5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

You never really know what you’re gonna get with the whole “buying a car from a dealership experience” - but unfortunately the stereo types are often true. However this time, they weren’t.. - I’ve bought lots of cars from a lot of different places and the guy who helped me find the right car for me was Chris Talamantez. He worked with the used car manager Matt and they both went over and above for me to leave feeling taken care of and prepared with everything needed in buying a vehicle. Not to mention, they gave me a great deal. Anyways, I’m truly grateful for businesses that still care more about the person than they do the paycheck. Priorities were right at Lexus of Seattle. Highly recommended 👍 Read more