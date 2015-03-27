Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood
Customer Reviews of Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood
WARNING: DISCRIMINATING DEALERSHIP
by 03/27/2015on
I recently booked a service appointment with Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood. My request was comprised of a 5,000-mile factory service requirements and some warranty work for my vehicle which I purchased from Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood. A day prior to my appointment, I received a phone call from Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood advising me that their management left a note in my service records stating that I MUST BE DENIED GETTING ANY WORK DONE BY THE DEALERSHIP. The dealership employee told me that this has something to do with a sales issue in the past, but he hesitated to provide any further explanations. I was completely SHOCKED and APPALLED with how Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood treated me as their customer. I have had no idea as to what the sales issue was being implied. Since the true grounds behind the dealerships unfair treatment remain unknown to me, I do feel that I was simply being discriminated against based on my race and nationality. Due to a potential discriminating nature of the issue in question, I took the matter to the Attorney General's Office (AGO). In their response to the AGO, Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood has taken the unethical approach and made groundless accusations blaming me for comments I have never made, and actions I have never undertaken. They tried to cover up the entire story by telling the AGO that I booked a checking wheel appointment, and that they do not provide such a service, hence the refusal. The rest of their response to the AGO was a false representation of facts, further damaging their reputation as a Mercedes-Benz dealership. In addition, by unfairly denying the warranty work on my vehicle, Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood have broken the law and violated their franchise agreement with MBUSA. They quickly realized that they are running at risk of getting into a difficult conversation with the corporate, and as expected they are now telling the AGO and MBUSA that they never denied providing warranty work. In summary, the WHOLE EXPERIENCE WITH MERCEDES-BENZ OF LYNNWOOD WAS SIMILAR TO DEALING WITH A BUNCH OF IMMATURE AND ABSURD GROUP OF PEOPLE who do whatever they can to leave a long-lasting bad taste in the Mercedes-Benz customer experience. I urge all potential customers to be ready to face with the ugly attitude and unacceptable behavior that Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood may exhibit with the others.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Sales associate Eric A
by 03/01/2013on
have done business with this dealership for a long time, but my frist purchase with them. Eric was the most professional sales man I have ever worked with, he worked every hard to make sure this could happen for me. Couldn't have asked for anymore from him. No pressure or stress, says a lot for someone with a high stress job. Also Mindy was wonderful she had everything ready to go for us, it went perfect. And her referral to a great insurance agence . Thank you again Debbie Cu
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Price, great service
by 04/21/2011on
I sent a email to all the puget sound Mercedes-Benz dealers. Heath from Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood got right back to me with a price while the other dealers just kept asking for more info. I was called and offered a test drive at my office. Heath and DJ made me feel welcome and did everything they said they would. Now I'm driving a new E350 and they will wash it for life. Thanks MB of Lynnwood, I'm happy. I'll tell my friends
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Experience
by 12/18/2007on
We took a chance after seeing the reviews posted and went to this dealer. We are unable to explain what they are talking about because we had a wonderful experience. From the opening of the door greeting "Welcome to Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood" to leaving in our new Mercedes it was a truly great day. The salesperson was knowledgeable and seemed to be interested in what we wanted, not what they had to sell. They never once lied to us and kept us informed of what was going on all the time. To be honest we were highly skeptical before we came and cannot understand the previous experiences listed. You can count us as raving fans of this dealer! Even if you don't live close by you have got to try these guys.
Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood Was Excellent!!!
by 12/15/2007on
I purchased my first Mercedes-Benz from Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood. After visiting Barrier and Phil Smart I found the customer service and knowledge of the staff at Lynnwood to be the best in Seattle. The salesperson spent a considerable amount of time with me showing me the new C-300 Sport Sedan and the different options and features of the car. He showed me the features and benefits of the car, inside and out. I immediately fell in love with the car. He was patient and knowledgeable and answered all my questions, not like the other dealerships who just wanted to sell me a car, they even treated me differently just because I said I was just looking and wore jeans and a tee shirt. MB Lynnwood really cares about its clients and works more on relationship building and giving world class service. They had the best selection of vehicles on hand and I ended up purchasing one at a great price. I didn't get the run around and the whole process was a breeze, one of the best car buying experiences I've ever had. I will definitely buy my next car from them. I would recommend Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood to anyone in the market for a new or used car. They have the best selection and service in Seattle and have the best and knowledgeable staff. Thank you Mercedes-Benz of Lynnwood for everything, you guys are great!!!
Poor Customer Service
by 09/12/2007on
I called into the sales department based on their information on the internet, nice dealership and the values which they had posted. I called a salesperson and informed him I was interested to purchase a 2008 C350 and that I was originating from Bellevue and should be at their delearship no later than 630pm. The salesman said, well we close at 7pm and we lock our cars up at 615pm, in a tone that he was not interested to entertain me, he even added, well you will be test driving the car which takes another 30min. I informed him, it seemed your not interested to sell me a car, I will go to another dealership instead, only then , he restated his statement. At this point, it was not in my best interest to deal with poor customer service. When I was ready to offer a price, I gave this dealership another chance, instead when I called I looked for a sales manager this way to by pass the salesperson and reiterated my experience, hoping the sales manager would have a better approach and assist me in my interest in purchasing a vehicle. Guess whatT? my father was right, manager like saleman, when I made my offer which was not a rediculous offer, the manager said, to save me time and effort, I am not accepting your offer. I guess this dealership is really not trained in customer service and did not even give me chance to visit their show room. Instead I have already placed a reservation with Wilson Motors down in Bellingham, all I can say the salesman there was very helpful and truthful. If your in the market for a Benz, please give Wilson Motors a chance, the salesman who assisted me was very helpful and patient. I suggest to buyers, really make every effort to deal with a dealership who will respect you..More power to Wilson Motors !!!!
Hummm...wonder what happened to my last review!!!
by 08/20/2007on
I wrote another review previous to this one. However, it doesn't seem to be here now. (?) Basically the salesmen are horrible!!! They try to get you to commit and buy on emotion and lack of knowledge. I know this because my significant other and I have been in sales and the approach is completely different than what is should be at this dealership! And might I add... I was gonna buy the car, but told the salesmen that my boyfriend would be making the payments....after that, I may as well have not been in the same damn room at all!!!!! They only care about Money$$$!!! This is obvious!!!!!! Not to mention they lie lie lie lie lie!!!!!! for example..."the lowest interest rate I can get you is 11.99%" ([violative content deleted]!) They actually did call back and seem like they wanted to have another chance...which we gave them. It started out fine, but as soon as we started talking numbers, it was back to lies!!!! They had said they would sell a car to us for invoice price if they had to, we bluntly told them for how bad our 1st experience with them was that it would probably take that for us to come back. So when we got there and we asked to see paperwork on that price multipul times; did we?!? Nope! So save your time and your money.....I recommend Barrier, Mercedes of Bellevue!!!!! Much better service!!!! And prices!!!!