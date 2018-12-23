Friendly, competent, dependable
by 12/23/2018on
I asked a friend who is a professional car guy for a recommendation on which Chevy Dealer to visit, and he immediately responded “Blade”, and I can see why. Carl Copley helped me find the right car. I knew I wanted an Equinox, and had done enough research to know the trim level and options I wanted. Carl found the Blue 2LT AWD with the options I wanted (nothing more, nothing less, precisely what I wanted), and Blade brought it from Vancouver, WA to Mt Vernon . And as for price, they were able to get me a better deal than CostCo or USAA/True Car was suggesting. I feel confident I didn’t overpay, which for me had always been a fear when working with dealers. The rest of the staff has also been very courteous. Even to being quite happy to install the plates, even though I showed up 10 minutes before closing, a day after I said I’d be there. And I’m getting 28 mpg with an SUV that can tow, and has a responsive ride!
Car purchase
by 01/26/2019on
I recently purchased a used car and it was a good experience. There was no pressure and my sales person Kristopher Thomas took the time to make sure I got the right car, and explained all the options and how to use them
Car purchase made simple
by 10/12/2018on
In the past I have always cringed at the thought of going to a dealership to buy a new car. Blade Chevrolet and sales team have changed my mind. I initially went just to test drive a vehicle. Wound up so impressed with both the vehicle and everyone I dealt with that I went ahead and made the purchase. I highly recommend Blade Chevrolet for your next new or used car purchase. They will treat you right, not only during the transaction but after the sale as well.
Purchased used 20015 Ram 1500 Slt
by 03/30/2018on
Working with James our salesman was great, he was relaxed, and transparent with us. It was a great experience! And I plan to purchase from Blade in the future.
Amazing Service
by 04/11/2017on
Kindness and taking care of my needs... recently moved from Arizona and Sam made sure my car was up to standard. I was concerned about my tires since I drove far and live on Whidbey Island . She and the team took care of me..
Equinox-service2
by 04/05/2017on
The service Dept stated it would be about 1.5 hours, and that's what it was. Love the on time service.
They have always provided great service
by 03/28/2017on
Everything went well. We were traveling from AZ to AK and arrived a day ahead of schedule for our appointment. They were able to take us in a day early. It was very much appreciated.
Real Help on Short Notice...
by 02/04/2017on
I was shopping late one nite on the Internet for a commercial vehicle for my Plumbing & Heating Company, because one of my rigs unexpectedly lost an engine. I saw one or 2 High Cubes that might work on Blades' site so I connected even though it was a bit far north for us in Lynnwood. Zane responded the next day right away, & within a couple days put together a rig & a deal that is working GREAT... and he is proving helpful in connecting me with the subs & vendors needed to do the custom upfits we have to have for our work. Lots of Sales people can talk a great talk; but Zane & Blade Chevrolet walk the walk with honestly good deals & years of experience & networking in the Trade. We'll be back... Bruce Davis, Sr / Day & Nite Plumbing & Heating, Inc.
I love Blade Chevrolet...you will too!
by 01/12/2017on
I am so happy that I went to Blade Chevrolet to factory order my 2017 Chevy Tahoe. I was treated as a valued customer. They had very good communication with me, keeping me updated and letting me know the status of my order every week. The staff, specifically Juan Ibarra, Rey Mejia and Eric Lootens, were professional, competent, and honest. I highly recommend Blade Chevrolet. It was such a pleasure to deal with them. All my questions were answered, they gave good advice about features I may want on the vehicle, and were genuine and fun to work with. Go to Blade! They will take good care of you.
New car purchase
by 12/15/2016on
The sale experience was very good. Friendly, courteous but it took 4 hours. Wish there was a way to reduce the time. My only complaint was that it wasn't washed on the outside or if it was, not very well. There was bird poop on the hood, roof, and passenger side panels I didn't notice until the next morning as it was dark when we drove it home. There was also tree pitch spots on the hood. I was able to get it all off without scratching the paint the next day but it was very disappointing to drive a brand new car off their lot in that condition. They did offer to detail it inside and out when I brought to their attention. But I didn't take them up on it. It was a missed opportunity in an otherwise very good experience. I was (still am actually) disappointed about that.
