5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I went to West Hills KIA to look for a used car. Our salesman, Mike Moreland, listened to what I was looking for and I informed him right away, "Do NOT show me one of those Toaster cars, I am not interested." He showed me used vehicles in my price range, just what I asked for. I didn't see anything that appealed to me. He then asked if I had ever seen the interior or ridden in a Kia Soul. I said, "No." Long story short he introduced me to the Soul, answered all my questions, 2 test drives later and I drove out of there with my amazing RED 2015 Soul. I LOVE IT! Thank you Mike, Shane and Shawn. It was the BEST car buying experience I have ever had. Keep up the good work and excellent customer service. Marti G Read more