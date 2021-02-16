Lexus of Seattle
“Priorities”
by 02/16/2021on
You never really know what you’re gonna get with the whole “buying a car from a dealership experience” - but unfortunately the stereo types are often true. However this time, they weren’t.. - I’ve bought lots of cars from a lot of different places and the guy who helped me find the right car for me was Chris Talamantez. He worked with the used car manager Matt and they both went over and above for me to leave feeling taken care of and prepared with everything needed in buying a vehicle. Not to mention, they gave me a great deal. Anyways, I’m truly grateful for businesses that still care more about the person than they do the paycheck. Priorities were right at Lexus of Seattle. Highly recommended 👍
Arrogant Sales Manager
by 05/09/2022on
He thinks every person visiting dealership has to buy car on same day if he is spending time with him.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Dishonest, Rip-Off, [non-permissible content removed] Don't Waste Your Time
by 04/11/2021on
I called, in "advance", to Verify the Price & Availability from their listing - Nobody said "Anything" about their "Used Car" prices being "Non-Negotiable" & Nowhere in their listing does it say "Anything" about that !!! It was Not until "after" I Wasted my Time driving to their Dealership, that I realized they had "Deliberately Deceived" me with their "Non-Transparent" & Non-Negotiable, Maximum "Mark Up" Possible, Corporate Pricing Policies, after "Jacking Up" the 2010 SUV that I came to buy Another $1000 !!! Stay Away From Here = Not Getting Caught In A Lie Is The Same As Telling The Truth !!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Lexus of Seattle
by 08/29/2020on
Lexus of Seattle very lucky to have Mr. Wayne Yonke as a sale person. He is the best of the best sale person I have never seen before. Very nice person and easy to do business with. No words can describe how good he is. I’m 100% satisfied and recommend buyer come see him if you want a good deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and easy purchase
by 07/19/2020on
great service from Mark!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car
by 06/15/2020on
2020 RX350 , just the dream car of us. Great service and patience. Wonderful purchasing in just 2 hours.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding salesmanship and costumer service!
by 02/25/2019on
Outstanding salesmanship and costumer service! Thank you for the great buying experience!
Easy and low pressure car buying experience
by 02/21/2019on
I've had a very positive car buying experience with this dealership in the past and decided to use them again for my wife's new RX, even though Bellevue Lexus is a lot closer to me (less than half distance compared to Lexus of Seattle). Bellevue also didn't meet me on my price range. Patrick was my salesman the first time and I was lucky to be able to work with him again the 2nd time around. Him and the rest of the staff were very accommodating and we ended leaving with the car we wanted and within a price range we thought was reasonable. Patrick made sure we were taken care of during the whole process.
A Wonderful Buying Experience
by 02/09/2019on
I just bought a new 2019 GX 460 from Lexus of Seattle. Andy Hu, the internet sales manager, could not have been more pleasant to deal with. He gave me a very competitive price and found the exact car I wanted at the dealership they also own in Portland. He then shipped the car on a truck to Seattle, all at no cost to me. At closing, he didn't try to sell me a bunch of add-ons, so that process was quick and easy.,
great
by 01/05/2019on
Great experience, service was excellent and staff were very friendly
Lexus of seattle
by 12/27/2018on
Very good customer service and we are very satisfied with our new car. I would recommended this dealership to my friends and family. 5 Stars!!!
10 all the way!
by 09/01/2018on
My experience was great, my 3rd new car from this dealership. I had the very best experience with this purchase. A number 10 all the way
Buying experience
by 08/22/2018on
Bono and Mirza were very informative and showed great patience answering all of our questions. I would recommend this dealer to friends and family. Myself being a repeat customer it was a good experience.
terrific experience
by 08/21/2018on
I just sold my current car and leased a new one at Lexus Seattle. Best car-buying experience I've ever had in my long life. Such nice, fair people. Fabulous car! I highly recommend...
Excellent Service and So EASY
by 07/31/2018on
Andy Hu was so helpful and easy to work with. Melissa got me all set up in my new car and even went and filled the tank for me. Vi is finance made it quick and fun. The whole process from the time in walked into the door to when I drove away took 3 hours. Amazing service!
My Lexus Experience
by 07/09/2018on
Fast service and got me out with a loaner pretty quick. I go back all the time
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Lexus gx460
by 06/01/2018on
Steven Oh is an experienced and patient saleman. We was the last customer and he never a moment made us feel like in hurry. He showed us all the options and suggested the best for our budget. Highly recommended to pur family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 05/25/2018on
I had a great experience. Even though I had my kid with me John and the team were very accommodating and helped me get the car I was looking for without too many hassles.
Great Experience at Lexus of Seattle in Lynnwood
by 04/09/2018on
Pauline at Lexus of Seattle in Lynnwood was an absolute pleasure to work with. The sales team here did a fantastic job of getting me everything I was looking for while getting me to the price point in my mind. Anyone looking for a Lexus in the Seattle area should make their way up North to work with these folks - you will definitely be glad you did.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lexus GX
by 03/30/2018on
I come from a carfamily. My dad was a dual dealer, Id qualified as one in the 80s. I appreciated the professionalism
Over the top help!
by 03/23/2018on
I received the best help and understanding at Lexus Of Seattle better than other dealerships. They found a way I could buy the car I wanted, as they say, "if there is a will there is a way". and they proved it. Andy was the best help and worked very hard to help me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
