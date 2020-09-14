1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

When you buy a car its suppose to be a happy day, you get all excited and can't wait to show it off. Well unfortunately that wasn't the case for us. I thought I found the vehicle of my dreams a 2007 GMC Acadia. I know buying used cars that there is the possibility of things going wrong, which is why we purchased a warranty. They did have a check list of every feature of the vehicle with checks next to everything stating it worked. While test driving the vehicle I noticed the a/c didnt work but Milam did promise to fix it for us. Also the auto start didnt work, however the sales manager said " It does work you are just going to have to take it to a GM dealer to get it programmed." Well about 2 to 3 weeks later it finally got in for the a/c fix and to program my auto start. The a/c wasnt working quite right and then my tailgate started acting up. Milam tried to diag the tail gate and replace a part. However their service didnt work. To top it all off while the "part" was being ordered I had my vehicle when it came time for the part to come in and for me to drop my car off yet again John the service guy forgot what he was suppose to be fixing and they had to wait even longer because he never even ordered the part. At this point I am fed up and take my vehicle to another dealer where they fix my tail gate then diagnose my auto start saying that there are so many wires and what not that they were unable to resolve the issue. We then take it back to . Milam where they have the vehicle sent out to Northwest Chevrolet and they "fix" my auto start. Well fast forward a couple month my speakers completely stop working no sound for blinkers or anything. And my window regulator breaks go figure. Well the window was under warranty and I thought to myself well shoot while its here why dont we go ahead and try to figure out why the speakers aren't working.( seems like common sense right) Well they fix the window and go to look at what could be causing the speakers not to work . Well go figure they put an after market auto start in. So I call the dealer I bought it from and talk to John again who gave me the name for NW chevy who did the work. I call out there talk to their service guy Matt and tell him about the issue with the after market auto start. He proceeds to tell me " There is NO after market wiring in there and we hooked up the factory auto start and also took out any after market wiring because there was a hidden gps tracker." I call John again at Milam service and bring to his attention the varying stories between the 2 dealerships. John says " the problem is you have it at X dealership send it back to NW Chevy." I call the dealer my car is at express my concern I dont want to pay a diag fee for a false diag. Dealer X went out to my car re took it apart and took pictures of the aftermarket auto start that Milam and NW Chevy claim doesn't exist. So I have a sit down with Milams GM and we came up with a car to trade our car for and when it started when they showed us a check engine light appeared so he said hed take it in to the shop. We return a couple days later to look at it and sign papers. ( I should've read the paperwork before we started signing) We sign the paper at a higher rate monthly payment and obviously higher loan amount. We take the key go out to the van transfer car seats turn on the car and then we begin to feeling a strong vibrating. ( I'm thinking to myself its a new car maybe its normal) We then pull out of the parking lot and pull up to a stop light I take my foot off the break leave the car in idle and the car begins to jerk forward. So we drive back to the dealer to have them look at it. They give us our old car back we go home waiting to hear when its fixed. Come to find out its a blown motor. So the GM unwinds our deal and were back to square one. The van was taken off the site then magically re appears a day or 2 later with a higher sticker price even though the GM clearly stated that the van was going to be returned to the guy he bought it from. My friend saw it relisted and messaged them about the availability and sure enough they said she could come look at it Saturday. So I then message the GM stating we need to have a sit down because I am so done with being lied to. He calls me asks what's up and I explain to him how he told me he cant sell it to us but how can he sell it to someone else ? He said he cant believe the fact that my friend sent in an inquiry about the vehicle. But to be completely honest I dont trust them and I have multiple valid reasons not to. Then he said the girl who sent the message didnt work for his section of the dealership which is kinda like why would she be allowed to respond then? After I spoke with the GM he must've called whoever had the van taken off the site ( even though he said it was part of unwinding our deal that it had to be on there ) and had one of his guys send an email stating it had a blown motor. ( go figure trying to cover their tracks) I am deeply sadden that this occurred and I do not trust this company nor would I recommend or feel anyone else should trust this company. All I want is a vehicle with that works and honesty if something doesnt work let me know maybe I can look past it but DO NOT LIE. Also the car is in my husbands name which they decided to run his credit 6 times creating 6 hard inquires on his credit report. They also ran MY credit report WITHOUT my permission. And since the deal was unwound I thought it only fair they remove the hard inquires and they told me that can't. 