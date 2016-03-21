Clyde Revord Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Clyde Revord Buick GMC
Easy going sales people
by 03/21/2016on
I worked with kennoret by phone to put together a deal with Clyde revord. It was an easy process as we worked out all the numbers before I got to the dealership. Once there the paperwork took about 40 mins and I was done. Best experience I have had at a dealership so far. I'd recommend them to everyone.
Very good customer service
by 02/01/2016on
I had a very good experience with Clyde Revord Buick and gmc. I was able to do most of my deal over the phone with Taylor and Dan. No pressure and they were very professional. I consider this the best dealership in Everett. I would recommend. Oh and one last thing.....the condition of their cars were a lot better than other dealers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
These Guys Know Customer Service
by 09/08/2015on
I was in the market for a new car - Kevin greeted me and let me test-drive my selected vehicle type. As a new Buick driver - it was my first time. He turned me over to Dan, who worked with me through the consummation of a deal. I love my new car - picked it up yesterday.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Shocked
by 07/19/2015on
Wow. In all my 63 years, I have never had an experience such as this with any car dealership (and believe me, I have dealt with many). After my wife and I had bargained hard to get an acceptable deal, about an hour later we entered the finance office and began going over the paperwork. Then, a gentleman(?) approached the office and began berating (yelling at) my wife and myself for some perceived unacceptable behavior on our part and accused us of being rude and disrespectful to his finance person and sales staff. Needless to say, I was stunned and amazed. My first reaction was to tell this "person" to buzz off and let us complete the transaction. Then came the real shocker; he stated: "I am the owner and I can decide not to sell you the car!" He was obviously not pleased as to how we had somehow "disrespected" his employees. He went on to continue to yell at us for at least two minutes (it seemed a lot longer!) I might add that at no time were we overtly loud, rude, or disruptive in any way, unless of course, this "owner" is not accustomed to prospective buyers who have little patience for the standard ration of dealer BS, and prefer to cut to the chase, and actually "deal" to arrive at an acceptable price and complete the sale. Now I realize buying a car from a dealer is not a pleasurable experience for many people, and after waiting for about an hour before we were called into the finance office, we were getting tired and impatient as we were concerned about other appointments that we did not want to miss. Sure, we were grumbling and a little upset, but that in no way justified the despicable behavior of this so-called "owner." If this individual cannot empathize with his customers and instead prefers to throw a tantrum, then he needs to stay off the sales floor and leave the task to someone more suited for the job (i.e., everyone else we dealt with). Oh, and by the way, the finance person (Jennifer) and salesman (Tim)were very professional, friendly and their service was exemplary. It is a pity that they have to work for an "owner" who is as caustic and foul as this individual, who apparently knows (or cares) nothing about customer service. As for me, I view this as a somewhat gratifying experience. Over the years, many of my friends have had less than pleasurable encounters with car sales people, some who would reach the point of actually yelling at the customer. I think I may have my friends beat: I had the so-called "owner" blowing his gasket, and we got the car. So unless you are prepared to be verbally abused for driving a hard bargain (i.e. actually dealing), and being a little impatient when waiting an hour to begin to complete your deal, avoid this dealership. I plan to stay away... Far away. I'm sure the so-called "owner" won't mind a bit...
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good experience and satisfied with the deal
by 12/26/2014on
I purchased a used vehicle from the dealership just last week and although there were some initial challenges with communication with sales folks I ended up getting the deal that was advertised and am happy with the vehicle. I must say that in my experience the dealership went out of their way to fix issues with the tires and battery to keep me satisfied and live up to their word of the vehicle condition as promised. I would recommend with the usual caveat of ask all the questions and get everything in writing from any dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good deal-easy deal
by 09/26/2014on
I just bought a used CTS from them. I spent about 2 months looking and shopping around. I just couldn't work out a deal anywhere else. From the first contact with Nita (?) to talking with Tanner and Jesse I knew I was at the right place. They listened to me and were very patient with me. (took a few days to get my wife to look at it) NO pressure at all. Negotiation took about 1.5 minutes. They gave me what I wanted for my trade and gave me a fair price on the car. They also paid to have some pin-striping removed from the CTS. I have bought over 6+ vehicles and this was the easiest deal I have ever done. They made sure that I was happy. Jennifer was great and gave me a good deal on a warranty. Cadillacs can get expensive to repair. Highly recommended. Thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They were not honest with me
by 05/13/2014on
I thought I was going to get "Quotes" on the vehicle I described for the Edmunds system. I got a phone call, come visit the dealership, have lots of Acadias. NO quotes from them. Made an appointment and drove out there past a nearer GMC dealer, 3 Acadias, 2 Denali's and none of the model I described. That is NOT the process I thought we were working with. I don't know who is at fault with the process but it FAILED my expectations. I won't consider buying from this dealer as they are deceptive in my opinion.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
They set the standard!
