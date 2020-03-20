sales Rating

We had a great experience with Jason Ramos at this dealership. We have been searching for months for the perfect 1st car for our daughter. She really wanted a Volkswagen Beetle 2006-2010. She really wanted the Creme color and we wanted low mileage (less 100k). My daughter found the perfect car online at this dealership. At first taking the ferry to Bremerton was not ideal, but it was well worth the trip. Jason had the car cleaned up and ready for her and she fell in love with all the details of the car. We were treated kindly by everyone we met there. Very friendly. I would recommend and buy from here again, even though it is a trek for us. Thank you Jason for making my daughter feel special. She loves her car :) Read more