Bought new 2019 Kona. Best price, Yohan was great.
by 09/21/2019on
New to Hyundai. Came across the Kona purely by chance doing new car research. Awesome vehicle and value. Car came with the Ultimate trim, although I was not necessarily looking for that. But with all the included features, I could not pass up the price and they accepted my offer with little haggle or back and forth. Maybe 10 minutes of discussion total before I wrote a check. Vehicle delivery was literally the most complete and informative delivery experience and they are super timely. Doug's staff are all super friendly, you don't see them competing, they are all just very focused on getting customers what they want. The car is amazing too, no pressure to get this model, but when explaining what features I preferred, Yohan made it easy to compare models. Focusing on what configurations would include what I wanted. The safety tech is what sold me though. I would strongly recommend stopping at Doug's and compare experiences to other dealers (not just Hyundai, but other brands as well). Very good setup at this dealership in my opinion. For what it's worth, I came out of a MINI CooperS and the Kona is actually as fun if not more fun to drive. So I'm also comparing dealer experience across brands.
These guys are the best!!
by 03/31/2019on
Today was great went into it pretty uncertain and These guys did what it took to help me out I appreciate all the help I got and I’d definitely go back in the future!! Lovin’ the new ride 👍🏻
Went home with TWO new cars!
by 01/28/2019on
Went in just after New Year's to LOOK at vehicles. We've always been Hyundai loyal. We had gone to 2 other local Hyundai dealerships that morning but were disappointed with selection and staff. At Doug's, we found Briana! Briana took us out on a cold, rainy day to show us their massive selection of new vehicles. They had all all colors, all models, all trims, all available. Briana took her time giving us information, answering questions and showing us options. After talking with her and the Manager, we realized by trading in both of our cars and buying a new one and leasing a new one, we would save over $150 a month on payments and another $75 on car insurance. Now I know that this isn't really savings over a long term, but we walked out with 2 new cars, no down payment due to trade ins on current vehicles, and a darn decent % rate (thanks David!) It solved our vehicle problem of the moment and set us up for a great New Year! Everyone was warm, friendly, accommodating and helpful. Just about as pleasant as new car buying could be. Thanks team at Doug's Hyundai!
Jessica Bowman
by 01/19/2019on
Jessica was a great help in purchasing a car from Doug's Lynnwood Hyundai. She answered all my questions with a sense of humor and was patient in working around my schedule as I had to leave partway through for a meeting. After I returned, she was able to help me wrap up the purchase process and I happily drove off in my new 2019 Kona. Thanks Jessica!
Quick turn around
by 01/16/2019on
I want to thank Eric and his crew at the Doug's Lynnwood for helping me with a flat tire on my new to me Sante Fe. It shocked me to find a flat tire but Eric was patient and helped research what my warranty covered. Eric ordered the new tire while the crew put on the spare. The next day they had me safe and ready to go and even threw in a car wash. I'm grateful for these guys and their fast, quality work.
15 years later
by 01/16/2019on
My 2003 Elantra was ready to be replaced just as I was in the middle of final projects in school and getting ready for the holidays. I went to the local Hyundai dealership where I knew Larry worked. He sold me the Elantra back in 2003 so I wanted to meet with him again to see what I could afford. Larry was so patient with all my questions and went above and beyond to help me figure out which replacement was for me. My dream come true Santa Fe is the sweetest drive I've ever known. Thanks to Larry it was an easy decision. He's even been gracious with follow up concerns and questions. I will recommend Doug's and Larry to everyone I know looking for a new car.
Great experience
by 12/23/2018on
We bought our 2018 Tucson last weekend. Leonardo was who helped us find the perfect car. He was very attentive and listened to our needs. I would send my family and friends to Doug's to see Leonardo when they are in the market for a car.
Briana Kalenderian
by 12/17/2018on
Briana Kalenderian was very helpful and did everything she could to help us. She was knowledgeable, friendly, and professional.
Great service
by 09/14/2018on
Mike and Briana were great with there service and they answered all the questions that I asked with great pride and honesty, I highly recommend them and the great location.
