Tacoma TRD Off Road purchase-
by 03/14/2019on
I purchased a new 2019 Tacoma after visiting 4 South Sound dealerships. My wife and I started our search at Heartland Toyota and ended up back there because of the salesperson, Richard Van Akin, and his honest approach to sales. We may not have gotten the best deal but we bought from a quality dealership that has a very professional staff and great inventory. Quality isn't everything but try doing anything long-term without it.
Dodge Journey 2012
by 01/26/2016on
We are so happy with our experience. We went in and told them what we were looking for. They showed us a list of their inventory and gave us space and time. They were there to answer any question we had and we felt like they worked with us. We stayed within our budget and get excactly what we were looking for. We will definitely return for future purchases and recommend this place our Friends and family.
Heartland is the place to buy your next car!
by 12/28/2015on
I do not usually enjoy buying a car. That changed at Heartland Toyota. They were professional, knowledgeable and gave me a great deal in a quality car! I definitely recommend them!
Amazing buying experience
by 11/24/2015on
I had an amazing experience at Heartland Toyota. My sales representative Caleb Gardner was amazing, no pressure, Caleb listened to what I wanted and found me the perfect truck. Caleb Gardner and finance manager Jamie Brown worked hard and got me into exactly what I wanted. I could not be happier with the entire staff at Heartland Toyota. They made me feel like family. I will recommend Heartland to all my friends and family and anyone I hear that is looking for a vehicle. Thank you so much!! You guys are great! Especially you Caleb. Janene Frenette
RAV4 Experience
by 09/02/2015on
We worked with Kathryn and Kevin at the Dealership. Very professional and never pushy. Supported us in every way. I look forward to doing business with them in the future.
Do not pay for a car you haven't seen yet!!
by 04/04/2015on
y family has been buying cars from the Haselwood family for years. The first one being a Pontiac when their store was on National. After this experience, this will be the last car we ever buy from them. It was horrible! And to stand on the showroom floor, seeing Chuck Haselwood's picture on the wall made me sick. Chuck would never have put up with what we went through. We bought a new RAV4, which they had to get from someplace. They made us pay for the RAV4 first before they would go get it. After they took our money, no one seemed to care who we were after that. When we came in to pick up the new RAV4, it has scratches down the side. Again, no one seemed to care, not the sales person or the sales managers. So I asked to speak to the General Manager, who acted distracted and left us alone to talk to his sales managers, who were also ignoring us. The General Manager Mike came back completely unaware and made up some excuse. Mike was [non-permissible content removed]. Our sales person was with someone else and couldn't be bothered. All the sales people acted like they were in High School, the way they acted in front of us. Chuck Haselwood would turn over in his grave! We learned two things, one was to NEVER pay for a car before you see it, and second is to never buy a car from Heartland Toyota again.
Heartland Toyota Service Review
by 10/14/2014on
Although I live near Fort Lewis, I have driven an hour each way and across a toll bridge for service at Heartland Toyota in Bremerton ever since I bought my certified used car there. The service has always exceeded my expectations, and although the most recent service took longer than expected, the wait was no problem at all in the most pleasant and customer-friendly waiting area I have been in. On my arrival I was seen very quickly, and given coupons for a free beverage or pastry for both me and my wife, and the service writer actually seemed to be happy that we were there. I have used other dealer service departments in the past, much nearer my home, but the fact that I repeatedly return to this one tells how it compares with the others.
First Time Purchasing a Car
by 10/03/2014on
I bought a car at Heartland Toyota from Jason Habenicht. Let me just say that he made my first time buying a car a wonderful experience! He was helpful, nice, and patient with all my amateur questions. Also, he listened to what I wanted and did a great job of seeking out cars that fit my parameters. At the end of the day, I left with the perfect car for me and couldn't be happier. I'm very satisfied with the service I received at this dealership and would definitely buy a car from Heartland Toyota and Jason again.
Toyota Highlander
by 09/03/2014on
For the second time, the price for a new vehicle was the highest in my research. So again I went out of town. The bottom line is I really don't think they care. Quite a few of the local dealerships are owned by the same organization so they seem all the same. If you live in Kitsap county it's worth the drive else where and I had a wonderful experience Tacoma.
New Camry
by 07/05/2014on
I recently purchased a Camry from Heartland Toyota. I worked with Jeremy D. I have never had such a great experience at a car dealership. Jeremy made this experience such a memorable one. They have earned my business for any future car purchases that I may have. I have told everyone that I speak to about this great experience in hopes that they will Heartland Toyota more business. Thank You!
