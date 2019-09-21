sales Rating

New to Hyundai. Came across the Kona purely by chance doing new car research. Awesome vehicle and value. Car came with the Ultimate trim, although I was not necessarily looking for that. But with all the included features, I could not pass up the price and they accepted my offer with little haggle or back and forth. Maybe 10 minutes of discussion total before I wrote a check. Vehicle delivery was literally the most complete and informative delivery experience and they are super timely. Doug's staff are all super friendly, you don't see them competing, they are all just very focused on getting customers what they want. The car is amazing too, no pressure to get this model, but when explaining what features I preferred, Yohan made it easy to compare models. Focusing on what configurations would include what I wanted. The safety tech is what sold me though. I would strongly recommend stopping at Doug's and compare experiences to other dealers (not just Hyundai, but other brands as well). Very good setup at this dealership in my opinion. For what it's worth, I came out of a MINI CooperS and the Kona is actually as fun if not more fun to drive. So I'm also comparing dealer experience across brands. Read more