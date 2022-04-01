Haselwood Chevrolet Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Haselwood Chevrolet Buick GMC
Service Department
by 01/04/2022on
Thank you Randy for your great attention to your customers.
Excellent Service
by 02/17/2022on
I had bought my car there a month ago and the transaction was amazing in the sales department. I had a check engine light come on a Sunday when service was closed. I filled out a slip and left my car there. They got it handled and back to me the next day. I appreciate that they were able to squeeze me in and get me my car back in such a timely manner especially with no appointment. Thank you!
Good Service for Oil Change
by 02/10/2022on
We had excellent service from Kyle in the service department. He was quick to get us signed in for our oil change and also informed us that there was a recall on our vehicle that will need to schedule for at a later date. We had received nothing from GM about the recall. Our service went as planned and we were out of there in just over an hour.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Contract Packing
by 05/19/2018on
I was a victim of contract packing, which more than doubled the price of my used car. That they would do this to anyone is beyond contempt. I'm a senior citizen and this has caused me considerable financial harm. What is packing? From the Washington State Attorney General website: "Packing or loading payments is a slang term used to describe a practice promoted by the credit insurance business and used by the auto industry to get customers to agree to purchase additional products, such as credit insurance, service contracts, chemical protectants, and security devices, without revealing their true impact on their monthly payments." "Packing is played out when a customer finances their vehicle through the dealer. It goes like this: a customer agrees to a purchase price and the dealer quotes a monthly payment approximately $20 to $40 higher than what is needed to cover the price of the vehicle. That creates a "pack" or room in the payment to add in the optional products. Dealership personnel are trained to suggest to customers during the negotiations that the optional products are included "free" or at reduced cost." "Because the monthly payment doesn't increase and because the customer believes the products are "free" or discounted, most people don't object when the products are included in the final contract." "Automobile dealers who use "packed" or "loaded" payment quotes try to conceal their actions, so you may not realize immediately that you are being misled." Our Attorney General has accurately described how Haselwood does business. I believed Haselwood viewed me as a valued customer. I was wrong. Instead, I was merely their next victim. If they'll do this to me, they'll do it to you. I strongly advise that you do not buy a car from Haselwood.
Used Truck Purchase
by 03/27/2018on
Stopped in looking to purchase a used truck and got treated well right up to the price negotiations where it went downhill very fast. The management team who I never saw did not want a trade and rather than say that they lied and said mine car was worth $500. Then they lied and said their truck was worth $10,000 over the same book that my car was quoted at. Once I got home and checked I found out that they were indeed lying. And they knew.
Haselwood Review 03-15-2018
by 03/17/2018on
Professional, Personable, Knowledgeable, willing to go the extra mile, treated almost like we were the only ones there. Always appreciate the staff at Haselwood!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car buying experience
by 03/13/2018on
The staff was friendly and not pushy!!!!! When I came in with another offer from a dealership on the other side of the sound, not only did they beat but by $1000.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Support
by 02/19/2018on
I purchased a vehicle on Friday night and would definitely recommend Haselwood Chevrolet/Buick/GMC. Sam Hobbs, Travis Hamilton and the rest of the staff were great to work with even though everything did not finish until well after they had closed for the evening. After leaving and noticing one of the floor mats was defective, the parts department replaced it without any issue today.
The best service ever!
by 02/10/2018on
My girlfriend and I went in today to buy a car and we had the best customer service experience with a car salesperson that weve ever had! Paula R. was so kind and knowledgeable! I was dreading buying a car because Ive had some awful situations with car sales people before but Paula made everything so easy and the she only showed us the kinds of cars we wanted to see and within our (limited) budget. Everyone was nice and attentive and we got a great deal on our car! We will never go anywhere else but to Haselwood!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor communication and services
by 04/18/2017on
My car was kept for eleven days for a job that requires approximately two hours. Nearly impossible to find out why or when I could have my car again. I was charged for things that I did not authorize. The services I requested were not done. Even though I have been a customer for many years, I will not ever return to Haselwood again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Experience!
by 12/02/2016on
All the folks we worked with at Haselwood Buick including Scott, Robert, & Vincent were charming, efficient and professional. Our purchase experience was very pleasant! Our salesman, John McLoughlin, from the dealership up the hill, was top-notch! He was patient, knowledgable and skilled. We were impressed with how well he could operate the car & figured out how things worked. We will certainly be back and spread the word about Haselwood with it's premium service and prices. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Valentine's Gift for my wife from HaselWood Chevrolet
by 02/20/2016on
The experience was comfortable; a long process, however, my wife, son and I were taken care of by everyone on the Chevy Team we met. I am happy that my wife got a new certified pre-owned car and Target Gift cards. It wouldn't have been possible or would it have happened without our excellent salesperson, Tudor Marian, he is a big reason for our decision to buy that day and possible future business. My son and I enjoyed meeting all the friendly sales team members, the popcorn, vending machine area, all the new cars, Kid's Corner (too bad the X-Box was out of order, maybe on our next purchase it'll be fixed) and the hassle-free process made the trip to Haselwood Chevrolet during the President's Day Event enjoyable and comfortable. My wife is still very happy for her Valentine's Day gift and that makes me a very satisfied customer. Thank you to all the staff and members of Haselwood Chevrolet.
Outstanding service
by 10/26/2015on
I had already bought a new crystler 200 4 months prior and the car was a crap shoot! The dealership didn't meet my service timely standards and did not fix the problem they said so we talk to the general manager at Hazelwood Chevy and they did the best job of getting us out of a really bad car and in to a very safe and mechanically reliable car and still affordable. The people and service provided exceeded all expectations. They weren't just trying to sell us a car they cared about our safety and our terrible situation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Willing to make a good deal, and not overly pushy
by 09/30/2015on
This was the second dealer I visited.. the first was much more aggressive trying to sell a car on the first visit, and at the end of a long day.. These guys were less pushy, but made a really good deal, and even offered to do a dealer transfer on a lower MSRP car from another dealer, which ended up not being needed as the dramatically lowered the cost of the fully loaded car the had on the lot already. The only improvement they could work on would be efficiency of doing the paperwork for the sale and trade-in, but that is not a big deal, much of that is just the way it is anywhere. The sales staff was knowledgeable and very helpful, as was the rest of the team.
Trucker
by 05/28/2015on
When I called for an appointment for a tire rotation and oil change I was told that it would be about an hour to complete. with that in mind I made plans for after that. When I checked in a 1/2 hour early, I was told that the work was 4 hours. I needed my truck to complete my other appointment. I ended up canceling the other appointment.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buy It at Haselwood! Great Service Department!
by 05/26/2015on
The service department takes time to explain and even show you the problem. They are fair in the pricing. Face it no one likes the shock of a large repair bill! The manager is always available to answer any questions and also always returns telephone calls in a timely manner. Brings this consumer back!! Very knowledgeable mechanics.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 04/20/2015on
Service Consultant was professional and courteous. Oil change was done in a timely manner. The car was cleaned and washed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Haselwood Chev
by 03/27/2015on
Nothing was pushed and Robert suggested doing a comparison check against 2 vehicles we were interested in. Impressive Glad we stopped in, I've been buying cars for years and this is the first time the service was impecable. Go check it out yourself
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Customer Service
by 03/18/2015on
Patrick Merrill was an amazing sales associate. He continously provided superb customer service making my new vehicle buying experience a very good one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bought a new 2015 Sierra Denali
by 03/13/2015on
Kris H did everything he said he was going to do and more, will be buying my next new truck from Haselwood and sending friends/family their way
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
