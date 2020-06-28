1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

They bought my Audi Q7 at 57k while residual was 40k, and asked me 2 weeks for the 18k check to be issued while they are paying off AudiFS. They apparently made technical mistake and bought it from Audi at 61k, which is 21k more from AudiFS. They called me after 2 weeks to go and meet. I went there and met with C. , he said I must give them 3k instead of them giving me 18k to be even. The request by itself was very insulating and at the same time they treated me as they do not care to do anything about it ( C. was using short answer like “I do not know what can you do“, “I cannot help”, “Our GM knows and he cannot help”, “Your best bet is to give us 3k”, …). I requested to get the car back. At the same time since they have done the deal with AudFS, my Audi account was closed, and I had to go through so much pain to reopen the account again. This took 2 more weeks. Long story short, I was in pain to find a new buyer while account was closed and spent so much time to get this reverted and finally sold it 1 month after they initial bought. I ended up selling it lower as KBB value decreased. I also had to pay penalty to AudFS for late lease termination. Also had to rent car for 2 weeks. I sent this to K. the GM and he acknowledged and apologized, but stopped responding after I asked them to take responsibility. I gave him a chance to make this right and he decided not to take it. I would never work with them again, and would never recommend anyone working with them, and will make sure no one in my friend and family network ever make any deal with them. The owner of Toyota of Kirkland owns 14 different brand dealerships and I assume they all do not care about customers like Toyota of Kirkland. Please do yourself a favor and stay away from all of them. Read more