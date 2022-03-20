Customer Reviews of Lynnwood Honda
OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE
by 03/20/2022on
JULES was outright amazing! I went in the day after my best friend got her used Nissan rouge and Jules was so easy going not pushy at all! I came in the exact day after my best friend got her rouge me wanting the other rouge and Jules and Anuj helped me out! They didn’t push me or pressure me! They helped fit my needs and the car I got exactly they made it work! If I could recommend anyone getting a car go to Lynnwood Honda and ask for Jules she’ll help you with everything and not pressure you at all Jules makes you feel comfortable and works with what you want in a vehicle and doesn't try and sell you one that you don’t want. Jules and Anuj are really out right amazing anyone who is wanting to get a new car I recommend Jules from Lynnwood Honda and Anuj. Amazing wonderful people
Untrustworthy
by 12/31/2021on
Haven't even bought the car we wanted yet and have been super disappointed with the assistance from Joseph. Being disrespectful, pushy, sneaky, and extremely egotistical is not the way to get someone to buy something. Makes you very untrustworthy if anything.
Wonderful experience with purchasing my first car!
by 12/26/2021on
This was my first car purchase and I am so happy that John Chung was there to help me! I had went to several dealerships prior and I had the worst experience at each one with salesman that were not authentic or helpful. When finally met John at Lynnwood Honda, he was so patient with me and answered all my questions. He is so methodical and instantly made me feel at ease with this process (instead of nervous and afraid). In addition to John's amazing customer service, the staff at Lynnwood Honda were also great when I came and got my car. Highly recommend John and this dealership! Thank you so much for helping me with my first car and I love my Honda CR-V!
Best ever car-buying experience
by 06/08/2021on
After driving my 2010 Honda CR-V for 206,000 miles, I decided it was time to buy a new one. I drove 60 miles, past 2 other Honda dealerships, where I had previously had unpleasant dealings, to Lynnwood Honda, where I was lucky to work with Mark Baker, having the best experience I ever have, when buying a car. He was patient and spent a lot of time explaining all of my options, without any pressure, whatsoever. When I asked about a less-expensive model, I was pleasantly surprised that he didn’t try to dissuade me in the least – he explained the differences in a matter-of-fact way, and let me make my own decision. After I made my choice, he spent a lot of time with me, showing me how everything works on the car and where to get my future questions answered. I never felt like he was in a hurry to move on to another customer. For a single woman, going alone, the thought of buying a car has been overwhelming. Unfortunately, it is true that there are still salesman that take advantage of less-than-savvy car buyers, but my experience with Mark, has changed my attitude and it is likely that I won’t wait nearly as long to buy my next car. Without hesitation, I can recommend Mark Baker and Lynnwood Honda to anyone who is in the market for a great car buying experience.
The Lynnwood Honda Way!
by 06/07/2021on
I went into Lynnwood Honda with my mother just wanting to see if she even liked the HR-V. We the front desk call for a sales member I was so happy a women showed up, just from my past experiences at other dealerships. Jules was her name and let me tell you what, she was AWESOME! Very knowledgeable and patience. My mom ended up looking at every HR-V on the lot, Used and New. Jules had one her self and and loves it. After driving a few she decided on a new one with all the features she wanted in it. Now was when the Lynnwood Honda team shined! After getting all her information and running numbers she brought back 2 options. The leasing option turned out to be so much better, then financing. Who new? Jules's financing manager came over and talked us thru what leasing was about and what were the benefits and we were super impressed and it turned out it was the best option for my mom. After seeing what a good deal my mom was getting I asked what they could do for me. After running my numbers the financial manager came over and explained my old auto loan and how I really didn't get a good deal. I was so shocked! They really did want what was best for me. I ended up with a new Civic and love it. Thank you so much to Jules and the Lynnwood Honda Team for really caring and treating us like family!
Super helpful!
by 05/11/2021on
Jules was very easygoing - low pressure. I walked in without an appointment and the experience was great - I could take as long as I wanted. She made sure I knew many of the features of my new CRV and also provided links to where I could find out more. She made the car buying experience fun and wanted to make sure I was completely happy. She even offered to drive my other car home if I couldn't find a ride - I didn't have to worry about how I would get two cars back home.
2021 CR-V
by 04/25/2021on
We had a wonderful experience at Lynnwood Honda. John Chung, our sales rep, was very knowledgeable and made sure we knew everything about the car that we were buying. We ended up staying past closing time on a Sunday but we did not feel rushed at all, quite the opposite. In the end, we feel we got a fair price and the overall experience was very good.
