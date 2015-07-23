Customer Reviews of Doug's Lynnwood Mazda
Thank you Larry Peden!
by 07/23/2015on
My car buying experience was fast, easy and very pleasant thanks to Larry Peden. I love my 2014 Santa Fe and appreciate how I was treated by Larry!
Simple deal
by 10/30/2014on
I hate buying cars and prefer to agree on pricing and features via the internet. This is one of the few dealerships that gives you their best offer the first time via email. They know they have one shot at the deal. Closing was fast and easy. Full tank of gas and free first oil change.
Poor Sales
by 10/21/2014on
Upon my first new car vehicle purchase the sales person ran my social security number, when I already told him I had my bank finance the car. The sales person said it was used only for identification, but he ran my credit anyway. I also purchased a maintenance service contract, and the sales person nearly forgot about printing the contract until I had to go back to the dealership and ask for it. He simply said, "oh, I forgot," and laughed.
Great buying experience!
by 09/24/2014on
I initially used Edmunds to gather some internet quotes on a 2015 CX-5. I was contacted literally 10 minutes later by Robert, the internet sales manager. After our initial conversation I scheduled a test drive later that evening. The test drive went very well; Robert was friendly and very helpful, answering all of our questions. The dealership was very pleasant and everyone else was friendly as well. They were even able to produce a car seat for us to test out in the car! Once we decided the CX-5 was the car for us, we came back to go over numbers. With Robert, this was a straight forward, no-nonsense process. No pressuring what so ever. After going over some numbers, I produced a lower quote I had received from another Mazda dealer and Doug's was able to beat the quote. We signed right then. I would definitely recommend Doug's Lynnwood Mazda and Robert, for a pleasant, pressure-free, straight forward buying experience. Thanks again!
New Car Buyer - MAZDA 6
by 05/20/2014on
Was in the need of a new car and these guys really helped out. I started out with initial conversations with Robert in Internet Sales. He really got me the information and everything I needed to make a good, educated car decision. I went in and test drove the car and loved it. Then Duane went over all the options and made the process even simpler. Then we got to the finance part and Allen was superb. It was a no-nonsense experience and enjoyed the overall ambiance of the showroom, service department and all the people I talked with. If you are looking for a great car at a great price and want a fun buying experience...Doug's Lynnwood Mazda is the place to go. Now I just need to get my water bottle and my hat to keep in the car when I go on the long trips I am looking forward to.
Excellent Sales experience
by 05/10/2014on
I didn't intend on buying a car that Sunday because they didn't have my color in but I wanted to check out their other color models and test drive to make a final decision. My wife and I were first greeted by salesman Robert, he walked out introduced himself and asked what brought us out today. I advised him we were just browsing the selection. He was very friendly and said "Great, if you have any questions or want to take a test drive let me know, then he was gone back inside" This in my opinion was great, there is nothing worse than a hovering car salesman. When I decided to take a test drive I went inside and he jumped up and got the car ready quick. He was very helpful and gave me all the information during the drive. Not pitching anything extra along the way just highlighting the standard features. When we got back he handed us off to his partner Duane for the negotiation bit. Duane was also very friendly and informed me the car and color I wanted just arrived on the port and needed to be transported. He setup to have it shipped as soon as possible. There was an even playing field as far as negotiation I didn't feel any squeeze of pressure or if I was being taken. Duane kept us busy with humourous entertaining stories after we settled on a "fair" price and they were getting the paperwork worked out. They gave me the 2013 model to drive around until my car came in, no extra cost. My final experience was the ever so fun paperwork and signing. Here I met Alan who like the others was friendly, and not high pressure sales. He even informed me that he is required to go over GAP protection and the service contract and warranty and when I declined he never brought any of it up again. I walked away for the first time feeling like I got what I wanted and that was a car I will definitely grow to love, take care of, and no headaches due to high pressure sales or tricks. I think a lot of dealers can learn some things from these guys.
