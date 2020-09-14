Puyallup Mazda
Customer Reviews of Puyallup Mazda
Very Helpful online purchasing
by 09/14/2020on
My sister from Oregon was in immediate need of a vehicle after totalling her car up here in Washington. I researched a number of cars that she was interested in, and had narrowed it down to just a few. Sierra and Rob were very helpful and answered all our emails with questions and got us all ready to view the car in person and make a purchase the next day! She was still hesitant about driving back to my home (about 40 minutes away), so they offered to deliver it the following day!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor Customer Service
by 02/07/2017on
Really disappointed with the customer service at Milam Mazda. After purchasing a used CX-5 for over 22k they refuse to even provide us with a second key for the car. A second key should come standard with any car purchase. They are so concerned with pinching pennies by any means possible that they refused our request for a second key. Makes me wonder what other methods they use to save a few bucks during the servicing and maintenance of their vehicles.
No integrity
by 01/28/2017on
When you buy a car its suppose to be a happy day, you get all excited and can't wait to show it off. Well unfortunately that wasn't the case for us. I thought I found the vehicle of my dreams a 2007 GMC Acadia. I know buying used cars that there is the possibility of things going wrong, which is why we purchased a warranty. They did have a check list of every feature of the vehicle with checks next to everything stating it worked. While test driving the vehicle I noticed the a/c didnt work but Milam did promise to fix it for us. Also the auto start didnt work, however the sales manager said " It does work you are just going to have to take it to a GM dealer to get it programmed." Well about 2 to 3 weeks later it finally got in for the a/c fix and to program my auto start. The a/c wasnt working quite right and then my tailgate started acting up. Milam tried to diag the tail gate and replace a part. However their service didnt work. To top it all off while the "part" was being ordered I had my vehicle when it came time for the part to come in and for me to drop my car off yet again John the service guy forgot what he was suppose to be fixing and they had to wait even longer because he never even ordered the part. At this point I am fed up and take my vehicle to another dealer where they fix my tail gate then diagnose my auto start saying that there are so many wires and what not that they were unable to resolve the issue. We then take it back to . Milam where they have the vehicle sent out to Northwest Chevrolet and they "fix" my auto start. Well fast forward a couple month my speakers completely stop working no sound for blinkers or anything. And my window regulator breaks go figure. Well the window was under warranty and I thought to myself well shoot while its here why dont we go ahead and try to figure out why the speakers aren't working.( seems like common sense right) Well they fix the window and go to look at what could be causing the speakers not to work . Well go figure they put an after market auto start in. So I call the dealer I bought it from and talk to John again who gave me the name for NW chevy who did the work. I call out there talk to their service guy Matt and tell him about the issue with the after market auto start. He proceeds to tell me " There is NO after market wiring in there and we hooked up the factory auto start and also took out any after market wiring because there was a hidden gps tracker." I call John again at Milam service and bring to his attention the varying stories between the 2 dealerships. John says " the problem is you have it at X dealership send it back to NW Chevy." I call the dealer my car is at express my concern I dont want to pay a diag fee for a false diag. Dealer X went out to my car re took it apart and took pictures of the aftermarket auto start that Milam and NW Chevy claim doesn't exist. So I have a sit down with Milams GM and we came up with a car to trade our car for and when it started when they showed us a check engine light appeared so he said hed take it in to the shop. We return a couple days later to look at it and sign papers. ( I should've read the paperwork before we started signing) We sign the paper at a higher rate monthly payment and obviously higher loan amount. We take the key go out to the van transfer car seats turn on the car and then we begin to feeling a strong vibrating. ( I'm thinking to myself its a new car maybe its normal) We then pull out of the parking lot and pull up to a stop light I take my foot off the break leave the car in idle and the car begins to jerk forward. So we drive back to the dealer to have them look at it. They give us our old car back we go home waiting to hear when its fixed. Come to find out its a blown motor. So the GM unwinds our deal and were back to square one. The van was taken off the site then magically re appears a day or 2 later with a higher sticker price even though the GM clearly stated that the van was going to be returned to the guy he bought it from. My friend saw it relisted and messaged them about the availability and sure enough they said she could come look at it Saturday. So I then message the GM stating we need to have a sit down because I am so done with being lied to. He calls me asks what's up and I explain to him how he told me he cant sell it to us but how can he sell it to someone else ? He said he cant believe the fact that my friend sent in an inquiry about the vehicle. But to be completely honest I dont trust them and I have multiple valid reasons not to. Then he said the girl who sent the message didnt work for his section of the dealership which is kinda like why would she be allowed to respond then? After I spoke with the GM he must've called whoever had the van taken off the site ( even though he said it was part of unwinding our deal that it had to be on there ) and had one of his guys send an email stating it had a blown motor. ( go figure trying to cover their tracks) I am deeply sadden that this occurred and I do not trust this company nor would I recommend or feel anyone else should trust this company. All I want is a vehicle with that works and honesty if something doesnt work let me know maybe I can look past it but DO NOT LIE. Also the car is in my husbands name which they decided to run his credit 6 times creating 6 hard inquires on his credit report. They also ran MY credit report WITHOUT my permission. And since the deal was unwound I thought it only fair they remove the hard inquires and they told me that can't. Which is a lie because they ran my credit and removed it a day later.
