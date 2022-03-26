Honda of Fife
Customer Reviews of Honda of Fife
Nice dealership
03/26/2022
Bought a new car and traded in our current car. Process was smooth and negotiations fair. Would recommend
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
03/26/2022
After sale help by patient, intelligent salesman
04/13/2017
We traded in a 2015 CR-V Touring to buy the 2017. We took this radical and expensive step because of the advertised safety changes. Our salesman, Michael Moore did a superb job of showing us the huge differenceso between our two-year old Touring car and the amazing new one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda of Fife Service Review - Retired Military
08/19/2016
Very courteous service, and completed sooner than I had anticipated. As usual, everything was done well and correctly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
It's What You Expect . . .
05/19/2016
It is always a pleasure to bring my Odyssey in for service. The offer for coffee, wash of car, and the immediate care is nice. We have every intention to return for further servicing. Thank you Honda of Fife! Tom and Livvie
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Deception or Incompetence
11/10/2015
Apparently the old adage you cant trust a used car salesman holds true with Honda of Fife. Well, in this case you cant trust the dealership either. Similar to Michael Jagielos experience as stated on Google Reviews with his purchase I was told to trust their mechanic that the vehicle I purchased did not have any mechanical issues or it would have been addressed and repaired. The next day while driving through Oregon the gauge was showing the vehicle was overheating intermittently. We pulled over to check the radiator and hoses to see if it in fact was overheating. The temperature seemed normal by the touch. When we started the vehicle the temperature gauge showed it was normal again so we continued on our trip. This issue continued throughout our trip thinking possibly the temp gauge was at fault and not the engine overheating. Well, to make a long story short, we took the vehicle to dealership for inspection. The service advisor said that several bolts holding the manifold to the engine has broken off. Apparently this issue can cause the engine to overheat. He also said the mechanic should have easily seen this issue with this vehicle during inspection. Now, Im nearly $600 in the hole for taking their word for it. We were fortunate the vehicle did not die on us during the trip. Honda of Fife will not even consider this is their fault for not repairing this issue. Bottom line: integrity is not part of Honda of Fifes mission statement. Do yourself a favor before you sign the dotted line have the vehicle checked by your mechanic or another dealership. Better yet dont buy from Honda of Fife. It will safe you the trouble.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great customer care
08/04/2015
I have purchased a used Pilot Honda a week ago and I was not too confident about one of the feature of my car. So I went back to Honda of Fife. Even if my purchase was without guarantee, the service staff spent time with me to check the car again and it was fully OK. I really appreciate the way they payed attention to my concern. Do not hesitate to visit Honda of Fife. André.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super Service
06/24/2015
Could not ask for anything better! Service to my car was excellent, fast, and matter of fact! I am very pleased with their service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Above and beyond
03/03/2014
Over the last several months, we have been debating purchasing a new vehicle. After test driving the Honda Ridgeline 3 separate times, with our very patient and knowledgeable salesperson (Derek W.), we knew we wanted to finally commit. Derek W. made us feel at ease with our decision, and we never felt like we were being pushed headlong into a purchase. Derek worked tirelessly to get us the right truck for the right price, and I'm honestly thrilled to say we have no buyers remorse!! Go see Derek at Honda of Fife!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Costco Auto Program is great
03/03/2014
I was referred to Honda of Fife through the Costco auto program. Thanks to Randy W. and my salesman Derek White, I got exactly the 2014 Honda Accord that I wanted at a great price. Derek even came in on his day off so I could pick up my new car when I returned from my vacation in sunny San Diego. He deserves special recognition for going the extra mile! Well actually several miles for coming in from Olympia! Thanks Derek for a great car and experience! Karen Russell
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Honda Of Fife 3 1/2 Stars
03/03/2014
I recently leased a CR-V at Honda of Fife. We have leased a vehicle before, but this is my first Honda. My wife and I met with Jin and went on a test drive and loved the car. We then sat down with him to go over a price on the CR-V and what we could get on a trade in. I knew what I wanted on my car and with a little battling back and forth, we came up with an agreed price. Pretty normal. We came back two days later to iron out the deal. First off Jin was great to work with. He worked hard to get me a great price on the car and he was a great person to work with. The pre agreed estimate paperwork that they showed us is a little confusing and could be laid out in a more understandable format. Then we went in and worked with Mario to do the final sale and sign everything. Mario was also great to work with. A couple problems we had was the miscommunication on my trade in when we came to do the final paperwork, but they did split the difference or I would have walked out. It was frustrating though. Things that could be done better is once you agree on extended warranties and maintenance fees, they should go over the lease agreement with all the costs first instead of 30 minutes later after you signed all the other papers. That way if there is an issue you deal with it up front. Here are a couple little things that they might want to improve on. Supply nice key rings when you purchase a car. When asked they said you had to buy them. Come on I just spent $32,000 on a car and you cant give me a $5-10 key ring. The other thing when you receive your paper work they might want to place it all in a nice folder instead of folding it up and stapling it and shoving it in an envelope. Lets be a little more professional. Little things like this go a long way with me. Overall I would rate them a 3 ½.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
