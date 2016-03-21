1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

On Memorial Day, took a stroll looking at cars. I'd decided it was time to think about buying another car, mine has been very good to me...but now has 100K miles on it. We'd gone to one, already knowing my credit score I started by asking first what type of interest that might allow me on financing. One car lot quickly said "17"....I laughed and said..."well, that will never work"...I knew I could do better. The next place, checked my credit but wouldn't come down on the price of the car. Driving by Clyde Revord in EVERETT WA, I noticed a vehicle and we stopped to take a look. 2 years old and with only 10K miles, the price was as I'd seen else where with much higher miles etc. So, "Vince" the salesman appeared. I told him the interest rate story...he laughed and said "hmmm they didn't want to sell you a car huh?"...he went on to say "he makes his living with his reputation and repeat customers..IT'S ALL ABOUT THE CUSTOMERS SATISFACTION AND IT STARTS WITH THE TRUTH" We take the vehicle for a ride, I like it...we go inside...takes my info...first comes back and tells me the other place "LIED" and did not check my credit. YES I said, they did I saw it...he pulls out a sheet and shows me, I point to the line that is me...he acts embarrassed and say's "Wow" I didn't even see that. Next, he comes back and say's "The lot boy messed up and put the wrong price on that vehicle"....I'm ready to leave...then he say's to give him a minute to find a solution..., comes back..say's "OK, the price will work, I've got you at 14 per cent at this monthly payment...does that work for you? I said, if that is the best you can do....YES" Before going in to sign papers, I asked again what interest rate he quoted me? (as my brother thought he said 13 per cent) he again said 14 percent...right there at the open door I was being led into for "closing". I wasn't feeling very well...and as the Closer guy "John" methodically worked on my paperwork I just kinda sat back. As the paperwork was slid towards me, I looked each piece over...noticed the 13.99 per cent..signed and soon I was driving away. The payment I thought seemed high for that price and interest rate...but, I have never been very good at math. 4 days later, I go to the doctor....and before I know what has happened...I've been placed on medical leave from my job. WOW! I begin mentally assessing the situation. Going out to the vehicle, getting the paperwork out to check amount of payment......ONLY then did I see, instead of the 13.99 percent I thought I saw...it was 16.99 percent. I had been blatantly and cunningly screwed! By both a salesman "Vince" claiming "truth and honesty is always the best policy with his customers, as he makes his living with his reputation" (no wonder he's going thru divorce)...and a short squatty Closer, "John"...he could probably lie and steal from his own Mother. The trick all became so obvious at this point. I called "Vince" and told him the problem...he of course acted surprised and tried to explain the interest rate really doesn't matter much, "if the price and payment" are right"!! (Ahhh HELLO??? Was that my AGREEMENT WITH THESE [violative content deleted]????...)but he still acted as though it was an 'accident'...told me he'd be at work at certain time, meet him there...and he and "John" will get it straightened out. Got there, hmmm no "Vince"...but there was "John" who had so much trouble remembering me just from Memorial Day to June 2nd?? Couldn't even remember the car I bought. Acted confused when looking at the paper work...and said..."I'm not sure what happened, but this vehicle is already financed there isn't anything we can do now, maybe you could get refinanced somewhere?" His face, empty of any type of expression at all...blank..totally...I knew, I had wasted my time. Cold!! 3 points of interest would make a BIG difference in a payment to someone that was now going to collect only 60 percent of her paycheck!! I came home and called the financial pl Read more