Excellent experience at Blade
by 12/15/2016on
Overall, I was very happy with buying my new truck from Blade. I live in Edmonds. I began my search on-line and what stood out to me was the fact that I could actually see the trucks and the prices. A lot of the other dealer sites seemed to want me to call for a price first or a pop up window live chat was constantly harassing me to talk to someone when I hadnt even begun to look. Its just like getting hit by a sales person the second you step out of your car when all you really want to do is just look. I know its a standard M.O. but its absolutely disgusting to me when that happens. I looked at several dealers and zeroed in on Blade because 1. Rey was the first call I had back, 2. He didnt seem pushy, 3. The price he quoted was the same as on-line. 4. The sales tax benefit and 5. The added drive train warranty. Also, Juan was a straight shooter too. Lastly, I sold cars (Nissan and Toyota in California) for a living back in the early 80s so I have a pretty good understanding of the process. My sales manager told me then that you dont have to lie to be a good salesman Never did I feel I was being lied to by either Rey or Juan. Both of them deserve a pat on the back. I would and will recommend your dealership to friends and family.
Hassle-free, friendly and helpful car buying experience
by 12/07/2016on
My husband and I have purchased all of our cars and trucks in the last 15 years from Erik Adams at Blade Chevrolet. The fact that we have gone back to him every time (for at least 3 cars and 3 trucks) says a great deal about the type of person Erik is and the type of service he provides. He has given us honest, reliable, and hassle free service each time. Blade Chevrolet, especially with this last purchase a week ago, has made the car buying experience very easy - not back and forth negotiating needed. We were given a very fair trade-in for our truck and great pricing for the truck we purchased. Erik set up appointments for us to have some accessories added (even ones not through Blade) and has checked up on us to make sure everything is going well. Joe, who is a salesman there also and not even involved in our sale, helped out with setting us up for the Costco cash card to make things easier for us and save us time. We are very happy with the sales staff and with the service department.
Great experience would recommend.
by 12/07/2016on
Got my used Buick lacrosse 2015 after looking around most of the Seattle area for around a month or 2. Advertised online for roughly 17,000 great price for the vehicle with just under 30,000 miles. called ahead to make sure it had every thing i was looking for because it was about a 45 min drive away. Dotan immediately greeted us when we walked threw the door. then we took the car on a test drive and it was everything i was looking for. once we were done gave us a few mins alone to talk about it and inspect it. When we finally sat down and did the paper work he instantly handed us a copy of the carfax with where the car was from and what maintenance had been done on it and warned us about the minor recall on the car. when we were purchasing the car the guy that was handling the financing again went over the carfax with us and made sure we knew about the recall. it was nice them not trying to hide even a minor thing like that. was all around a great experience.
Excellent Experice
by 09/09/2016on
My wife and I wanted to get a Truck and had looked at a particular black z71 Sliverado 1500 LT. After looking at a few options we decided to take that for a test drive and check it out. The entire experience was flawless from the greeting to getting the keys and driving off. My Sales person was Jacob who did a great job answering our questions and was very patient as we looked at a few different vehicles. Doug was our Finance person and he did an excellent job of going over the paperwork with us. I would definitely recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a Chevy.
2nd & 3rd Vehicle Purchase at Blade Chevrolet on the same date
by 08/09/2016on
This is our 2nd purchase from Blade Chevrolet in Mount Vernon, WA. Our first purchase was a 2015 Chev Silverado. They made the buying experience as quick and painless as possible. Their Finance person knows what he is doing to the "T". The 2015 was just totaled in an accident, so I was replacing it with a 2016 Silverado. Due to the great buying experience, we actually ended up purchasing two vehicles on the same date instead of the one I originally came in for. My daughter took me to the dealership to purchase the new 2016 Silverado, and she ended up trading in her Chev Cruze for an Equinox. Again painless process.
Excellent
by 05/25/2016on
Everyone was kinda and courteous, the service was quick and my car was nicely washed upon it being returned. Excellent experience!
FREE OIL CHANGE
by 10/23/2015on
It was a free oil change but they washed the vehicle, rotated the tires and did an overall check of the vehicle with maintenance recommendations. Good job!
Problem fixed; learned a lesson.
by 10/18/2015on
It was almost time for an oil change so I came in for that but reported some engine problems. The oil change fixed the problems and I was advised to check the oil levels if the problem returned. You fixed the problem and I was given useful information. Great Job!
Excellent Customer Service ! ! !
by 12/19/2014on
Sam (Customer Service) was professional, positive, helpful, knowledgeable and did a follow -up call today. I think the common term would be "awesome" but her delivery of service was much better than that. I'm 29 years into the service industry so I notice excellent service when it's delivered. Sam was great, Thanks. Mark M.
"Loaner car" or "rental car"?
by 11/20/2014on
When bringing my car in for service, I was disappointed to learn that the "loaner" car was actually a "rental" car. Fortunately, my car needed warranty repairs, so the car rental was covered. Next time I'll make other arrangements.
Good Service!
by 11/03/2014on
Even though I didn't have both keys, they allowed me to go home & get the other key & still did the recall the day I had it scheduled for.