This Place Rocks!
by 10/31/2016on
Note Of Disclaimer: This review is of my experience from December 2015, and I certify that I have never posted a review of this experience on this site prior to now. WOW. This place rocks. I just bought my 3rd vehicle from Milam over the weekend on Saturday the 19th, and I have to say, there's a reason I keep going back, as well as recommend everyone looking at a Mazda to go here first. Even if you live in Lynnwood or some other place far away with a closer Mazda dealership, forget them, it's worth the drive to go here!! Marcel was THE man. He wanted to make sure I got to see a car similar to the one I was wanting (they didn't have the color with options I wanted in stock, more on that later), so he went out of his way to move 2 other cars blocking the one most like the car I wanted. I already knew what I wanted, but being able to see it basically in the flesh and take it out for a spin was a great help in cementing my choice. As with my last car from Milam, the exact color choice and options I wanted was not in stock at Milam, it had to come from Oregon. No problem for them though, they got it up here by Monday mid-afternoon. When I picked up the car, Marcel walked me through some features and even helped with some of the initial setup, as well as put in my new all-weather mats (definitely needed in a PNW winter!). John in finance was great too, he took care of everything quickly and professionally, and walked me through everything with great and thorough explanation. Finally I have to give a shoutout to Ernie. He took care of some things regarding my leased car that I was turning in, and made things even simpler for me! So thankful for that. All in all this was my third great experience, and I will keep coming back and telling everyone I know to do so as well. Honestly and truly, this place deserves way more than 5 stars, but that's what I'm limited to.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Never buy from them
by 06/02/2016on
About a month ago I went to you Milam Puyallup and found an Acadia that I fell in love with there was some issues with it so the salesperson promised to fix whatever the issue was as long as we paid the sticker price instead of the sale price well come to find out that the warranty that we purchased would have covered the issue that was wrong with the vehicle so instead of saying something they decided they were still going to charge us the full sticker price instead of the sale price even though the warranty that we purchased covered it and when they went to go do the service they cancelled my appointment because they couldn't give me a loaner car that had enough seats and it even though prior at the sale they said that they would get us a loaner car that would have enough seats for everyone instead of trying to resolve the issue the sales manager just said cancel and reschedule when you have time unfortunately my time is very valuable I work full-time i have 5 kids so what free time am I supposed to have besides the time that I've cleared up to bring my vehicle in for an hour and a half 2 hour service at most that they told me was going to take 2 days. they kept saying how sorry they were after I ended up in tears because the whole time I was lied to by the sales associate I was lied to by the service department I was disrespected by the sales manager and I just spent how much money with them I will never ever purchase a car from this company again I suggest that you do not purchase a car from this company and I will be letting everybody no how deceitful and how disrespectful and lack of Integrity that this company has and I'm very sad that it's come to me having to post and let people know and not having the issue resolved. There's a bunch more in between all of this chaos I just strongly recommend that you do not purchase your vehicle from thischaos I just strongly recommend that you do not purchase your vehicle from this company.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Dishonest or Incompetent: The Outcome is the same.