A Good Experience!
by 07/02/2014on
I confess I came to Heartland Toyota in search of a used Prius with a number of preconceptions about car dealerships, and wasn't looking forward to the experience. But I came away at day's end with a newer certified Prius than I'd thought I could afford and a changed perception of car salesmen; Dakhil A.did an exceptional job of finding out what I wanted, very quickly and effectively on the test drive introducing me to the various new and decidedly different aspects of driving the car, and working out a price that was doable for me on a model that was actually a more expensive version than I'd thought I'd be able to get. I'd done my homework on Priuses, so did know something about what I was looking for, and it was clear that Dak also has put in time, to really understand and be able to explain this vehicle's mechanics. He comes across as someone who is informed, forthright, and honest, and a day that I expected to be stressful and grueling turned out to be pleasant and productive. The manager and others made a point of introducing themselves, and the overall experience at Heartland left a good impression--and I would definitely recommend Dakhil in particular to someone looking for a Toyota.
Great Sales Person - James A.
by 06/30/2014on
We leased a 2014 Toyota Tacoma SR5 PreRunner at Heartland in Bremerton. We were fortunate to have James A. as our sales professional. He was very knowledgeable about the product line, the process, and overall made the experience a great one. We would highly recommend him.
Great dealership!
by 06/23/2014on
I bought a 2012 Toyota Tacoma from John M. He is a great salesman. John was very professional and was able to do the things we asked about. The dealership is one of the nicest around. Thanks John M. for working with us on our great truck!
Tom D. is great!
by 05/24/2014on
This is the second time we've worked with Tom D. to purchase a vehicle. Tom is always very friendly, professional and knowledgeable about his inventory. Although I did not purchase a vehicle this time, I have purchase from Tom in the past. & I will buy another vehicle sometime in the future . Tom always does a great job listening to our needs.
Another great day of service from Heartland!
by 05/01/2014on
Aaron S. has been our service manager on numerous occasions and he has always greeted us with a smile and given us nothing but excellent customer service. He is always willing to go the extra mile and check on things for us. Aaron explains what needs to be done and works to get us the best price forthe service. We have purchased all 4 of our cars from Heartland and get all 4 of them serviced at Heartland, because we love the attitude of the people who work there. I highly recommend the dealership and service dept...especially Aaron.
Truck Service
by 03/22/2014on
I have been taking my 2005 Tundra in for service since I bought it and met Scott M. assistant service manager. I find him to be very personable, conscientious, and respectful. He understands I am particular about my vehicles so I appreciate the time he takes to explain all service needs in detail. Scott provides excellent customer service and does his best to make sure I am happy and satisfied with the work being done.
Scott M.
by 03/20/2014on
I have been a customer at the service department of Heartland Toyota for 15 years. In those 15 years I have worked with Scott M. many times. He is always, consistently trustworthy, thoughtful, honest, kind, patient, and competent. He fosters open dialogue regarding my issues and ensures all issues are addressed in a timely manner. I thank Heartland for having an employment environment that would result in such an asset to remain in the service department for 15 years. Most of all Thank you Scott.
2013 Toyota RAV 4
by 02/19/2014on
1-14-2014, James A., my sales consultant, and very good Friend has made our last Now 6 purchases easy and fast, He showed Lori a new 2013 RAV 4 and she fell in love with it, He even went so far as to find one in the exact color and trim pkg. (plus a 0.9% interest rate) she wanted, Showed her how to use the electronics and made a apt to make sure she understood how to use the Bluetooth, Navigation, Stereo and other accessories. Also recently I had a maintenance issue on my 2006 Tundra, (5th Purchase) and the warranty was in a "grey" area, He coordinated the repairs and maintenance keeping the costs as painless as possible in the most professional manner, Proving Heartland Stands behind their product and that my friends truly is a hard to find value. The Girls at the coffee area even put up with my 80 YO Mother in law telling them how she liked her coffee (Many times) Hoo-Yah! to the Service and the "Parts" guys who are always ready to assist you. And my questions were not ignored as with most dealerships. Its always a good experience comming in to Heartland,
Another Great Service
by 02/11/2014on
My recent visit to Heartland Toyota was as always a very pleasant experience. Mr. Mike M. as always, delivers again. He is very accommodating and courteous as expected. I am very satisfied because the service was great! I am looking forward to have my next maintenance done at the BEST Toyota Service Department.
James A. is the one to help you with your purchase!
by 02/06/2014on
After the wonderful experience of buying our Limited Highlander from James A. back in 2005, we were determined to work with James when it was time to trade in on a new model. We also made sure that when my Mom wanted a new car that she came to James in 2010 for her new Camry. It was incredible to me that James remembered us both times and has always done everything to make us feel like family and find out what WE were needing in the way of a vehicle and the budget. We had since moved out of the area, but came back to James in January 2014 to trade in our Highlander and drove out with a 2014 Rav4, which was exactly what we were looking for! I've lost count the number of Toyota's that we have purchased over the years and ALWAYS have been extremely happy with the vehicles and service we've received. James is the BEST sales representative ever and if you're looking for a Great experience buying a car, ask for James!
They did it again!
by 01/17/2014on
We bought another car from Heatland Toyota and our salesman was James A. He have bought several cars from him and this dealership and it is always had been excellent service from all involved. There is another Toyota dealer closer to us, but Heartland and James are the best ever.