Thanks Lynnwood Honda!
by 01/31/2021on
We had a great experience working with Jules and Gabe at Lynnwood Honda! We purchased a 2020 CR-V Hybrid Touring and they were very informative about the car, pricing and financing options. They kindly held the specific car we wanted for 3 days while we sold our old car and worked out the insurance coverage. Jules even came in on her day off to complete the sale with us and she went over all of the important safety features of the car before we drove it off the lot. We plan to get our car serviced here and will happily refer our friends to Lynnwood Honda.
Troy Malchow is the best
by 01/22/2021on
Our salesman was Troy Malchow and he was great to work with, no back and forth bs, just straight forward business, and he has been there to help even after the sale! We have purchased Honda’s from another local dealer and are experience With Troy was by far the best, and I have to mention the finance and service department as well, the finance department was the most streamlined process I have ever delt with, and the services department went out of there way to help out with a unfortunate issue I had to deal with that was no fault of there own. So if you want to buy a car without the hassle please go see Troy!
Jules was exceptional sales representative
by 01/18/2021on
Jules Cecilio was so great to work with when purchasing our CRV from Lynnwood Honda. She was just the right balance of friendly, knowledgeable and helpful while giving us space to discuss, ask any and all questions wile presenting herself with charm and grace creating a professional and yet personal rapport to make sure we were getting all the features we wanted at the best price. We recommend her tops!
Happiness 3 times
by 12/30/2020on
Happy New Year Lynnwood Honda and thank you Jules, Keith and Anuj. Bringing in a 2005 Honda Accord , not knowing anything about upgrades and changes in autos in all that time, I was greeted by Jules. Explaining that I had over 1/4 million miles on my 15 year old car, I had returned to Lynnwood Honda because of the excellence in care in their service department over the past 15 years. This was my third Honda from this dealership and each time I returned because of the professionalism and expertise of their after purchase care team. So buying a new car was pretty intellectually intimidating —yet Jules was low key and no pressure. I “might have” bought on the spot but she really actually encouraged me to check out options. Who does that? She was that confident in her product. That instilled mega confidence in me. The auto world had certainly evolved in that time period! I visited two Toyota dealers and the Nissan dealership, but no one asked me questions as to my driving needs or travels or wants or even ife style. Other sales people “sell you” their pat customer scripts while Jules et al listened as well as asked me about my driving need and auto and life concerns as it relates to a getting a new car. . Lynnwood’s team then extended to Keith and to Anuj who were so warm in conversation as well professional in addressing my financial concerns and after purchase packages. Again- no pressure. They asked important questions like did I have a garage or would the car be exposed to the elements —before discussing after purchase protection options. That seems so obvious to do but no other sales team at any other car dealership did anything but present the total package and ask me to sign. As to my delightful pretty blue color CRV ( because this review is also about a car_...it’s a fantastic car with features like the best and warmest heated steering wheel, the rear hatch opens with a swish of your foot to unload groceries or to stow skis.Most important to me, the technology of the 2020 car was easy to learn to navigate rather than overwhelmingly difficult as I had feared. But when I stumbled and had no idea how to turn something on or off, Jules had given me her cell phone number to call for help. ..and she actually picked up and answered my calls and questions. ! ! Kudos to everyone at Lynnwood Honda. Having spent almost three months doing my due diligence to buy a new car after such a long time ( a little overkill ) I know now ( as I have known for three cars) that is this dealership is not comparable to other dealerships. They care. They listen. They are the best. Thanking you all....
Service & integrity
by 11/12/2020on
We just bought a car from Keith and his team. This is not your typical car-lot; everyone we dealt with was friendly, honest and tried to meet our needs as best they could. We were not pressured - no hard-sells - and Keith committed-to & then delivered on a couple of small issues. My overall experience was one of trust and helpfulness, and we got good value for money to boot. I walked out with a smile which is not what I felt at the other dealers I shopped at this week. When I next need a car, I am going here first.
No BS price but just friendly service!
by 10/19/2020on
I only went to try Honda CRV because I was frustrated with many other sales around Seattle. But the test drive was wonderful. Jules introduced all features clearly to help me understand the car and told me how would I test drive a car throughly. Even better, I didn't feel she wanted to sell me a car. It's more like she simply love the cars from my experience (yeah she drives a HRV). When talking the price, she did not try to sell me the car at a super crazy number which actually makes me want to pay more. The best part I like working with her is how she tried very hard to help me understand my new car to get best driving experience for my needs. I am super happy with newly leased CRV now and I will definitely come back to Jules and Honda when my lease is up!