Poor Sales/Poor Service
by 04/03/2014on
Was sold a Maintenance Contract with my new vehicle. Finance guy Jon says he "forgot" to print out the contract. He nearly charge me $1295 for a Service Contract with no Contract. Then when I went to use the Maintenance plan 6 months later for my oil and tire rotation. The mechanic did not rotate my tires. He did not forget, he did not know I was on the Total Advantage Maintenance plan. So sales tries to steal $1295 from me, and Service communicates with their mechanics via pigeon, Morse code or, cups and string, because the "Mechanic did not know I had a Total Maintenance Plan." How does that happen? Then after an hour on a scheduled appointment, my car is still sitting in the parking lot not being worked on. I decide to go home and wait. They finally bring my car to me, and the Mazda Mechanic driving my car to my house has a Cafe Latte in his hand as if he just went joy riding in my car to Starbucks. Then I see that my tires are not rotated and I have to drive back to the Mazda dealer again to let them know after 3 hours of waiting for a tire rotation and oil change(both routine stuff), they did not rotate my tires. GRADES Sales: F, Service: F. IF I could go lower than 1 star I would. Sales people are uneducated and clueless, most do not even know what SkyActiv is. Service people don't communicate well with mechanics.
Purchased used Subaru
by 02/04/2014on
Bought a used car from these guys, which wasn't actually a Mazda, rather it was a '02 Subaru Outback. I wanted an outback specifically and searched for a few weeks to find the right one. Doug's had the best one I could find, none were in as good condition as this one. The buying process was quick and easy and I was able to get the price reduced. Everyone was great to work with. The dealership made it clear that if I had any problems I could call them. A week after I bought the car the check engine light came on. Keep in mind there was no warranty on this vehicle. After calling them they asked me to bring the car back in. Turns out the catalytic converter had failed and needed to be replaced. Doug's took the car to a Subaru specialist, had the caty replaced AND gave me a loaner car to use all at no cost to me. Exceptional service. Used car places usually don't provide that kind of care. Thanks.
Great experience!
by 09/16/2013on
My overall experience with Dougs Lynnwood Mazda was actually pleasant! Not what you would expect when buying a car from a dealer, right? Jordan was our salesperson. I was referred to him from a family member who had just purchased a car thru him a couple weeks before. They were so impressed with him as was I. Jordan was very professional, and respectful. No sleaze factor what so ever! I was looking for a car for my teenage son. Jordan understood that my time was valuable and had no issue with emailing me pics and stats on cars that he felt were reliable and within my specifications. When we sat down to negotiate, I felt he listened to all my concerns and issues and we resolved them fairly in our price. I also went into the process being preapproved with my bank and knowing what the car was worth. I took the car to a private mechanic before we bought it and the car was given a clean bill of health. That also made me very at ease with the process knowing they werent trying to pass off a lemon. I never felt like Jordan was being dishonest or sneaky. Hes new but hes honest, fair and super pleasant. I had minor things I asked to be repaired on the car and I was happy that the service department followed up with me on Monday (bought the car over the weekend) to bring the car in. I would recommend this dealership and in particular Jordan, to help you find a what youre looking for. 2 thumbs up!
Great Car Buying Experience
by 08/13/2013on
I am really impressed with Doug's Lynnwood Mazda, especially our salesperson Matt W. I have purchased a lot of cars over the years and really liked how calm and not overly aggressive he was. He got us a great deal on a 2014 Mazda 6 GT and we are loving it! I would definitely buy another vehicle from this dealership and would also like to thank finance, who called me the day after I purchased the vehicle to tell me that they found another $1000.00 rebate that I was eligible for. I would have never known if they hadn't called, I really appreciate the honesty!
Thank You Matt!!
by 08/08/2013on
My wife and I had the opportunity to work with Matt W. at Doug's Lynnwood Mazda this past weekend -- what a wonderful experience! Matt was amazing to work with -- my wife and I are first time car buyers, and he explained every step of the process for us clearly and carefully. We first visited Matt on a Sunday afternoon for a test drive. Love at first sight with the car, but we explained we needed some time to do some research on our own before committing to a purchase -- no pressure at all from Matt. Called Matt up a few days later, and he agreed to come back into the dealership to answer some follow-up questions for us (on his day off nonetheless!). The more you talk with Matt, you'll realize he's an honest individual who truly cares about his customers. My wife and I are now the proud owners of our first new car -- thank you so much Matt and our new friends at Doug's Lynnwood Mazda for making this process painless and worry-free!
