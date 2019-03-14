Heartland Toyota
Customer Reviews of Heartland Toyota
Tacoma TRD Off Road purchase-
by 03/14/2019on
I purchased a new 2019 Tacoma after visiting 4 South Sound dealerships. My wife and I started our search at Heartland Toyota and ended up back there because of the salesperson, Richard Van Akin, and his honest approach to sales. We may not have gotten the best deal but we bought from a quality dealership that has a very professional staff and great inventory. Quality isn't everything but try doing anything long-term without it.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dodge Journey 2012
by 01/26/2016on
We are so happy with our experience. We went in and told them what we were looking for. They showed us a list of their inventory and gave us space and time. They were there to answer any question we had and we felt like they worked with us. We stayed within our budget and get excactly what we were looking for. We will definitely return for future purchases and recommend this place our Friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Heartland is the place to buy your next car!
by 12/28/2015on
I do not usually enjoy buying a car. That changed at Heartland Toyota. They were professional, knowledgeable and gave me a great deal in a quality car! I definitely recommend them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing buying experience
by 11/24/2015on
I had an amazing experience at Heartland Toyota. My sales representative Caleb Gardner was amazing, no pressure, Caleb listened to what I wanted and found me the perfect truck. Caleb Gardner and finance manager Jamie Brown worked hard and got me into exactly what I wanted. I could not be happier with the entire staff at Heartland Toyota. They made me feel like family. I will recommend Heartland to all my friends and family and anyone I hear that is looking for a vehicle. Thank you so much!! You guys are great! Especially you Caleb. Janene Frenette
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
RAV4 Experience
by 09/02/2015on
We worked with Kathryn and Kevin at the Dealership. Very professional and never pushy. Supported us in every way. I look forward to doing business with them in the future.
Do not pay for a car you haven't seen yet!!
by 04/04/2015on
y family has been buying cars from the Haselwood family for years. The first one being a Pontiac when their store was on National. After this experience, this will be the last car we ever buy from them. It was horrible! And to stand on the showroom floor, seeing Chuck Haselwood's picture on the wall made me sick. Chuck would never have put up with what we went through. We bought a new RAV4, which they had to get from someplace. They made us pay for the RAV4 first before they would go get it. After they took our money, no one seemed to care who we were after that. When we came in to pick up the new RAV4, it has scratches down the side. Again, no one seemed to care, not the sales person or the sales managers. So I asked to speak to the General Manager, who acted distracted and left us alone to talk to his sales managers, who were also ignoring us. The General Manager Mike came back completely unaware and made up some excuse. Mike was [non-permissible content removed]. Our sales person was with someone else and couldn't be bothered. All the sales people acted like they were in High School, the way they acted in front of us. Chuck Haselwood would turn over in his grave! We learned two things, one was to NEVER pay for a car before you see it, and second is to never buy a car from Heartland Toyota again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
First Time Purchasing a Car
by 10/03/2014on
I bought a car at Heartland Toyota from Jason Habenicht. Let me just say that he made my first time buying a car a wonderful experience! He was helpful, nice, and patient with all my amateur questions. Also, he listened to what I wanted and did a great job of seeking out cars that fit my parameters. At the end of the day, I left with the perfect car for me and couldn't be happier. I'm very satisfied with the service I received at this dealership and would definitely buy a car from Heartland Toyota and Jason again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Toyota Highlander
by 09/03/2014on
For the second time, the price for a new vehicle was the highest in my research. So again I went out of town. The bottom line is I really don't think they care. Quite a few of the local dealerships are owned by the same organization so they seem all the same. If you live in Kitsap county it's worth the drive else where and I had a wonderful experience Tacoma.
New Camry
by 07/05/2014on
I recently purchased a Camry from Heartland Toyota. I worked with Jeremy D. I have never had such a great experience at a car dealership. Jeremy made this experience such a memorable one. They have earned my business for any future car purchases that I may have. I have told everyone that I speak to about this great experience in hopes that they will Heartland Toyota more business. Thank You!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Good Experience!
by 07/02/2014on
I confess I came to Heartland Toyota in search of a used Prius with a number of preconceptions about car dealerships, and wasn't looking forward to the experience. But I came away at day's end with a newer certified Prius than I'd thought I could afford and a changed perception of car salesmen; Dakhil A.did an exceptional job of finding out what I wanted, very quickly and effectively on the test drive introducing me to the various new and decidedly different aspects of driving the car, and working out a price that was doable for me on a model that was actually a more expensive version than I'd thought I'd be able to get. I'd done my homework on Priuses, so did know something about what I was looking for, and it was clear that Dak also has put in time, to really understand and be able to explain this vehicle's mechanics. He comes across as someone who is informed, forthright, and honest, and a day that I expected to be stressful and grueling turned out to be pleasant and productive. The manager and others made a point of introducing themselves, and the overall experience at Heartland left a good impression--and I would definitely recommend Dakhil in particular to someone looking for a Toyota.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Person - James A.
by 06/30/2014on
We leased a 2014 Toyota Tacoma SR5 PreRunner at Heartland in Bremerton. We were fortunate to have James A. as our sales professional. He was very knowledgeable about the product line, the process, and overall made the experience a great one. We would highly recommend him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership!
by 06/23/2014on
I bought a 2012 Toyota Tacoma from John M. He is a great salesman. John was very professional and was able to do the things we asked about. The dealership is one of the nicest around. Thanks John M. for working with us on our great truck!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tom D. is great!
