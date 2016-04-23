West Hills Kia
2017 Kia Sportage Puchase
by 04/23/2016on
Salesman knew everything about vehicles, professional, friendly and had sixth sense about what I wanted in a vehicle. Sales manager, financial gentleman, and all staff were efficient and expedited process. Excellent experience.
Great experience
by 04/14/2016on
The relaxed atmosphere and the no pressure sales. Justin let us ask many questions and answered them honestly. There was no upsale pressure he listened to our needs and did not try to pressure us into buying more than what we needed
Purchase of 2016 Optima SX Turbo Limited Ed.
by 01/24/2016on
Our salesman Justin Fanony was kind, patient and very knowledgeable. He spent with us all the time we needed and answered every question. He made us feel very welcome and did not rush us in any way. After deciding on the purchase, we worked with the rest of the Kia team regarding our trade-in value and purchase price of the new vehicle. They made the decision very easy for us as they gave us a very good trade-in value and were willing to work with us on an agreed purchase price. We are now a 2 Kia car family and could not be happier. I would recommend everyone buy their cars from West Hills Kia.
Amazing!
by 10/28/2015on
Amazing experience. Josh was very helpful in helping me find the right Kia that fit both my needs and budget; I was able to lease a 2015 Kia Optima at a fantastic price! This was the first lease I have ever experienced and Josh made my visit a good one! Many thanks to the whole staff for being so kind and patient.
Best Customer Service Ever!
by 06/30/2015on
I went to West Hills KIA to look for a used car. Our salesman, Mike Moreland, listened to what I was looking for and I informed him right away, "Do NOT show me one of those Toaster cars, I am not interested." He showed me used vehicles in my price range, just what I asked for. I didn't see anything that appealed to me. He then asked if I had ever seen the interior or ridden in a Kia Soul. I said, "No." Long story short he introduced me to the Soul, answered all my questions, 2 test drives later and I drove out of there with my amazing RED 2015 Soul. I LOVE IT! Thank you Mike, Shane and Shawn. It was the BEST car buying experience I have ever had. Keep up the good work and excellent customer service. Marti G
optima purchase
by 03/30/2013on
we had an excellent experience buying our 2013 optima! All of the staff did an awesome job of making us feel comfortable and they never made us feel pressured at all :) I will be sure to recommend this dealership to anyone and everyone!
AWESOME
by 03/27/2013on
The sales and finance staff went above and beyond their roles. I felt like family and am extremely happy with my 2013 Soul. Looking forward to ,meeting the service staff when the appropriate time arrives. West Hills Kia you are number one!
Great service
by 03/27/2013on
I bought the first Optima limited that arrived at West Hills Kia. The service I've needed has only been scheduled service items but I've been treated like I was important to them. Being in the RV business, I'm very aware of how important after the sale service is. I'm greeted by my first name and they remember that I bought the first white limited at the dealership. When I went back to see the new SUV they washed my car for me, I thought the only folks to get that treatment was Mercedes owners. I forgot the salesperson told me I had car washes for life....If you are going to buy a Kia, don't go any further that Westhills Kia....
Sales Staff
by 03/26/2013on
I have never had a better time buying a car then I did at West Hills KIA. The sales staff especially the Internaet department are great. They never pressured me once and answered all my questions I had and I never felt like I was a being rushed. I would recommend this dealership to anyone who does not want to deal with the normal hasser of buying a car. Jennifer P.
Great Sales Team
by 11/07/2011on
We did not feel pressured to "come inside and crunch numbers" when we pulled onto the lot. We felt very comfortable with the sales team the entire way through the process!