by 04/13/2016on
Dishonest or Incompetent: The Outcome is the same. On 2/18/16, after having driven a 2013 Toyota Venza with 15,000 plus miles on it, with what I was also told still had a 3 year, 36,000 mile manufacturers warranty I agreed to purchase the auto. I left the car with them to pick up the next afternoon, get the paperwork ready and asked if they could change the front wiper blades as well. When I returned, I was told that the service department said the wiper blades were fine. They weren't fine they blurred the windshield when used, but I decided that I would just change them myself. During the paperwork signing when the closer attempted to sell me an extended warranty, I mentioned the manufacturers warranty. He pulled out a binder, said, "Let me double check. No, there is no warranty." I declined the $2400 warranty anyway. About one week later, numerous warning lights came on, check engine, AWD and anti-skid lights, to name a few. I called the dealership and was told to bring it back, theyd give me a loaner car and make it right. A few hours later they called and I was told that the service manager said it was still covered by the manufacturers warranty and to take it to Toyota, which I did. Titus Will Toyota diagnosed the problem as extensive rodent damage to the wiring and bad rear brakes that needed replacing. I called Milam around 10:00 AM Monday and once again was told to bring it and they would make it right I told them I was uncomfortable driving and was told they would go pick it up. At around 5:00 PM a Milam service manager called to tell me they were NOT going to pick it up, that their original inspection of the vehicle found no wiring damage, they had repaired the brakes and that they werent liable. The cost to repair the wiring was over $2300 dollars. When I got the car back, I took it to Meineke to get a 2nd opinion. They found severe rust and that the car needed rear brake rotors calipers brake pads. The cost to repair was $1,064.32. I called the salesman at Milam and expressed my displeasure. H said he would call me back, which he promptly did, telling me that he was told a manager would call me back as soon as he has some available time. It has been well over a month and no one has attempted to contact me to resolve the issue. Since then, the air conditioning quit working. They offered to trade out, but did not explain what that means. I find it hard to believe that Milam can claim to have done due diligence, insisting it did NOT missed partially concealed wiring damage, yet missed the obvious findings of two independent reputable businesses who both documented that the rear brakes needed replacement. (Less than 3 mil. Left) ******* documented excessive rust in the rear underside. I have photos of the rusted, flaking rear brake rotors. I suspect the car was damaged by flood or from an area where corrosives were used on the roads, and Milam knew or should have known. I'm left with the conclusion they are either dishonest, or incompetent. I realize its buyer beware in these situations, I just expect more from a new car dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Buyer Beware
by 02/26/2013on
I bought a $15,000 used car from Milam Mazda. When I brought it in to their service department for its 1st service appointment 3 months later the service manager told me that all 4 of the tires were bad and needed to be replaced ASAP. I distinctly remeber the salesman telling me that it "has 4 good tires; just came from our service department where they checked it all out". Needless to say, it was the same service department. The sales manager kindly explained to me that the salesman ment that the tire had a "legal" amount of tread on them at the time. His best offer to rectify the situation was to offer to help me find pricing on some used tires. No, thanks. I'll find tire pricing myself and I will not spend another dime or minute at Milam Mazda.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
very satisfied,and no pressure
by 09/27/2012on
Milam Mazda was the best buying experience I have ever had. Our salesman Brian was awesome and new the product well. Gave us a very fair deal as per kelly bluebook price. Finance department explained all the options and we felt no pressure. What a nice dealership to deal with! Best buying experience purchasing a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Milam and Mazda -Complete Dishonesty
by 01/12/2012on
My husband and I bought a brand new Mazda 3 from Milam- They were great AT FIRST, but when the paint started peeling off of the hood after owning the car for less than 6 months (and about 3 weeks after Milam performed the car's first oil change)- Milam and Mazda Company completely gave us the run around. Kirk in the service department @ Milam pretended to be devistated for us stating that he would stand behind us 100% until the hood was repainted (under warranty). What [violative content deleted] - he did nothing of the sort! He turned his back on us- as well as did Mazda (tried Customer 'Care' and Corporate). Mazda's regional Mgr- Ken o'Keefe- also was sure to stick it to us by calling and saying--- "I understand that you are upset " but Mazda will not stand behind the near $20,000.00 vehicle you bought, but hey, thanks for lining our pockets! We will never own Mazda again!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
WARNING!! [violative content deleted]
by 06/22/2011on
