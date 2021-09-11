5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I recently moved to Olympia and was sad to leave my old dealer so hoped Hanson Subaru would be able to fill in. They did admirably at my first maintenance service appointment. The young man who took in my car was very friendly and genuine and helpful. It was just a routine oil change and check things over appointment, but they did some extra checking since I had recently had to have some body work done. It was good to get that reassurance that my Forester is okay. He advised about the next service and what would be done when, made sure I had no further questions. The service was done quickly while I waited. I was relieved and happy to find a great Subaru dealer for service in my new hometown. Read more