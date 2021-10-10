1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Let me start off by saying the only reason they got one star is because this website gives me no choice. Long store below summed up; I will NEVER purchase from West Hills Ford or any affiliated West Hills dealers. I will NEVER recommend them to any of my friends or family. I wouldn't even recommend them to my worst enemy who I would normally like to see suffer. Read in full below. Lets start off with I purchased a used car. Our salesman told us it was a V6 AWD, come to find out it was a V4 FWD and I was charged $1,000 over fair price thinking it was a better car than it was; I'll take the hit for this because I trusted him and didn't read the paperwork. About a month later, we started having transmission problems, which they agreed to look at and repair for free. They found no problems, but a day later it started again where I couldn't even drive the car. After fighting with them and threatening to contact the better business burl and a few other avenues, they said they would pay off the remainder of my loan and work with me to get me into another car... Awesome, right? NO! They didn't work with me AT ALL. The first car was about $13,800 and I paid $1,700 in down-payment, they were only willing to pay off my loan so I was out almost $2,000 in down-payment. Or as I thought! The car was valued at $10,000 which was almost $4,000 less than what I paid a month before. They were going to give me $12,300 for the car which was $2,000 over trade in saying they were working with me. So I picked out another car and they tried to charge me $2,000 over the sticker price to make for for that other $2,000 they said they were going to take the hit on for selling me a bad car. When I told the guy it was over sticker price, he flat out said "I wish I knew that before typing this up" since I had a picture of the VID and price. Then he acknowledges it was the $2,000 they were going to lose for trade in. So not only did they have my $1,700 down-payment on the first car, but they were trying to charge me an extra $2,000 on the new cars sticker price. I was basically backed into a corner by a bully! Do I take the $12,300 for a car that I cannot drive and get another car from them, or do I take my car to another dealership who is only going to give me $10,000... Either I take the deal and lose money, or I don't have a car to drive my family around in. Not only should they be paying me back my $2,000 down-payment, but some sort of damages from the stress they caused me and my family! On another note, while I had the first car the battery went out that I had to pay out of pocket for. The manager said he would get it refunded to me. A little over a week after getting the new car, they say they aren't giving me the money for the battery because they gave me $500 to spend at car toys, but that $500 spent at car toys was actually put into my loan and I will be paying for it in the long run. Read more