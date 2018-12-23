sales Rating

Overall, I was very happy with buying my new truck from Blade. I live in Edmonds. I began my search on-line and what stood out to me was the fact that I could actually see the trucks and the prices. A lot of the other dealer sites seemed to want me to call for a price first or a pop up window live chat was constantly harassing me to talk to someone when I hadnt even begun to look. Its just like getting hit by a sales person the second you step out of your car when all you really want to do is just look. I know its a standard M.O. but its absolutely disgusting to me when that happens. I looked at several dealers and zeroed in on Blade because 1. Rey was the first call I had back, 2. He didnt seem pushy, 3. The price he quoted was the same as on-line. 4. The sales tax benefit and 5. The added drive train warranty. Also, Juan was a straight shooter too. Lastly, I sold cars (Nissan and Toyota in California) for a living back in the early 80s so I have a pretty good understanding of the process. My sales manager told me then that you dont have to lie to be a good salesman Never did I feel I was being lied to by either Rey or Juan. Both of them deserve a pat on the back. I would and will recommend your dealership to friends and family. Read more