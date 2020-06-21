Volkswagen of Kirkland
Customer Reviews of Volkswagen of Kirkland
Easiest purchase in 40 years of buying cars.
by 06/21/2020on
Easiest purchase I’ve ever made. James and Julia in sales were awesome. The finance process was easy and fast. Got a good deal on my trade-in. From test drive to driving home was just a couple hours. Now ready for my dream camping trip to Denali National Park thanks to VW of Kirkland.
Just a Great Overall Service Experience !
by 08/06/2020on
They went above and beyond all expectations ... I couldn't be happier ...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Service at VW
by 08/02/2020on
Thank you to the awesome team at VW for a quality service on my Atlas. Maribel and Owen went the extra mile to make sure my needs were met while providing excellent customer service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional and Respectful
by 07/24/2020on
Did regular service and recall fix Wednesday and they are professional as usual. Plus everyone wearing mask and keep distance, nice place and highly recommended.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Hassle free
by 06/07/2020on
This buying experience was everything a car buying situation should be. Everything I was told on the phone was completely accurate and Seth was very thoughtful
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Used Car Inspection
by 05/27/2020on
Although I wasn't a VW owner and never used this dealer before, I was able to get a next day appointment for a used car inspection. The rep seemed very knowledgeable and identified all relevant issues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buy Here
by 05/25/2020on
Got a great deal on an eGolf. Professional staff, relaxed experience. The team worked to solve any obstacles while keeping me informed along the way. Stop by here if you are in the market for a VW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Sales TEAM!
by 05/04/2020on
First of all, thank you to VW of Kirkland’s sales TEAM, especially to Tony Pho, their GM, who made the car buying experience really SIMPLE and EASY! My wife and I have been looking to get a new car so we could give our daughter our old but reliable Jetta for college. So I contacted Tony and his team and got an email right away. A phone call later and we’re discussing the best deal/financing that we could afford to get the new Tiguan R line that we’re interested in. Our phone conversation was direct to the point and straightforward. Not a lot of haggling and playing the “game” - we essentially agreed that they have what we want and all it came down to was agreeing on a purchase price that is both fair and acceptable to us. Rather than going somewhere else or wasting time negotiating with another dealership, we decided the following day to come in for the “required” test drive and next thing you know, we’re doing the credit application to finalize the contract! They’re so accommodating and friendly - we picked up the car at a time that was convenient for me and my wife, the car was detailed, already had a full tank of gas and they even gave us a FREE cargo cover! Overall, the process took just a couple of hours. Highly recommend VW of Kirkland, thanks again Tony and sales TEAM. Keep it up!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
What a service should be!
by 02/22/2020on
My VW just received a super efficient service here. I was a little late arriving but that was no trouble. Car was serviced with no fuss and no surprises while I waited,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Negative buying experience
by 02/22/2020on
I was misled through the whole process of leasing a 2020 Tiguan. There were a number of items they overcharged me on and when it came time for my trade-in I had to claw and scrape to get anywhere close to book value
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Amazing Experience
by 05/04/2019on
I went to check out cars at VW of Kirkland and am now the happy owner of a beautiful Jetta R!! My salesperson, Sylvia Henderson, was the one who made that happen and turned it into an enjoyable experience in the process! She was very knowledgeable and thorough with a casual, no-pressure demeanor! I worked with Ryan Nakanishi in finance, who made it quick and painless when writing up my papers and handing over my check! Go visit today and you just might have a new car in your garage tonight!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great VW service place in Kirkland / Redmond
by 04/13/2019on
I am new in this area and found this dealership to perform my 60k factory service. My advisor Roxanne did a great job with my vehicle. The waiting area is very nice and clean.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Fair, Transparent, and Quick
by 03/24/2019on
Came into look at a GTI to get a sense of the specs with the plan to get an R in a year or 2. Turned out they just got a nice 2017 R literally the day before. Test drove and purchased in under 3 hours. Very clear on what I was paying for and it was a pleasant negotiation. Logan and everyone did a great job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
What car buying is supposed to be!
by 02/15/2019on
Our sales person was Sylvia...very knowledgeable and thorough. This dealership gets it....no second sticker no run around....just a nice experience buying a fantastic car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great sales experience from start to finish
by 02/13/2019on
I am a foreign national with a family of 6. Sylvia & Derek were super. Nothing was too much trouble as we weighed up our options between VW and other cars. It was the quality of individual service and excellent foreign business professional package on offer that decided me. If you are in the same scenario as me then make sure you give them a visit before you decide on your purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Gentle and Great Service Staff
by 01/31/2019on
I owned a brand new jetta from other dealership and the first service provided was not as expected. I tried here at VW of Kikland and they really care of customer service quality. My service advisor Roxie was amazing, gentle and really pacient with me. Thanks a lot
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Such Great Help!
by 11/02/2018on
I came in looking for a solid, reliable but inexpensive suv so i could get through after totaling a 2014 Ford Escape via deer. Kelly and Derrick really made sure i made a great choice. Kelly even looked at other dealerships for me, even ones where she would get no credit for the sale. I ended up going with the people who earned my trust and came away with an incredible value.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 09/25/2018on
Had a great, easy service experience working with Maribel last week. She was friendly and funny, and my visit was shorter than expected, which is always welcome! Great 80s tunes playing in the show room, too.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service.