Fantastic Authentic Low Pressure Sales
by 09/30/2020on
Jules and Lynnwood Honda is a refreshing change from the other car dealerships I've experienced over the years. Jules made sure we made an informed choice, answering all our questions and took us through a comprehensive test drive. She was sensitive to the fact I had just finished a 4 day U-haul drive from San Diego by not pressuring me to rush into a decision. She changed her schedule quickly to accommodate us: changing our test drive appointment upon request, and coming in on her days off (twice) to do the paperwork, and make sure the car was in top top shape for pickup. She made sure I didn't go through the same agonizing negotiating process where salespeople tried to sell something we didn't need or want FOR HOURS. Instead, we negotiated & finalized all paperwork (including financing) in less time than any car dealer I've been to. (Special shout out to Beth as well (Lynnwood Honda's financial person) for her swift processing of the loan papers.) I plan to come back to Jules @ Lynnwood Honda when I'm ready to trade in the car I just bought!
My
by 09/23/2020on
I worked with Jules on my purchase of my new 2020 Clarity. I was initially looking at the CR-V Hybrid, but the Clarity was just sitting there, begging me to drive it. I left a happy customer and next time I'm in the market for a car, I'll be back. Unlike some other dealerships I dealt with while looking for my retirement ride, Lynnwood Honda was simple and easy to deal with; very knowledgeable about the products, no high pressure, no "I have to talk with my manager." Jules was personable and highly motivated to get me into the right vehicle for me.
Honda Accord Purchase
by 09/17/2020on
Last experience of buying a car was many years ago, so was apprehensive. Jules was our consultant and she was a gem! Put us at ease with super friendly manner and great knowledge. She even stayed way past her normal leave time to hook up our phones with the car's hand-free system. Would recommend her to anyone! I would like to add to my husband's comments. Jules has a warm personal touch and expresses an interest in her customers. She anticipated our concerns and was extremely patient and thorough in her responses. We appreciated her courtesy, thoughtfulness and time!
Thanks Jules!
by 07/21/2020on
Jules was easy to work with, friendly and personable. She seemed to genuinely care about our wants in a car and helped us find the best fit! As first time car buyers, we expected to feel pressured in to buying, but that wasn’t the case with Jules! She made the overall experience easy and comfortable - we would highly recommend working with her to anyone!
Outstanding Dealer Experience!!
by 07/06/2020on
Researched over 6 different dealers when finding the car I wanted. I ended up driving 3 hours to Purchase from Lynnwood Honda which says a lot. They were straight forward in their pricing and negotiation which I really appreciated. Had everything ready for me when I arrived to make purchase simple. Having purchased and owned over 20 vehicles in the last 15 years, I wouldn't hesitate to say they are the BEST I have dealt with and would refer any friends and family their way!!! thanks again
Outstanding service
by 06/11/2020on
I highly recommend Lynnwood Honda. Jules, Gabe, and their colleagues are honest, straightforward, helpful, and accommodating. They gave me a good deal and outstanding service. I am very pleased to have done business with them.
Awesome service
by 03/18/2020on
My mother and I were in a predicament when her car just died. We are both elderly and we need reliable transportation. It was going to cost 700.00 to replace the alternator. I looked into the Costco Auto Buying Program. Within a day, we got an introductory email from Mr. Troy Malchow of Lynnwood Honda. We visited the lot the next day. From the start, it was obvious that Mr. Malchow was genuinely interested in helping us meet our needs. He was very kind and patient as he presented us options within our price range. Within a few days, we were proudly driving our new car home. Reflecting back on the whole buying experience, I am struck by how easy, painless, and stress-free it was. Mom and I would like to thank Lynnwood Honda and especially Mr. Troy Malchow and those who assisted him. Buying a car is a major undertaking, especially with limited financial resources. Mr. Malchow placed a priority on our needs and got us into our new family car and for this, we are grateful!
Great, thoughtful approach to buying a car!
by 03/14/2020on
I had a great experience buying a car from Lynnwood Honda, and working with Troy and the team. I was treated with respect, given great information and not pressured in any way. I purchased here because of the fantastic service! I would recommend Troy and the entire team at Lynnwood Honda.
