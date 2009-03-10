3.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I am now the proud owner of a 2009 MINI CooperS. The dealership handled all my concerns before, and more importantly after, the sale. They went beyond what I have experienced at any other car dealer before, to make sure I was satisfied with my purchase. I'm steering all my friends and family to NW Mini where they will be treated with the care and respect that a buyer of a big ticket item should receive. All too often, in this day and age, service and customer care is left out of the equation, but not at NW Mini. I definitely found the staff, from the receptionist to the president, to be very helpful. Read more