5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My fiance and I went to VW of puyallup David Hayes was our sales consultant. We told him we were expecting our first child soon and we're in need of more room and more importantly a safer vehicle. We feel that he worked way above what we expected to get us the right vehicle for the best price for us. Everything was a perfect fit and we have been recommending VW of puyallup to all our friends and family. A huge thank you to Mr.Hayes for making this purchase not only stress free but fun, we love our new family vehicle thank you so much! Read more