5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I didn't intend on buying a car that Sunday because they didn't have my color in but I wanted to check out their other color models and test drive to make a final decision. My wife and I were first greeted by salesman Robert, he walked out introduced himself and asked what brought us out today. I advised him we were just browsing the selection. He was very friendly and said "Great, if you have any questions or want to take a test drive let me know, then he was gone back inside" This in my opinion was great, there is nothing worse than a hovering car salesman. When I decided to take a test drive I went inside and he jumped up and got the car ready quick. He was very helpful and gave me all the information during the drive. Not pitching anything extra along the way just highlighting the standard features. When we got back he handed us off to his partner Duane for the negotiation bit. Duane was also very friendly and informed me the car and color I wanted just arrived on the port and needed to be transported. He setup to have it shipped as soon as possible. There was an even playing field as far as negotiation I didn't feel any squeeze of pressure or if I was being taken. Duane kept us busy with humourous entertaining stories after we settled on a "fair" price and they were getting the paperwork worked out. They gave me the 2013 model to drive around until my car came in, no extra cost. My final experience was the ever so fun paperwork and signing. Here I met Alan who like the others was friendly, and not high pressure sales. He even informed me that he is required to go over GAP protection and the service contract and warranty and when I declined he never brought any of it up again. I walked away for the first time feeling like I got what I wanted and that was a car I will definitely grow to love, take care of, and no headaches due to high pressure sales or tricks. I think a lot of dealers can learn some things from these guys. Read more