceptional experience. No hassle. No games. No deception like I had experienced in Lynwood.
New Car
by 01/16/2019on
Great experience! Thanks Jay and Kwok!
New used car
by 01/13/2019on
Thanks Sound Ford. Great experience. Will recommend. Thank you Jay and team.
New Car
by 01/12/2019on
We were very pleased with the friendly and professional attention provided by Sound Ford. We took 2 days to settle on just the right vehicle-Ford Ecosport. Jay and James each spent a LOT of time finding several different cars to narrow our selection. Gabriel was very patient as we found our choice. Thanks to all!
New Car
by 01/04/2019on
Jay and team did a nice job with getting by new Edge! Thank you. I recommend Sound Ford.
Expedition 2019
by 12/29/2018on
Test drives Expedition with Jay, he great follow up with me. I recommend sound Ford
Gracious and Helpful
by 12/29/2018on
Sound Ford staff were efficient, knowledgeable, and helpful. After shopping at several deaers, we believe we got the best car a available within our budget.