by 09/27/2012on
This was truly the best,least stressful car buying experience I have ever had. Dirk was so helpful and very attentive to what my needs were. He was very patient and understanding and made me feel that I was important to him. I purchased the exact vehicle I wanted...hassle free! I had shopped around before going to Clyde Revord Buick GMC and they gave me the absolute best deal. I will definitely recommend Dirk and the dealership to everyone I know and will never buy another vehicle anywhere else!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I like dealer
by 08/24/2012on
I bought 2 vehicles from here...I bought Acura Mdx and Honda accord. Gave me better price then other dealers...and gave me first oil changes free...good dealer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best dealer in Everett wa
by 07/02/2012on
I bought a gmc Yukon from this dealership. The sales guys were not pushy.....very easy to work with. They made the process fun....I would recommend Clyde revord gmc
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best dealer in Seattle area!
by 06/20/2012on
I've bought a couple cars from this dealer and I've been happy every time! I would recommend....I think of them as friends now. Great customer service...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Used Car Purchase Experience
by 11/09/2011on
The staff were a pleasure to deal with and we had one of the best used car purchasing experiences I have had in the last 20 years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
be very cautious when dealing with this car dealership
by 04/22/2011on
This car dealership has poor customer service and some very shady business practices! We were purchasing a vehicle. All was well even agreed on financing. Then......reading over papers saw that we did not agree to terms...it changed! This dealership actually thought we would pay double of what car was worth. They sent us home thinking we would fall in love with car. Well...to there surprise car was brought back. No deal.....not paying for car that not worth twice the amount. Their fix was re-finance in a year. Ya right....not on that amount. Finance dept. Didn't respond to 3 phone calls. They were arrigant and not so nice...especially when we said "Don't think so". This dealership needs to change their business practices and customer service. They lost at a 15 thousand $ deal because of their greediness and attitudes! We did find another car but sure not with them!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Experience
by 01/28/2011on
Thanks for making my car purchase such a smooth process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Clyde "Shady" Revord Motors
by 05/05/2010on
I bought a slightly used GMC SUV for 30K+. I felt comfortable because they informed me that the vehicle was still under factory waranty and the very minor issues that I wanted fixed would be covered under factory warranty. I scheduled two visits on two different days to get the minor issues fixed. They claimed to have added parts, reprogrammed computers, etc, etc, but they never did anything. I brought SUV to another GMC dealership because I was very tired of dealing with "Shady" motors. They informed me that the factory warranty ran out last Feb and I no longer have a factory warranty. I felt cheated by "shady" motors but thought i could get the minor issues fixed becasue I had bought the extended warranty. Come to find out that "shady" motors filled out the warranty info incorrectly when I bought the car. This caused my warranty to never be entered into the system. Instead of informing me of this, correcting the mistake and mailing the warranty back, they just let it sit on their "shady" desk. To date my new SUV has been in the shop 3 whole days and not a single item has been fixed. I'm still working on getting my extended warranty issue resolved. I would not recommend buying a used vehicle here. I would surely never, ever take my vehicle to revord for service or repair work. If you do buy a vehicle here make sure you double check all their work, including warranty docs, financing docs, etc. I read something the other day that real estate agents will be required to have a minimum of an associates degree to be licensed. They should require the same for car dealership employees.
A Clyde Revord customer for life!!!
