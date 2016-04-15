Volkswagen of Puyallup
Couldn't be happier
by 04/15/2016on
The staff was very courteous and were well informed. They let us test drive any car that we wanted until we found the perfect ride. Leonce got us a great deal and I would highly recommend Puyallup Volkswagen to any of our friends. We will be back for our servicing and a future vehicle purchase.
Sale review
by 03/07/2016on
I was very impress with the location and how clean was the facility. The salesman that help me was Romy, very smart and motivated salesman he got me what i was looking for on my terms. The finance didnt help much with anything all they did was denied and denied me again. If they not willing to work with the clien how the salesman will make business. thank you shaw for lie to me and denied me i found a better deal.
Outstanding Dealership
by 02/19/2016on
Puyallup Volkswagon was beyong amazing! They helped me get the exact car I wanted & trust me it was not easy!! They put a lot of time and effort into helping me get my new car, they never once. I was able to drive off the lot about 3 days later with my beauty!! Staff is amazing and I will always be coming back here for cars and recommending to people looking for cars!
World class experience!
by 02/18/2016on
I had the best experience at VW Puyallup. The staff was so friendly and super awesome! Roman worked with my boyfriend and I to get me into a new car and I couldnt be happier with everything! I didnt feel pressured at all and it was really relaxing. This is by far the best experience Ive ever had dealing with buying a car! Thank you so much to everyone who helped me out at VW Puyallup and a very big thank you to Roman! I will happily refer anyone and everyone here!
Best car buying experience
by 02/17/2016on
I dread car shopping... From the moment we came the Puallup VW we felt no pressure and the very helpful staff made the experience smooth and easy. We got exactly what we wanted and a great deal. We are now VW loyal customers.
Low Key, No Pressure
by 11/12/2015on
I really enjoyed the low key, no pressure attitude. David Hayes was great. Brought in my 2002 Passat (I am the original owner) and replaced it with a 2015 Passat. Awesome car. I highly recommend these folks!
Best experience buying a new vehicle ever
by 09/17/2015on
My fiance and I went to VW of puyallup David Hayes was our sales consultant. We told him we were expecting our first child soon and we're in need of more room and more importantly a safer vehicle. We feel that he worked way above what we expected to get us the right vehicle for the best price for us. Everything was a perfect fit and we have been recommending VW of puyallup to all our friends and family. A huge thank you to Mr.Hayes for making this purchase not only stress free but fun, we love our new family vehicle thank you so much!
Friendly Dealership
by 08/23/2015on
I went into the showroom just to look and ended up walking out with a brand new 2015 Jetta. David Hayes did an amazing job helping me find a car that worked best for me and my family and he worked with me to keep it within my budget. Laura in finance was awesome too. The whole staff was very friendly and personable. I am excited to be a new car owner, thanks to David Hayes and all of the great staff at Puyallup VW.﻿
Awesome Experience
by 08/21/2015on
Definitely worth the drive from Seattle to Puyallup to purchase my car at Volkswagen of Puyallup! Before I made the drive, I looked at the inventory of the dealerships in my general area and was able to find exactly the car and price I was looking for (by far Puyallup had the best inventory and definitely lower prices). The entire experience was no pressure, no hassle, and very easy and enjoyable! I loved my salesperson, Anthony. He was so friendly and personable and knew exactly what I was looking for. Thank you, Volkswagen of Puyallup! I love zipping around in my hot new car!
Great customer service
by 03/06/2015on
Truly exceptional customer service!!! They listened and were so patient. Answered all of my questions. They made me feel important and made me laugh. (I started the car shopping process feeling quite nauseous). They made it a pain free buying experience. I would highly recommed VW of Puyallup!!! Bjorn and the rest of the team are great!!!
2013 Ford Focus
by 02/06/2015on
Bought a 2013 Ford Focus for my 17 year old son. I worked with Cody and Shawn. Both were very helpful and it was an overall positive experience. I'd shop here again and recommend the dealership to friends who are in market for a new car or just interested in kicking tires!!
Great buying experience
by 02/03/2015on
This is beyond a doubt the best car dealership I have ever dealt with! The staff is friendly and knowledgeable. Bjorn was great to deal with as were Says and Chuck. They made the car buying experience virtually painless. Although I did only intend on taking a test drive of a CC to get the $25 Walmart gift card they were offering and ended up buying a 2015 Jetta GLI! The car was just what I was looking for, even though I didn't realize it when I entered the showroom. There was no pressure to change or buy, just finding out what I wanted in a car and putting me into it. I HIGHLY recommend VW of Puyallup to anyone looking for a great experience buying a car.
Hyundai Elantra
by 01/19/2015on
I bought a Hyundai Elantra from this dealership and Shawn Yi was my sales man. I drove away with the payments I wanted to pay. He was very low pressured and helped me get the confidence I needed to make the purchase.
Jetta TDI
by 01/12/2015on
I have purchased a Jetta from this dealership. A brand new Jetta, Shawn the salesman, and Laura the finance person made the experience process EASY and hassle free! I am completely satisfied with the car and my experience at Puyallup Volkswagen Terrific customer service.
Excellent Sales Experience
by 01/07/2015on
I went to the dealership interested in a Golf TDI S Manual Transmission that I had found on Edmunds. Unfortunately this vehicle was no longer available. I test drove a GTI and a Jetta SEL that evening. The sales staff brought in a Golf TDI S Automatic and a Jetta TDI SE Manual for me to test drive the next day (New Year's Eve). After test driving both vehicles, I decided that the Jetta was a better fit for me. At no time during my sales experience did I feel pressured. The sales staff was both courteous an knowledgeable. Overall an excellent sales experience!
Pre-owned 2014 Kia Soul
by 01/03/2015on
Just bought a Kia Soul from this dealership and had a superb experience. Shawn Yi was our salesperson and he was fantastic. He is a very low pressure and funny guy. We got a great deal and couldn't be more satisfied.
