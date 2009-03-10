Northwest MINI
I am now the proud owner of a 2009 MINI CooperS. The dealership handled all my concerns before, and more importantly after, the sale. They went beyond what I have experienced at any other car dealer before, to make sure I was satisfied with my purchase. I'm steering all my friends and family to NW Mini where they will be treated with the care and respect that a buyer of a big ticket item should receive. All too often, in this day and age, service and customer care is left out of the equation, but not at NW Mini. I definitely found the staff, from the receptionist to the president, to be very helpful.
I visited here during a new car search. Although I didn't end up with a MINI, I took two good test drives and got all the information I was looking for. Discussions on price were like pulling teeth. I was looking at the MINI as an automobile, but it was being sold as a fashion accessory which is probably good for the dealer as few may compare the MINI to other vehicles, leading to little price negotiation. Good product, good staff. If you are set on a MINI I would not hesitate to recommend this dealership based on my limited experience (it's also the only one in the area).