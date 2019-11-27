New to me vehicle
by 11/27/2019on
Just purchased a 2016 Honda Pilot. Met a new salesman named Eric (it was his first sale). He was excellent and worked very hard. All of the sales staff pitched in to assist, it was a great team effort. I really appreciate all of their hard work and very much like my new vehicle.
Poor service over and over
by 02/17/2018on
Poor service over and over... keep track of everything before and after each oil change. 3 out of my last 4 service appointments have been horrible. 1st was good. 2nd I had abput 2 quarts of oil drip through town and in the driveway. I was told it was "oil caught in the rails" oil filter isn't near frame rail on this model. 3rd 3 hours at the dealership, car sat putside done for 45 of it. Also wrote next service due at 10k away ( this time is 3k and one before that was 5k). This appointment only took 2 hours but sat inside of service bay for 10 minutes waiting to be helped. Yeah, lady who pulled up outside got help before I did so I was rudely asked to move my car. Wish I could cancel my in house service package but was told i am not able to cancel. Best thing now is hope the service department at another West hills dealership is more competent. DO NOT PURCHASE IN HOUSE SERVICE PACKAGE.
Excellent Service from West Hills Mazda Ford
by 12/07/2016on
Overall, fantastic experience working with West Hills Mazda Ford today! Walked into the building at about 1845hrs (they close at 2000hrs) and was already immediately greeted by sales gentleman, Jerimiah Ballard, who was personable and professional. He asked what I was looking for and I expressed interest in the Mazda3i Touring Hatchback. He swiftly took us to where it was located and he gave us a brief rundown of the car history and specifications. Mr. Ballard was courteous to drive the vehicle into the enclosed garage to show us more about the car safety features and a thorough walkthrough of the vehicle before he allowed me to test drive the vehicle. After taking it for a drive, I found that the car was suitable for my needs and we went straight into the negotiation phase. I explained that I had a trade-in vehicle that had an existing loan that I would be trading in, so they had their used cars specialist and finance manager, Kristopher Hern, assist in determining my trade-in value. They worked their magic and provided me with multiple options to finance the vehicle, originally I was not comfortable with the trade-in value they offered me, but they displayed a good attitude and willingness to honor my reasonable offer for my trade-in vehicle. Not to mention, they had already provided a fair market value for the vehicle. I was able to quickly determine what my finance options that were suitable to my needs and closed the deal. Another sales gentleman, Austin Almaden, was nearby to congratulate me on the new vehicle, it is important to note that he was responsible for helping my significant other purchase a Ford Escape just a few days prior. Mr. Ballard and Mr. Almaden were quick to service the vehicle while I worked on signing the paperwork with Ramon Natividad. Mr. Natividad was a kind, informative and professional insurance specialist who prepared and reviewed all my documentation and answered all my questions and concerns. He went over insurance options to ensure that the vehicle I was purchasing would be covered. Walked out of the dealership at about 2130hrs with the keys to my Mazda3i Touring Hatchback. The team that assisted me tonight were phenomenal and I am very pleased with the service they had provided. Mr. Ballard also took the liberty of showing me around their building so I know where I needed to go to get my vehicle serviced in the future. He pointed out that they had some of the finest mechanics that have received prestigious awards for their tremendous knowledge and skills in car mechanics that operate on the vehicles at their dealership. This review may appear to be long, but it needed to be to show what these fine people have done to deserve a 5-star rating. Thank you West Hills Mazda Ford for all the hard work you do.
They made it easy
by 09/15/2016on
I called ahead of time and emphasized the fact that I knew what I wanted (a Ford Flex) and wanted to get in and out of the dealership as quickly as possible. My impression was that they did their best to expedite my sales experience and answer all of my questions.
I would recommend you go elsware
by 02/26/2016on
Let me start off by saying the only reason they got one star is because this website gives me no choice. Long store below summed up; I will NEVER purchase from West Hills Ford or any affiliated West Hills dealers. I will NEVER recommend them to any of my friends or family. I wouldn't even recommend them to my worst enemy who I would normally like to see suffer. Read in full below. Lets start off with I purchased a used car. Our salesman told us it was a V6 AWD, come to find out it was a V4 FWD and I was charged $1,000 over fair price thinking it was a better car than it was; I'll take the hit for this because I trusted him and didn't read the paperwork. About a month later, we started having transmission problems, which they agreed to look at and repair for free. They found no problems, but a day later it started again where I couldn't even drive the car. After fighting with them and threatening to contact the better business burl and a few other avenues, they said they would pay off the remainder of my loan and work with me to get me into another car... Awesome, right? NO! They didn't work with me AT ALL. The first car was about $13,800 and I paid $1,700 in down-payment, they were only willing to pay off my loan so I was out almost $2,000 in down-payment. Or as I thought! The car was valued at $10,000 which was almost $4,000 less than what I paid a month before. They were going to give me $12,300 for the car which was $2,000 over trade in saying they were working with me. So I picked out another car and they tried to charge me $2,000 over the sticker price to make for for that other $2,000 they said they were going to take the hit on for selling me a bad car. When I told the guy it was over sticker price, he flat out said "I wish I knew that before typing this up" since I had a picture of the VID and price. Then he acknowledges it was the $2,000 they were going to lose for trade in. So not only did they have my $1,700 down-payment on the first car, but they were trying to charge me an extra $2,000 on the new cars sticker price. I was basically backed into a corner by a bully! Do I take the $12,300 for a car that I cannot drive and get another car from them, or do I take my car to another dealership who is only going to give me $10,000... Either I take the deal and lose money, or I don't have a car to drive my family around in. Not only should they be paying me back my $2,000 down-payment, but some sort of damages from the stress they caused me and my family! On another note, while I had the first car the battery went out that I had to pay out of pocket for. The manager said he would get it refunded to me. A little over a week after getting the new car, they say they aren't giving me the money for the battery because they gave me $500 to spend at car toys, but that $500 spent at car toys was actually put into my loan and I will be paying for it in the long run.
