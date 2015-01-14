5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Nobody really likes to go car shopping, do we? I was excited but at the same time dreading going to the dealerships to test drive some vehicles to narrow down my choices of a vehicle to replace my Ford pickup. My goal was to find an affordable but loaded vehicle that greatly improved my fuel economy and after much online research I narrowed it down to a Ford Escape Titanium or a Subaru Outback or CrossTrek. I test drove all of them, but was immediately drawn to the Escape Titanium. The Subaru offered me an extremely generous trade in value on my truck, but my heart was rooting for the Escape. I worked with Pamela Schuler from the very start at Korum Ford of Puyallup, but the numbers were just not pencilling out for me to feel comfortable purchasing a brand new Escape. Korum's initial trade in offer on my truck was $4000 below Subaru of Puyallup and i was gonna stand firm on that high trade in value or I was not going to purchase a Ford. After much back and forth I was able to get Korum to bring their trade in allowance to within $500 of Subaru, so I went home and slept on it. While at home I found an Escape Titanium at a dealership in Seattle with more options and a better advertised price, so I began haggling with the internet sales person who suggested he would give me the required trade in value for my truck and would bring the price down on the Escape to a point where i was ready to sign on the dotted line. I brought my husband to Korum to test drive the Escape and haggle some more on price, but they would not come down any further in price, so we told them we were gonna go up to Seattle to check out the Escape they had. After telling Korum about the deal I worked out in Seattle, they warned me about possible tricks the dealership was likely up to but let us go up there to make up our minds on our own. I wish we had never made that long drive up to Seattle because it was a total waste of our time and it was true they were being very deceptive and inflexible. We drove the nearly 2 hours home upset and confused. The next day my husband and i hashed out the pros and cons of buying this brand new 2015 Ford Escape Titanium from Korum even it it would end up costing me more than I originally wanted to spend,but in the end I felt very good in my heart and my head about making the deal with Korum because of Pamela's perseverance, determination, honesty and hard work. She stuck with me through all my demands and between her and her sales manager, they put together the very best deal they possibly could to make sure I was going to be satisfied with my new vehicle and my purchasing experience with Korum. If you are in the market for a new vehicle, give Pamela and Korum a try. They will fight tooth and nail to get you what you want at a price you want to pay and you will not walk away with any buyers remorse. In the end, it was a pleasure dealing with Korum and i would highly suggest them to anyone i know in the market for a new vehicle. Read more