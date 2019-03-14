sales Rating

y family has been buying cars from the Haselwood family for years. The first one being a Pontiac when their store was on National. After this experience, this will be the last car we ever buy from them. It was horrible! And to stand on the showroom floor, seeing Chuck Haselwood's picture on the wall made me sick. Chuck would never have put up with what we went through. We bought a new RAV4, which they had to get from someplace. They made us pay for the RAV4 first before they would go get it. After they took our money, no one seemed to care who we were after that. When we came in to pick up the new RAV4, it has scratches down the side. Again, no one seemed to care, not the sales person or the sales managers. So I asked to speak to the General Manager, who acted distracted and left us alone to talk to his sales managers, who were also ignoring us. The General Manager Mike came back completely unaware and made up some excuse. Mike was [non-permissible content removed]. Our sales person was with someone else and couldn't be bothered. All the sales people acted like they were in High School, the way they acted in front of us. Chuck Haselwood would turn over in his grave! We learned two things, one was to NEVER pay for a car before you see it, and second is to never buy a car from Heartland Toyota again. Read more