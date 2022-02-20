Haselwood Volkswagen Hyundai
Customer Reviews of Haselwood Volkswagen Hyundai
RIP OFF!
by 02/20/2022on
Haselwood Volkswagen LIED about the condition of a used car and that is fraud! The vehicle had a front end collision and the airbags deployed, but there was no mention of that in the sales agreement. That creates a branded title which significantly lowers the value of the vehicle.
Worst car buying / trade-in experience ever!
by 03/20/2020on
I bought a vehicle from Haselwood in December and traded in two of my vehicles that I owned and 3 months later this dealership still has not paid me the money they owe me for both my trade-ins. I have attempted to call managers and finance department over 17 times and spend hours of my life trying to get this resolved and still do not know where the money they owe me is. This is no way to run a business and maybe that is why they had a large change over of managers.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Found the perfect 1st vehicle for my daughter
by 08/08/2018on
We had a great experience with Jason Ramos at this dealership. We have been searching for months for the perfect 1st car for our daughter. She really wanted a Volkswagen Beetle 2006-2010. She really wanted the Creme color and we wanted low mileage (less 100k). My daughter found the perfect car online at this dealership. At first taking the ferry to Bremerton was not ideal, but it was well worth the trip. Jason had the car cleaned up and ready for her and she fell in love with all the details of the car. We were treated kindly by everyone we met there. Very friendly. I would recommend and buy from here again, even though it is a trek for us. Thank you Jason for making my daughter feel special. She loves her car :)
Greatest Dealer ever
by 06/20/2018on
Went in for a certified used vehicle walked out with a brand new 2018 golf all and all very great car absolutely love it and loved the experience there it was like I was at a home away from home
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
VW Atlas
by 04/02/2018on
I went in looking at the Santa Fe. I was considering the Sorento, and Sante Fe. Aaron greeted me very kindly and showed me the Sante Fe. I explained what I was needing and wanting. So he showed me the VW Atlas. Immediately I fell in love with it! It's like the "bigger brother" it's huge! But in a good way! With the 3rd row, its so roomy! Powerful, and what a smooth, quite ride for it being V6. Aaron never did push me into making my decision but so glad he did show me the Atlas! Had a GREAT and stress free purchase through them! I will def refer ppl to them if they are considering a new vehicle. Jason was awesome too! Thanks guys!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First VW
by 02/13/2018on
We initially found this car on the Haselwood vw website. The entire purchase process went well and appreciate the attention given us by our salesman Mr. Passante.
Matched the Edmunds Quote
by 08/23/2017on
Had obtained Edmunds quotes for a VW Golf Sportwagon for dealerships in King County, but decided to see if the local dealer would match the quote. They did that, and they were very responsive to some time constraints I had and worked hard to streamline the purchase process. I am satisfied with the sales service and the price, and I really like my new Golf!
Consistent good service
by 01/02/2017on
In 2012 I bought a new Sonata. All servicing has been done at Haselwood Volkswagen-Hyundai. I recently traded my 2012 Sonata in for a 2017 Genesis G80. A significant part of my decision to go with this dealership again was because of my positive experience buying the Sonata in 2012 and the subsequent servicing. The service department has always been prompt, informative and very respectful. All work has been done as expected and on time.I highly recommend this dealership and the service department. Laurie has helped me with arranging the servicing and is always there. It is so nice to always see a familiar and friendly face!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Helpful and efficient sales person
by 01/02/2017on
I recently traded my 2012 Sonata in for a 2017 Genesis G80. A significant part of my decision to go with this dealership was because of my positive experience buying the Sonata in 2012 and the subsequent servicing. My current salesperson, Edwin, helping me with the G80 purchase did not let me down. He worked very hard at finding the exact car I wanted and was very efficient and friendly throughout the process. Through, texts, calls, emails and paperwork pre-done before I got there, the whole process was very smooth. Edwin was thorough, respected my time and made sure I understood what was going on the during the search process and securing the car. He streamlined where he could without making me feel anything was left out. I highly recommend Edwin, this dealership and the service department at Haselwoood Hyundai.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Experience with purchasing 2016 Golf R
by 02/15/2016on
Came to the dealership to test drive 2016 VW Golf R. The sales associate Alex was very polite and accommodating. Offered me a test drive. Was very happy with the vehicle and decide to purchase it immediately. Everybody was very pleasant and professional. Dealing with the sales manager to work up the price on the deal was a nice experience. Overall from start to finish was a 5 star experience. Very happy with the facilities available at the dealership. At the end going through the features available on the vehicle was done very well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tiron
by 02/14/2016on
I visited Haselwood Volkswagen on presidents weekend. Those folks were so busy.I was created by a nice lady when I arrived and got a gift just for walking in.Too happy I am you would say.They had hot dogs there and I ate a few while I was directed to a salesperson. Nice guy.Brian something his name was.He showed me a Jetta I came to look at.I had a preaproved check from my bank for 20000.Jetta was a little more after taxes and license then I expected.I wanted to cry! I didn't have any money to add and I really wanted that Car.Brian talked to his man and I got my car.They didn't let 100 stay on a way to make me happy.I love Volkswagen Haselwood store so much.My mother is on a market for a car.I'm sending her there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes