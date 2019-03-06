5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We came in early Saturday and Steve welcomed us warmly, asked us what we were looking to do today and we responded that we were looking for a sorrento or Sportage. He took us out and we spent about 30 minutes or so looking at different vehicles, He also brought our attention to the new souls as well, and those were impressive vehicles. We test drove 3 vehicles, 2 sorrento and a soul, all the while Steve was extremely knowledgeable about the questions we asked and was warm and friendly the entire time. Once we made it back to his desk, we started to work on buying the car, he offered several times if we needed a drink or some snacks, and that was appreciated! When the initial numbers came back, we were a little taken back, but Steve told us he would go back and try to make the numbers work out a bit better. In the end we got the car we wanted for the price that we were good with. We were there a long time, but Steve made us feel comfortable and we shared some family stories in some of the down times. We appreciate dealerships where we can feel comfortable and that is definitely Kia of Puyallup,! Read more