First off I want to say that this business is TERRIBLE!!! DO NOT buy a vehicle from these people!! I brought the correct payoff in for my vehicle. The [violative content deleted] at the finance department wouldnt take it so she calls my auto finance company and gets the payoff for a DIFFERENT car loan I have. So when I sign the papers she told me that she called and the payoff was listed on the loan docs. WRONG! Long story short Milam Mazda called me three days later wanting $900 in cash from me. can you say SCAM!! I am a member of the Active Duty Military, they know that. Needless to say I dont make a lot of money and didnt have it. Some time went by and I did not hear from Milam Mazda. I thought they did the right thing and bit the bullett for thier mistake. WRONG AGAIN!! I get a letter form a collection agency 8 MONTHS later saying I now owe $915 in the next 30 days or it would be reported to the credit reporting agencies. My wife and I work hard and pay our bills to have good credit and this is how good people get treated. A final word of warning, do NOT buy a car from these people unless you want to get [violative content deleted] and scammed!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales service and warranty concerns
by 11/01/2010on
i would not recommend buying a vehicle from milam mazda what-so-ever. Sales staff seems friendly enough but smooth talks through their sales giving misleading information about their products and warranty's. It was explained to me that my $3,500 warranty would cover everything on my vehicle since purchasing ive tried to use it three times and every time their warranty company has declined to help with the bill even after i was assured by milam mazda sales staff that the products installed on my truck at the dealership before i purchased it and was told it would be covered was still not included on my warranty when it came time to have work done on it. upon calling for any type of help through the dealership on any problems was met with very unhelpful staff (stephanie) and very short unhelpful answers. So now im stuck with paying for a warranty that does not cover my truck that i have not used and cannot use because of the modifications they installed on my truck before the purchase. upon trying to cancel my warranty i was informed i would be charged regardless if the warranty was used or not. Once again i would highly not recommend buying a vehicle from milam mazda due to reasons listed above. Hopefully this will help future purposed buyers from making the same mistakes that i was mislead into. Also, i was quoted a price over the phone on my pick-up and after driving 4 hours to the dealership i was informed that the truck was several thousand dollars more than quoted.
something shady
by 09/08/2009on
I went in last week made an offer on a truck. I was the first offer on the table. There was another offer on it if mine fell through. It was friday night I was told by the f and i guy that I could take the truck home for the weekend and they would submit my financing to the banks at the opening of the business week. I was then called saturday by a different f and i guy and told that I didn't qualify and that I need to return the truck. When I returned the truck the original f and i guy told me that I was turned down by commercial banks but they were going to try local banks after the weekend. So I gave the truck back and was going to wait till then. When I drove by sunday the truck was no longer on the lot. An hour after the banks opened at the begining of the week I was called and asked when I was going to pick up my good faith money. I wasn't told sorry you didn't qualify, just when are you going to pick up your money. I worked in car sales for a year and all to often I have seen deals like this and it is all about making a bigger buck. I beleive that the other offer was for a little bit more money and the commercial bank no qualify was the excuse that was used to get the truck back and sell it for more money. Because my offer was 5 thousand less than the sale price. I don't feel that the salesman who i dealt with had anything to do with this. Somewhere in this whole thing it came down to the f and i department and greed.
Very Frustrated - Cannot perform simple oil change
by 07/15/2009on
I took my MazdaSpeed3 in for a routine oil change and left vowing I would never return. I have taken my car there for oil changes since I bought it. 1-1/2 years and 27,000 miles later, I'll now find somewhere else to get my oil changed, or do it myself. The "splash guard/skid plate" fell off my car within 5 miles of driving away from the dealership. Upon returning to the dealership, the service staff wasn't very sympathetic, even though I could have killed the motorcyclist behind me with the flying hunk of plastic which flew out from under my car. After getting my car home and not driving it for a day, the next drive wasn't any better. I heard excessive air intake, and upon popping the hood, found that the air box wasn't latched or completely closed. It dawned on me they had done a tire rotation also. Checked the lug nuts... low and behold, a few weren't completely tightened. When I called to complain, which was a Sunday, the salesman which answered (I didn't get his name) hung up on me. Hmm... not very good customer service. Times are tough, you would think they would value returning customers.
The Best Experience
by 03/31/2009on
During the first phone call, we established a price that beat anything else I found. They were very clear about what my invoice would look like, and they spelled out each item that would be on it. When I got there, everything was as promised. It was really great. They are transparent in their dealings and very real and nice people. No surprises or sneaky charges. I would advise anybody looking for a Mazda to give them a call. Was it worth a 45-minute drive from Seattle? Absolutely, no question.
What a great buying experience!
by 02/16/2009on
Emailed through Edmunds - emailed me back with a price on exactly the car I had asked for that day, with a bottom line price well under the Edmunds price. I was prepared for some haggling but when we went in we got exactly the deal he had specified in the email. Painless, great financing and rebate incentives, dealt with one person from start to almost finish (finance guy), spent two minutes on the papers - no trying to sell me underbody sprays, extended warrantie, etc. No pressure, no haggling, great deal.