by 05/24/2014on
This is the second time we've worked with Tom D. to purchase a vehicle. Tom is always very friendly, professional and knowledgeable about his inventory. Although I did not purchase a vehicle this time, I have purchase from Tom in the past. & I will buy another vehicle sometime in the future . Tom always does a great job listening to our needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
2013 Toyota RAV 4
by 02/19/2014on
1-14-2014, James A., my sales consultant, and very good Friend has made our last Now 6 purchases easy and fast, He showed Lori a new 2013 RAV 4 and she fell in love with it, He even went so far as to find one in the exact color and trim pkg. (plus a 0.9% interest rate) she wanted, Showed her how to use the electronics and made a apt to make sure she understood how to use the Bluetooth, Navigation, Stereo and other accessories. Also recently I had a maintenance issue on my 2006 Tundra, (5th Purchase) and the warranty was in a "grey" area, He coordinated the repairs and maintenance keeping the costs as painless as possible in the most professional manner, Proving Heartland Stands behind their product and that my friends truly is a hard to find value. The Girls at the coffee area even put up with my 80 YO Mother in law telling them how she liked her coffee (Many times) Hoo-Yah! to the Service and the "Parts" guys who are always ready to assist you. And my questions were not ignored as with most dealerships. Its always a good experience comming in to Heartland,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
James A. is the one to help you with your purchase!
by 02/06/2014on
After the wonderful experience of buying our Limited Highlander from James A. back in 2005, we were determined to work with James when it was time to trade in on a new model. We also made sure that when my Mom wanted a new car that she came to James in 2010 for her new Camry. It was incredible to me that James remembered us both times and has always done everything to make us feel like family and find out what WE were needing in the way of a vehicle and the budget. We had since moved out of the area, but came back to James in January 2014 to trade in our Highlander and drove out with a 2014 Rav4, which was exactly what we were looking for! I've lost count the number of Toyota's that we have purchased over the years and ALWAYS have been extremely happy with the vehicles and service we've received. James is the BEST sales representative ever and if you're looking for a Great experience buying a car, ask for James!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
They did it again!
by 01/17/2014on
We bought another car from Heatland Toyota and our salesman was James A. He have bought several cars from him and this dealership and it is always had been excellent service from all involved. There is another Toyota dealer closer to us, but Heartland and James are the best ever.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Used car purchase
by 01/09/2014on
I would like to thank Heartland Toyota for a very pleasant car buying experience and for the manner in which Jason H. handled the sales. He was cordial, fair, explained everything up front and was not pushy in the least respect. After the purchase on my used car (2011 Nissan Versa) he has on several occasions called to make sure I was happy with the car and to see if there were any problems or concerns with the car. Thanks so much!! Dave Armistead
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Best Buying Experience
by 12/28/2013on
We have purchased new Toyotas for the past 20 years and always been happy. Just bought a new RAV4 yesterday and had our best purchase experience ever. (The quality of the Toyota products goes without saying.) Everyone there was great, but our sales consultant, James A., was simply outstanding. James knew the facts about Toyota products and their competition. Not opinions or impressions, facts. He recognized that we had done our homework (research) prior to coming in and verified our knowledge and gave us a few insights into the newest models. (We have a 2004 RAV4 that is running great, and when were replacing our second car, a 1998 Sienna van, that we no longer need since our kids all have their own families.) Best thing about James was that he respected us. No hard sell at all. None. Actually a pleasure to chat with him during the entire process, since he asked a few simple questions about our desires, offered some options that were helpful, and then made it work for us with a genuinely good price, etc. We hope that James is still working when we need to buy our next car but as long as these Toyotas last, he'll probably be retired!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Can't say enough about Jason H
by 12/23/2013on
The lease on our 2011 Prius was nearing its end, and we knew we wanted to lease a new one. We also knew we wanted to be in and out as fast as possible, since it was three days before Christmas and we had so much to do. No games, no bull, no " let me walk away and talk to my manager." Jason H did not disappoint -- he "got us" from the get-to-go, and he was literally sprinting through the dealership to make the process as fast and painless as possible. No hidden fees, numeric mumbo jumbo -- just a straight-up transaction by a guy who was eager to please.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Hartland Toyota
by 11/12/2013on
We just pruchased a Toyota Camry from Hartland Toyota. Our Sales person Birttney B. was very helpful to us to find the car we thought we wanted and to comlete the purchase. I would recommend anyone going into Hartland Toyota ask for Brittney. She helped pick out the right car for us without having to look at lots of cars and she has helped explain how to use the new features to me and has offered to help me anytime I want to come in and see her. As all this new technology is so new to me I really appreciate her help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Thanks James Al., Mike S., and Jim V.
by 09/03/2013on
My wife had been wanting and looking for her own car. We found one at Heartland Toyota in Bremerton, WA. a 2008 Toyota Camry Solara SLE, and went by on 8/31/13. I have dealt with this dealership on numerous occasions for my family, 7 times have we purchased vehicles there in the Last 4 1/2 years. Mike S. has always taken care of me. We really liked the Solara, but really did not know if we could afford it. James A., said, they would make it work within our budget, just give him a chance. They gave us a wonderful deal, exceeded expectations, and Jim V. got us a great interest rate. we signed the papers and bought the car. On Monday 9/2/13 Jim V. called us and asked us to come in and sign another contract, he had found us a loan with a 1.76% less interest rate. We bought the car, a 100,000 mile warranty, prepaid maint, Key replacement, and Tire and wheel warranty and it was still less money, well within our budget. Our well being was all they were concerned with. What other Dealership would do that. I HIGHLY recommend, Heartland Toyota, Mike S.r, James A., and Jim V. They are great. We are customers for life because of them. My wife loves her 2008 Solara, and I drive a 2012 Tacoma Prerunner, my youngest daughter drives a 2013 Tacoma, and my middle daughter was driving a 2007 Prius, and now is looking for anther Toyota from Heartland. We love these People.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments