1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I recently booked a service appointment with Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood. My request was comprised of a 5,000-mile factory service requirements and some warranty work for my vehicle which I purchased from Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood. A day prior to my appointment, I received a phone call from Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood advising me that their management left a note in my service records stating that I MUST BE DENIED GETTING ANY WORK DONE BY THE DEALERSHIP. The dealership employee told me that this has something to do with a sales issue in the past, but he hesitated to provide any further explanations. I was completely SHOCKED and APPALLED with how Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood treated me as their customer. I have had no idea as to what the sales issue was being implied. Since the true grounds behind the dealerships unfair treatment remain unknown to me, I do feel that I was simply being discriminated against based on my race and nationality. Due to a potential discriminating nature of the issue in question, I took the matter to the Attorney General's Office (AGO). In their response to the AGO, Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood has taken the unethical approach and made groundless accusations blaming me for comments I have never made, and actions I have never undertaken. They tried to cover up the entire story by telling the AGO that I booked a checking wheel appointment, and that they do not provide such a service, hence the refusal. The rest of their response to the AGO was a false representation of facts, further damaging their reputation as a Mercedes-Benz dealership. In addition, by unfairly denying the warranty work on my vehicle, Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood have broken the law and violated their franchise agreement with MBUSA. They quickly realized that they are running at risk of getting into a difficult conversation with the corporate, and as expected they are now telling the AGO and MBUSA that they never denied providing warranty work. In summary, the WHOLE EXPERIENCE WITH MERCEDES-BENZ OF LYNNWOOD WAS SIMILAR TO DEALING WITH A BUNCH OF IMMATURE AND ABSURD GROUP OF PEOPLE who do whatever they can to leave a long-lasting bad taste in the Mercedes-Benz customer experience. I urge all potential customers to be ready to face with the ugly attitude and unacceptable behavior that Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood may exhibit with the others. Read more