Happy New Year Lynnwood Honda and thank you Jules, Keith and Anuj. Bringing in a 2005 Honda Accord , not knowing anything about upgrades and changes in autos in all that time, I was greeted by Jules. Explaining that I had over 1/4 million miles on my 15 year old car, I had returned to Lynnwood Honda because of the excellence in care in their service department over the past 15 years. This was my third Honda from this dealership and each time I returned because of the professionalism and expertise of their after purchase care team. So buying a new car was pretty intellectually intimidating —yet Jules was low key and no pressure. I “might have” bought on the spot but she really actually encouraged me to check out options. Who does that? She was that confident in her product. That instilled mega confidence in me. The auto world had certainly evolved in that time period! I visited two Toyota dealers and the Nissan dealership, but no one asked me questions as to my driving needs or travels or wants or even ife style. Other sales people “sell you” their pat customer scripts while Jules et al listened as well as asked me about my driving need and auto and life concerns as it relates to a getting a new car. . Lynnwood’s team then extended to Keith and to Anuj who were so warm in conversation as well professional in addressing my financial concerns and after purchase packages. Again- no pressure. They asked important questions like did I have a garage or would the car be exposed to the elements —before discussing after purchase protection options. That seems so obvious to do but no other sales team at any other car dealership did anything but present the total package and ask me to sign. As to my delightful pretty blue color CRV ( because this review is also about a car_...it’s a fantastic car with features like the best and warmest heated steering wheel, the rear hatch opens with a swish of your foot to unload groceries or to stow skis.Most important to me, the technology of the 2020 car was easy to learn to navigate rather than overwhelmingly difficult as I had feared. But when I stumbled and had no idea how to turn something on or off, Jules had given me her cell phone number to call for help. ..and she actually picked up and answered my calls and questions. ! ! Kudos to everyone at Lynnwood Honda. Having spent almost three months doing my due diligence to buy a new car after such a long time ( a little overkill ) I know now ( as I have known for three cars) that is this dealership is not comparable to other dealerships. They care. They listen. They are the best. Thanking you all.... Read more