02/25/2014
Aloha! My name is Nanette, my husband and I purchased a 2007 Acura from Jin K. on February 1st. It was an awesome experience, one that well never forget and Im sure Jin definitely wont forget us. I nearly gave him a heart attack! It was pleasure for both my husband and I to have Jin assist us in purchasing our vehicle. It was a smooth transaction and we appreciate his patience with us during our time there. Awesome guy go check him out! Much Mahalos Brah!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Jin K. of Honda of Fife
02/24/2014
Today was a great day! I met with Jin K., a Sales Rep for Honda of Fife, with my mind set on walking away with exactly what I wanted, nothing more and nothing less. Jin not only helped me achieve my expectations, but assisted me in actually exceeding them. I walked away more than satisfied. I was treated professionally and the staff was very courteous and respectful. They worked hard to make sure I felt secure and confident in the decision I made. Each staff member conveyed confidence, knowledge, experience and a great sense of humor. You could tell they knew what they were talking about! It was a very pleasant experience. Every staff member I came in contact with made me feel that my modest purchase was an important one. They took time with me, did not rush and catered to me even after the deal was closed. I look forward seeing them again when I stop in for servicing. I highly recommend Jin and the staff at Honda of Fife to anyone shopping for a new or used vehicle, whether it's a pleasure purchase, or one of necessity. You won't be disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2012 Honda Fit
02/18/2014
I just purchased my very first Honda and went with a 2012 Honda Fit at Honda of Fife. My Sales Associate, Brendon S. was very professional and also very kind. I would reccomend him and Honda of Fife to all of my friends and family. They are efficient in the financing department as well and they expedited my transaction very quick and with no headaches! I would highly refer anyone to this dealership and I plan on being a return customer. Thank you Honda of Fife for making my first Honda purchase a great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Deal and Smart Sales Person
02/04/2014
I knew what i was looking for before I went to Honda of Fife, plus i have done all of my research on the Honda Ridgeline. I met Cameron J., who turned out to be a great sales person. She is very knowledgeable and was up to date on the Honda products. Plus, she was not pushy like some sales people are. I was able to get the model I liked and at the price I wanted to pay. Cameron was very patient when the sale went beyond her scheduled day. If at Honda of Fife, look her up.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you Honda of Fifie
01/29/2014
We purchases a new 2013 honda Civic LX. We had certain criteria that had to be met. They were able to do that. Thank you Jin in sales and Dave in finance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jessica V.
01/29/2014
We bought our very first BRAND new van from Honda a Fife. It was the personal e-mails from their fabulous internet department Crystal B. that brought us into the dealership. Then the friendly Derek W. helped seal the deal by taking us on a test drive and talking to us about the pros and cons of purchasing vs leasing. We are very thankful for the helpful staff and look forward to years of positive services!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome service!!
01/24/2014
I have just had a great experience buying my 2nd new car in my life here. Above all, Jin K. and Derek were super informative and straight forward. I was very pleased with the way Jin and Derek provided customer service. Also, other staffs were really helpful as a team. If you are in the market for a new Honda, I recommend Honda of Fife and ask for them. They'll make sure you get what you are looking for. I highly recommend them. Thank you Honda of Fife!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Leasing/Buying a new car!
01/23/2014
My wife and I returned to Honda of Fife to actually return our lease car (2011) Honda pilot . This would have been our 4th car we had lease through them and thought it was time that we just buy/pay off our car. We were very happy with our 2011 Honda Pilot, and we knew how well we had taken care of it so we thought this is the one. Well that was until we met Jin K. Wow this guy could sell sand in the desert That's how good of a salesman he was .He talked us into going with an up grade to the 2014 Honda pilot with all the bells and whistle and plan on buying this one out after our three year lease. " buy something that you'll love" "Don't settle".. Well we didn't settle we have a beautiful new car and are excited about the new features! Great Job Jin...We will see you in three years!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Thumbs Up
01/18/2014
We bought our first new car in 14 years. The Costco Auto Program pointed us to this dealership, but it was the people who who sold us the vehicle. Dexter is a very personable, easy to work with, and knowledgeable sales person. Chris was thorough in his paperwork. Didn't catch his name, but the young man in auto parts was fantastic, too. Thanks for a positive experience, Honda of Fife!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Service
01/11/2014
This was my first experience at Honda of Fife. I had seen an ad on the website for a Honda CRV that looked good. I came in and was introduced to Dexter S. He was so kind and caring ( I came in after having an accident and was in pain)! He worked very well with me and made the entire experience nice. I bought a 2011 CRV and am thrilled. This was the best car experience I have ever had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda Odyssey 2014
01/03/2014
This was the fifth car purchased and i find dealing with Honda of Fife to be a good experience with no pressure and friendly sales persons. Michael M. was very helpful and kind and Crystal in the internet sales department provided the information i needed. Will likely buy a few more cars and this was my 12th Honda, five from this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
