I recently leased a CR-V at Honda of Fife. We have leased a vehicle before, but this is my first Honda. My wife and I met with Jin and went on a test drive and loved the car. We then sat down with him to go over a price on the CR-V and what we could get on a trade in. I knew what I wanted on my car and with a little battling back and forth, we came up with an agreed price. Pretty normal. We came back two days later to iron out the deal. First off Jin was great to work with. He worked hard to get me a great price on the car and he was a great person to work with. The pre agreed estimate paperwork that they showed us is a little confusing and could be laid out in a more understandable format. Then we went in and worked with Mario to do the final sale and sign everything. Mario was also great to work with. A couple problems we had was the miscommunication on my trade in when we came to do the final paperwork, but they did split the difference or I would have walked out. It was frustrating though. Things that could be done better is once you agree on extended warranties and maintenance fees, they should go over the lease agreement with all the costs first instead of 30 minutes later after you signed all the other papers. That way if there is an issue you deal with it up front. Here are a couple little things that they might want to improve on. Supply nice key rings when you purchase a car. When asked they said you had to buy them. Come on I just spent $32,000 on a car and you cant give me a $5-10 key ring. The other thing when you receive your paper work they might want to place it all in a nice folder instead of folding it up and stapling it and shoving it in an envelope. Lets be a little more professional. Little things like this go a long way with me. Overall I would rate them a 3 ½. Read more