by 07/28/2009on
My husband and I went looking at cars for my 30th birthday and we ended up [at another dealership]. We found an awesome car and after the test drive went in and filled out all the paperwork. After waiting around for a couple hours we went home and they continued to work on our loan. A few days later they called and said that with a 4500 down payment, they could do a 84 month loan for 600/month. It wasn't an amazing deal or anything but I REALLY wanted that car (2009 G8 GT). I told the salesman on the phone that my husband was taking time off the next day to take in our deposit and trade and sign the deal. He congratulated me on my new car and said we had a "salesman for life". The next day my husband left to go pick up my new car and I called the dealership to let them know he was on his way. I was then informed that "my" car was already sold, but they would accept the deposit, he could sign the papers and then they would deliver an identical (almost) car to me in a couple days, sight unseen. Huh??? Needless to say, my husband turned around when I called him with this news and didn't waste his time. The salesman was never even going to call us and tell us this, he was waiting for my husband to show up with the money. He's probably lucky that it didn't work out that way! My husband would have caused quite a scene, I'm sure. :) As he was driving back home I looked for the same car online and found one at Clyde Revord in Everett. I had bought my last car from them and been pretty happy. When he got home, my husband called them and explained our situation. He was told to come right in and they would figure it out. He went in and came out a couple hours later with the EXACT car I wanted, i.e. leather, sunroof, color, and somehow when they called the credit union that had already approved us at the first dealership, they managed to swing quited a deal! We got a car with a higher sticker price, the same interest, same down payment, 72 months instead of 84, and 67 bucks a month less. HUH?!?! I don't know how they did it or if the first dealership was running some sort of scam, but thanks to Clyde Revord for the easy transaction and perfect car!
CLYDE REVORD IN EVERETT... DO NOT TRUST THE THIS DEALERSHIPS METHODS
by 06/02/2008on
On Memorial Day, took a stroll looking at cars. I'd decided it was time to think about buying another car, mine has been very good to me...but now has 100K miles on it. We'd gone to one, already knowing my credit score I started by asking first what type of interest that might allow me on financing. One car lot quickly said "17"....I laughed and said..."well, that will never work"...I knew I could do better. The next place, checked my credit but wouldn't come down on the price of the car. Driving by Clyde Revord in EVERETT WA, I noticed a vehicle and we stopped to take a look. 2 years old and with only 10K miles, the price was as I'd seen else where with much higher miles etc. So, "Vince" the salesman appeared. I told him the interest rate story...he laughed and said "hmmm they didn't want to sell you a car huh?"...he went on to say "he makes his living with his reputation and repeat customers..IT'S ALL ABOUT THE CUSTOMERS SATISFACTION AND IT STARTS WITH THE TRUTH" We take the vehicle for a ride, I like it...we go inside...takes my info...first comes back and tells me the other place "LIED" and did not check my credit. YES I said, they did I saw it...he pulls out a sheet and shows me, I point to the line that is me...he acts embarrassed and say's "Wow" I didn't even see that. Next, he comes back and say's "The lot boy messed up and put the wrong price on that vehicle"....I'm ready to leave...then he say's to give him a minute to find a solution..., comes back..say's "OK, the price will work, I've got you at 14 per cent at this monthly payment...does that work for you? I said, if that is the best you can do....YES" Before going in to sign papers, I asked again what interest rate he quoted me? (as my brother thought he said 13 per cent) he again said 14 percent...right there at the open door I was being led into for "closing". I wasn't feeling very well...and as the Closer guy "John" methodically worked on my paperwork I just kinda sat back. As the paperwork was slid towards me, I looked each piece over...noticed the 13.99 per cent..signed and soon I was driving away. The payment I thought seemed high for that price and interest rate...but, I have never been very good at math. 4 days later, I go to the doctor....and before I know what has happened...I've been placed on medical leave from my job. WOW! I begin mentally assessing the situation. Going out to the vehicle, getting the paperwork out to check amount of payment......ONLY then did I see, instead of the 13.99 percent I thought I saw...it was 16.99 percent. I had been blatantly and cunningly screwed! By both a salesman "Vince" claiming "truth and honesty is always the best policy with his customers, as he makes his living with his reputation" (no wonder he's going thru divorce)...and a short squatty Closer, "John"...he could probably lie and steal from his own Mother. The trick all became so obvious at this point. I called "Vince" and told him the problem...he of course acted surprised and tried to explain the interest rate really doesn't matter much, "if the price and payment" are right"!! (Ahhh HELLO??? Was that my AGREEMENT WITH THESE [violative content deleted]????...)but he still acted as though it was an 'accident'...told me he'd be at work at certain time, meet him there...and he and "John" will get it straightened out. Got there, hmmm no "Vince"...but there was "John" who had so much trouble remembering me just from Memorial Day to June 2nd?? Couldn't even remember the car I bought. Acted confused when looking at the paper work...and said..."I'm not sure what happened, but this vehicle is already financed there isn't anything we can do now, maybe you could get refinanced somewhere?" His face, empty of any type of expression at all...blank..totally...I knew, I had wasted my time. Cold!! 3 points of interest would make a BIG difference in a payment to someone that was now going to collect only 60 percent of her paycheck!! I came home and called the financial pl
1 Comments