GREAT PEOPLE-GREAT SERVICE
by 09/11/2018on
I am a return customer, 👍👍 *BRIANA helped me 7 years ago, she went above and beyond for me, she answered all my questions and my needs, and, I left a happy kid.🌟 *9/1/18 I went there to trade my car in, and upgrade to something. MIKE helped me with all my needs and questions and we had good laughs but serious talk as well, Briana was there and we mingled too.👍 Mike was great and I left with a 2018 KONA. I left a happy man.🌟 Mike and Briana gave me great service, great times, great laughs.🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 🌟 *I LEFT VERY HAPPY*
HORRIBLE Customer Service
by 08/23/2018on
I work in a call center, and I know that if I treated someone the way the representative treated me, I would lose my job in a heartbeat. This man treated me as if I was interrupting him, he was quick to talk over me, kept giving me times that were already booked and was NOT a pleasure to talk with. HE THEN lectured me on the phone about not taking my car in sooner even though the manual says to come in at 7500 miles. When I told him this, he responded with "that's not what the manual says" I asked to speak with a supervisor, he said he was "busy" -- I called another auto shop (not affiliated with Hyundai) and got my car in a week earlier than what he could do. Forget this place. This might be the place I bought my car, but I'm never coming back again.
Shady practices or incompetence
by 05/22/2018on
I was told my engine air filter needed to be changed on my next service. Funny thing is I had just changed it the week before. I didn’t use a genuine Hyundia air filter, but there wasn’t a spec of dust on it when I checked it at home. I was charged two dollars for the repair order for unnecessary repairs. I should have said something on the spot about changing it the week before and shown them the clean filter, but had my tired two year old son with me and wanted to get going. Before this I had great experiences.
Jeremy is very knowledgeable.
by 04/15/2018on
Great service and Jeremy was super cool and knowledgeable about the cars on the lot. He made the deal a lot smoother. He also explained the process of the deal with me, so I know I was getting a good deal. Great place!
Excellent Experience Start to Finish!!
by 01/12/2018on
I highly recommend Doug's Hyundai. Previously visited other Hyundai dealerships closer to home (Portland Oregon); however, Doug's is far more considerate to their customers and transparent when it comes to their sales. Five star treatment deserves five star rating!! Awesome experience from start to finish - I highly recommend others to do business with this great dealership. Thank you Brian and Alex!!
Incredible experience!
by 12/22/2017on
Car shopping can be a nightmare. It can be even more of a nightmare if you don't have the best credit. Briana at Doug's, and Brian the financial guy, Brian the manager (I don't know their last name)were extremely helpful in finding a car, and on advising me on what needs to be done to make things work. Thank you, Doug's Hyundai!
Larry Peden Great Salesman
by 08/17/2015on
Larry Peden was a great, no hassle, salesman. After dealing with several other salesman at various dealers, the ease of our transaction with Larry was like breathing the air in our new car. We got a great deal on our Accent and within a few days after contacting Larry the car was parked in our drive.
Great place to buy a car
by 08/06/2015on
Looked for a used car for my daughter and was well greeted and served by Mr. Larry Peden. Larry not only quickly provided me options exactly meet my daughter's and my requirement and budget but also professionaly took care of the insurance and warranty issues. Larry went the extra mile by arrangement which made my return of the AVIS rental on time possible and this effort saved me one day rental fee. Great service and just a great place to buy a car. --- Victor
Effortless transaction.
by 07/27/2015on
Vila Lind at Doug's Hyundai dealership, North Seattle - is professional, courteous and knowledgeable. I recently had the pleasure of buying a Genesis Sedan at Dougs facilitated by Vila. From the get go she was accommodating, showing me all my options - never pushy or disrespectful - but took the time to guide me through the whole process. It was as if she intuitively understood that purchasing a car - for me - was a big decision. She was generous enough to offer me a thorough test-drive - at my own pace. When it came down to the finances she was direct, honest and straightforward - just as I like it when I deal with money. She was able to work with me on a good deal and I can honestly say that I felt it was a win - win - win situation. Vila earned my business. Dougs dealership got a sale. And I got a dream car. Vila Lind at Doug's Hyundai dealership is professional, courteous and knowledgeable. I can highly recommend visiting her when you are in the market for a car and wants an effortless transaction. - MD, Seattle
Wonderful Car Buying Experience
by 04/15/2014on
Would highly recommend Larry P. to anyone looking to purchase a Hyundai. He is very knowledgeable and patiently answers all your questions and addresses all your concerns. He made the experience enjoyable for the most part!
Ray W. Sales
by 04/03/2014on
Thank you for the excellent customer service! Ray W. helped me find the perfect car, for my needs, at a reasonable price. I would recommend this location and saled person.
Great Customer Service and Great People
by 03/02/2014on
We purchased a 2012 Dodge Challenger from Doug's Hyundai. Mr. P. was very knowledgeable about the car and its history. Mr. P. was very professional and very personable. He explained everything being done to the car and for us in easy to understand language. The gentleman helping us with signing the papers was very good at explaining what the papers were that we were signing. He made sure he answered all of our questions. It was a very good car-buying experience. I would recommend this dealership to my friends and family.