by 07/25/2018on
I have been to several VW dealers for service and this one fixed problems all others missed!Wonderful staff and knowledgeable techs. I would give them six stars if possible!Keep up the good work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst Possible Service Experience
by 07/26/2016on
I brought a 2008 GTI in for service last year when the check engine light came on and had a very disappointing experience from start to finish. The service consultant, Roxie, was friendly and checked in the vehicle. However, she informed me that there weren't any loaner vehicles available even though I called in ahead of time (about 30 minutes before stopping by) and was ensured there were plenty of loaner vehicles. After I mentioned that I called ahead and was told that there were plenty of loaner vehicles, Roxie looked like a deer in headlights and said she would be right back. Roxie then magically returned with keys to a loaner vehicle in less than a minute. The GTI was in for a few days and I received a call saying to come in and pick it up, the fault had been resolved, the car was fully fixed and tested. I went in, payed a ton of money, and picked up the car. Upon pulling out of the parking lot, the check engine light came back on. I promptly turned the car around and explained that the problem I brought it in for wasn't fixed. The service staff then told me to wait as they ran diagnostics which took over an hour. I was then told that the techs missed something and needed to keep the car longer. I'm just speculating here, but I have a strong hunch that the diagnostics weren't actually performed before calling me and saying the car was ready. A few days later, I received another call saying that the car was definitely fixed and the problem has been resolved. Once again, I drove over and got in the GTI. I turned the engine on, and instantly there it was...the check engine light. I went back inside, explained that the problem I paid to fix still hasn't been fixed. The techs took the car back for more "diagnostics" again and this time came up with a laundry list of parts to replace. I trusted that this would fix the problem so I paid for the parts and repairs to be performed and left them to work on the car, again. More days elapse and I'm called to come in to pick the GTI up again. Hopeful that the additional parts I paid for to be replaced would fixed the issue, I went to pick up the GTI and drove away. Within a mile of my drive, the check engine light comes right back on. At this point I'm beyond frustrated with the service team and have zero faith in their technical ability. I call the dealership when I get home and ask for a refund, which of course they declined to provide and asked that I bring the car in again. Back I went looking for some type of compensation for the inability to fix the issue I brought the car in for. The service manager, Jon Labbe, comes out and feeds me a sob story about how the dealership was in the middle of moving locations and they can't refund my money because they spent time working on the car and need to pay their poor techs. He offers to look at the GTI again for another diagnostic and personally oversee his master tech perform the work. I agree figuring it can't hurt at this point. Jon and his master tech disappear for almost 2 hours and then return saying that they can't figure out what is wrong. Thinking to myself, "If these guys can't even figure out what is wrong, why the heck did the dealership keep telling me the car is fixed and ready for pickup?" Jon then fed me a ton of garbage excuses saying how the problem could be "carbon buildup" and that they could take a crack at fixing it, for more money. Kind of funny how he was proposing a "solution" despite telling me they couldn't even figure out what is wrong less than a minute earlier. As Jon kept trying to sell me more and more illegitimate services I realized that you can't talk rationally with an idiot, so I decided to cut my losses and leave. The funny part is that I was just looking to get the GTI in mechanically sound shape so I could trade it in for a brand new GTI since I love the platform and have been a repeat GTI customer over the years. Due to this terrible experience with Volkswagen of Kirkland, I traded the GTI in at a different dealership and picked up a new car from a competing manufacturer. This dealership not only lost my business, but Volkswagen also lost a lifelong customer because of this dealerships shady and unqualified service department.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Terrible Used Car Sales
by 09/19/2014on
The sales people are nice enough. The guy that I signed the papers with didn't even try to get me to buy some expensive scam/warranty. But the management and service teams are terrible. First, their 'list' prices are absurd. As in 160% of what I actually paid after a painful negotiating process. But more importantly, their inspection/service people are terrible. They didn't notice that the back door of the car I bought doesn't lock. I noticed as soon as I drove it home. Luckily, I have done some mechanical work before, so fixing it only cost a few hundred dollars for the part. A mechanic would have cost a few hundred more for labor. Then a couple days after I bought it, I noticed I had a flat tire. This probably isn't the dealer (I hit a nail on the road maybe?). But when I tried to get it fixed, I noticed that the spare tire was also flat. Really?? The inspection didn't make sure the spare tire had air in it?!? I received several emails from the dealer after my purchase telling me that 'my complete satisfaction' is their goal. So I let them know about these issues. Their response was to offer me a free oil change. So for a few hundred dollars in parts, a really obvious problem with a spare tire that cost me time and a big headache, I get an oil change??? Whoever is running this dealer is not a good business person. Fixing a back door myself- a few hundred $ Fixing a back door at a mechanic- a few hundred more $ The dealer actually inspecting and filling a spare tire- $0 Having a spare tire with air in it- priceless Go somewhere else to buy your next car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
