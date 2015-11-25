Skip to main content
BMW Northwest

4011 20th St E, Fife, WA 98424
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of BMW Northwest

3 sales Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

ignored

by pitapong on 11/25/2015

My friend and I were checking out a few cars in the showroom. The place was busy but there were obvious salespersons available, but ignored us. We weren't dressed poorly or anything, As we all know, salespersons judge by appearance. I was immediately helped when I went to BMW Bellevue. I'd skip this place and go to Bellevue or Seattle. Plus you'll have more options there as they carry more cars on their lots.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

1 Comments

2 out of 5 starssales Rating

worst buying experience ever. Not a place for used BMWs

by Scott291 on 07/04/2014

The buying experience at this dealership is anywhere from poor to worst. Bought a Certified pre-owned BMW. Ran into several mechanical problems within 1000 miles of driving, Took me 5 trips to another BMW dealership and 3 months to resolve all the issues. As a customer with limited knowledge about cars, I was able to pinpoint these obvious mechanical problems. But, the dealership and the certification process didn't find it. The dealership took no ownership or responsibility for these issues. The worst part is, they claimed that the car was at perfect condition when they certified. Worst car buying experience ever. Based on my experience, I do not recommend this dealership for both buying and servicing needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Caring Dealership

by gregcthekid on 12/12/2013

Great Dealership and a large selection of cars. Second purchase from this dealership. They really take care of their customers

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
about our dealership

