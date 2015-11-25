2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The buying experience at this dealership is anywhere from poor to worst. Bought a Certified pre-owned BMW. Ran into several mechanical problems within 1000 miles of driving, Took me 5 trips to another BMW dealership and 3 months to resolve all the issues. As a customer with limited knowledge about cars, I was able to pinpoint these obvious mechanical problems. But, the dealership and the certification process didn't find it. The dealership took no ownership or responsibility for these issues. The worst part is, they claimed that the car was at perfect condition when they certified. Worst car buying experience ever. Based on my experience, I do not recommend this dealership for both buying and servicing needs. Read more