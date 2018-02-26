Enterprise Car Sales Lakewood (WA)
Customer Reviews of Enterprise Car Sales Lakewood (WA)
Great buying experience!
by 02/26/2018on
I met the sweetest sales person, Renee Law, and she made my buying experience an excellent one. She helped me find the vehicle that would meet my needs and able to afford. Then, she introduced me to Thomas Humphrey, who helped me get an excellent interest rate and low payments. I had a great experience and will definitely refer them to others. Great people!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Customer service great, friendly and reliable
by 12/23/2016on
No complications in purchasing my vehicle here. The service is great, informational and sales rep never make it seem like other dealerships where they only care for selling cars. Bryant was my sales rep and he's awesome; has two beautiful daughters and a wife. Started to get to know my sales rep personally; he's very personable, friendly and gets straight to the point. There is NO playing around at Enterprise; no hidden fees and everyone is working for YOU. Love that about Enterprise. Tom in the finance department was even more helpful, very detailed in everything he does and gives great information. No one in this office seemed like they wanted to sell, sell, sell.. which I appreciated the most. Thank you Enterprise Car Sales for all that you've done for me. I drove away with a 2015 Nissan Altima that runs beautifully and has VERY low miles. I believe I'll be shopping ONLY at Enterprise for vehicles in the upcoming future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Customer Service from door to door
by 12/22/2016on
What can I say about Walter and Tom? Simply amazing. I did an online request for more information about a car on Friday, Walter had me in the car on Saturday. No pressure, no haggling, just real people. they didn't gouge me on the price of the car, didn't ask for an obscene amount of money for the down payment, and walked me through every choice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Enterprise went above and beyond
by 12/14/2016on
Great experience. Enterprise onsite manager was able to secure a better rate than what AARP had proposed. Great selections on very well maintained, practically new cars. We will buy from Enterprise again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
I LOVE MY NEW CAR
by 09/08/2016on
I will never buy a car anywhere else! Great service, awesome, friendly, and helpful staff, and good newly used and quality cars! Thank you Enterprise! I LOVE my new car!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great, Unstressful Vehicle Purchasing Experience
by 07/22/2016on
I strongly recommend purchasing a vehicle from Enterprise Car Sales in Lakewood, WA. We went into the sales dept. with a pre-approved loan from our credit union and we were treated like "royalty". The sales dept. staff were very attentive and eager to match us with a vehicle that met our needs. The 'No Haggle' part of the buying process was such a joy to deal with in comparison with dealerships that pressure customers (and play the 'lets make a deal' game). Kudos to Ashley J. and all the staff at Enterprise who made our experience so pleasurable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Disappointed in Tacoma
by 06/01/2016on
Enterprise says they have this big 109 point inspection on all vehicles being sold...if they did a 2 point inspection I'd be surpised. Thr car had scratches all over the back...sides and front. The mismatched trim piece on our car, after 3 weeks, still has not been repaired. I would not nor would I recommend Enterprise car sales.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Efficient and Friendly
by 03/21/2016on
We bought a pickup truck from Enterprise and are 100% satisfied. There was no pressure from the salesman, who was careful to work with our specific wants and needs. After our decision was made, the truck was personally delivered to us within 2 days!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 11/18/2015on
I have purchased vehicles before and have never been treated so well as I was with Enterprise. Exceptional place!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments