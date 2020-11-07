Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Jaguar of Tacoma at Fife

Jaguar of Tacoma at Fife

Visit dealer’s website 
1601 40th Avenue Ct E, Fife, WA 98424
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Jaguar of Tacoma at Fife

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(5)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Jaguar Fpace 50,000 mile service

by Wajahat khan on 07/11/2020

Good service person , everything in time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Jaguar Fpace 50,000 mile service

by Wajahat khan on 07/11/2020

Good service person , everything in time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

1st JAG F-Type Service

by Ed Ailport on 06/30/2020

First service on my 2016 F-Type; low miles but needed oil change and some items that cropped up over time and some issues after having bought the car (new, but sight unseen as I was overseas - 54 miles) that were evident after use and using. Parts were ordered as needed and follow-up repairs to be done this week (approx 10 for all parts to arrive - understand some would not have been a in-stock item. Donarius was a great service advisor and kept in contact thru the 1st service, explained status and what to expect for parts and a future service item. Very nice and thorough guy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

GREAT SERVICE

by Jay Kemahli on 06/17/2020

Jaguar of fife always great to service your vehicle. Over the years they proved to be very reliable for their services. Thank you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service Rendered

by Arnold on 01/17/2019

The service experience was very pleasant and hassle-free. The moment you arrive, you are well taken cared of. I am very much pleased with my service advisor Matt Larsen, who took personal care of me and my vehicle. The technicians did a thorough job. The staff is very friendly, accomodating and courteous. They value their client’s time. They have earned my respect & trust.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Worst service experience ever

by oiowygt on 11/16/2013

My mechanic was having a difficult time diagnosing an issue with my jag so he took it to Jaguar of Tacoma. He was having a hard time getting the service guy (who was rude when he did talk to him) to return his calls so he called the service manager who was also rude. He then called the general manager Joseph C. who told him that I should have bought it there in which case they would have fixed it and that he should come and get it or they were going to push it into the street! I will never ever bring my jag there again nor will I ever do any kind of business with these people. Incredibly unprofessional.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
17 cars in stock
1 new14 used2 certified pre-owned
Jaguar F-TYPE
Jaguar F-TYPE
1 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jaguar F-PACE
Jaguar F-PACE
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Audi Q7
Audi Q7
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for