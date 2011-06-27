Haselwood Chevrolet Buick GMC

Visit dealer’s website 
501 W Hills Blvd, Bremerton, WA 98312
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Haselwood Chevrolet Buick GMC

63 sales Reviews
Sort by:
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
270 cars in stock
0 new267 used3 certified pre-owned
Honda Civic
Honda Civic
0 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

-Every new vehicle comes with a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty , and are one of the only dealerships in our area to do so!

-We offer a 9.3% tax rate being one of the lowest in the state which can save you a good chunk of money so you can spend it on more important things!

-We support our military. Over 20% of our staff are veterans, and we are actively involved in the Navy Federal Buying program, USAA buying program, and GM Military Discount Program.

-Those of us at Haselwood are proud to be in the community and are committed to many local organizations including the Haselwood Family YMCA, Toys for Tots, the West Sound Boys and Girls Club, Admiral Theatre, Olympic College, and many others.

-We also offer the opportunity to work one on one with a customer service oriented Internet Coordinator while walking you through the steps to getting into your new vehicle!

-We are also part of the West Hills Auto Complex and have over 13 makes of vehicles if you're looking to compare models.

Google Map
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes