4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

No complications in purchasing my vehicle here. The service is great, informational and sales rep never make it seem like other dealerships where they only care for selling cars. Bryant was my sales rep and he's awesome; has two beautiful daughters and a wife. Started to get to know my sales rep personally; he's very personable, friendly and gets straight to the point. There is NO playing around at Enterprise; no hidden fees and everyone is working for YOU. Love that about Enterprise. Tom in the finance department was even more helpful, very detailed in everything he does and gives great information. No one in this office seemed like they wanted to sell, sell, sell.. which I appreciated the most. Thank you Enterprise Car Sales for all that you've done for me. I drove away with a 2015 Nissan Altima that runs beautifully and has VERY low miles. I believe I'll be shopping ONLY at Enterprise for vehicles in the upcoming future. Read more