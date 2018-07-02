5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I don't even know where to start; the entire experience was 5 star and totally worth the trip from Kirkland. Talk to Chuck, Adam and/or Robert After searching for about 6 months for a car throughout the greater Puget Sound Area(Lynnwood, The Eastside, Renton, Tacoma, and Seattle) I gave up. No one could get me in a car I liked in a range I felt comfortable with. Then a co-worker of mine told me about Advantage Nissan. I was skeptical about driving all that way to look at cars and I am so glad I gave them a shot. The trip was worth it!!! The whole team there was amazing, I was not pressured into anything and the staff was honest. They knew exactly what I was looking for in a car. Now if that is not enough, I looked at this same exact car on a lot in Bellevue and they other place was asking $5k more then I purchased it from Advantage. On top of that I traded in my car and Advantage gave me Double what any other dealer would offer. Adam, my sales person, programmed his number and told me to call him if I had any questions, I didn't remember where something was, etc. After Adam left for the evening, I went back to find a place to eat and Robert gave me suggestions, called on to make sure they were opened, his cell number in case I got lost and then made sure I had cash for the toll before he would let me leave. Now that is Service at its finest!! We had such a great experience my parents are going back in a few weeks to trade there car in as well. Thanks everyone at advantage!!! Meghan Read more