PLEASE READ BEFORE YOU BUY!
by 08/04/2013on
BUYER BEWARE!! I spent 3 days going back and forth via email and phone conversations getting everything ready. The salesman, Jeff, tells me the day before I walk into the dealership that I was approved for a payment of around $450-500 per month and that I am looking at a car from the upper teens to about $20,000. Keep in mind this is after they have already pulled my credit report. I send Jeff an email of a car that I thought would work. He responds that it will work with a "little down payment." Next day I drove over and as soon as I get there: "hi, take a look around and start picking out vehicles you like and I will be with you in 5-10 minutes." After waiting 35 more minutes, Jeff finally comes out to "tell me the great news." Hey we are going to be looking at a car around $11,000 and a payment nothing above $425.....WTF!?! This is a FAR cry from $20,000! In an attempt to meet in the middle on a car, Jeff informs m that the $11,600 car will be a monthly payment of $406.....again, WTF!! I'm no genius, but I have been doing accounting for a career. If I take (and you can check my math) 48 monthly payments and multiply it by $406.....we get $19,500. I had already walked away at this point and so I called him with questions on how they are getting $406 for an $11,600 car. Granted the interest rate (APR) was high and even using they figures they gave me, I STILL only came up with $379 per month. Next I get a call from the Finance Manager....he tells me, "oh, Jeff didn't tell you about the other misc. fees involved. LOL.....Why on Gods green earth are you going to tell your potential customer that there are what we in the normal world call "hidden fees?" Needless to say, I WILL NOT be buying from there. [non-permissible content removed]. I will be more than happy to give further details and supporting documentation of my recent visit. Good luck out there!
Mac is very easy to work with
by 07/26/2013on
I contacted Mazda dealerships from Bellingham to Vancouver Washington and Mac was the one the one that 'got it'. He was respectful and friendly, he listened to what I want and asked relevant questions. His years of business, not just sales, experience are evident in his approach. I would highly recommend him and I would go back to him when it is time to replace our other car.
07 Mazda Miata
by 07/18/2013on
Mac, can't thank you enough for the service.
Great for first time buyers like me
by 07/17/2013on
I bought a car at Doug's a little while ago and was extremely excited about it. This was essentially my first time buying a car on my own. Mac was extremely nice and he didn't treat me like "the not so smart female first time buyer" He was honest and up front and took the extra time to explain things to me.
Great Sales and Service
by 07/15/2013on
Mac M. was the best! I had my sights on a few different types of vehicles (makes and models) and visited several dealerships when searching for my new car. Mac was friendly, professional, and very knowledgeable about every aspects of my new Black 2014 Mazda 6 GT (which I absolutely LOVE). He was there to help me make my decision, no pressure, no sales tactics. I felt the deal was fair, and the approach no-nonsense. I ended up feeling very pleased with the experience and with the price. Everyone at this dealership was on the same page, from the sales team, to the finance director, to the parts and service team (I bought some extra accessories with the money I saved - I received all my goodies on time, and was able to schedule service within a few days). I even had a pleasant interaction with the cashier - Full Circle best in class service all around! I can't say enough about this team, about Mac, and about this dealership. I will definitely bring my car there for all of it's service, and would recommend anyone in the market for an automobile to check this dealership out.
Great!!
by 07/13/2013on
First car buying experience and we are very happy. Love our car, loved the service! Never felt manipulated or taken advantage of which of course can be the typical experience. We were well taken care of, respected, educated, and we left with a beautiful new car! Jordan is great!
Doug's Lynwood
by 06/29/2013on
Mac and the rest of the staff that helped us were respectful and great to wok with. Best car buying experience we have had.
Awesome Experience
by 06/29/2013on
I highly recommend David C. if you want a seemless and easy experience buying a car. It was the best experience I have ever had in purchasing a vehicle. Kudos to David and Doug's Mazda!!!!!
Duane is the best there
by 06/28/2013on
My experience at Dougs was great and I really enjoyed working with Duane. We was very low-key, knowlegeable and provided great customer service. A welcome relief from the typical high-pressured salesman. He just walked us through the different cars and explained our choices. He knew all of the models well and helped us make a choice that best fit our needs.
Lynnwood Mazda and Jeff L.
by 06/28/2013on
I am so happy after my experience at Doug's Lynnwood Mazda. Jeff L. was a great salesman. I could tell that he was very knowledgeable on all the cars on the lot and helped me to find the perfect car for my needs. Jeff knows how to treat his customers, making you feel more like a friend then just another deal. He was able to work a deal that made both parties happy, while still getting me into a car that stayed inside my monthly payment budget and still has a few bells and whistles. Since I have purchased my car from Mazda they made every service an enjoyable and satisfying one, there service department is wonderful. They work quickly and conduct quality services. I look forward to working with Jeff and Dougs Lynnwood Mazda in the future.
