Advantage Nissan
Customer Reviews of Advantage Nissan
Best Dealer on Kitsap Peninsula
by 02/07/2018on
In the next few days I'll be buying my second Nissan Altima from Advantage Nissan. I have found the staff to be cordial and helpful. They have an excellent inventory on hand and if they don't have what you're looking for they actually go out of their way to find and get your new car. I have found my Altima to be a high quality vehicle and very dependable. As I said I'm ready to buy a 2018 Altima in the next few days and without hesitation recommend Advantage Nissan to anyone looking for a car dealership to get a superb and honest deal from.
Great Dealership
by 01/04/2017on
Salesman Don Cleaver was friendly and knowledgeable about all the models. He helped my daughter pick out her first new car, and helped out with a lease for my wife. Excellent dealership, customer service is top notch. Chuck Capps is an excellent sales manager, straight forward and great to deal with. I won't go anywhere else when looking for a car.
Great Customer Service
by 12/03/2016on
I can say how great Don and the crew at Advantage Nissan. This was the best car buying experience we have had. They made it so easy so easy. Thanks
Great Experience
by 09/30/2016on
Just bought a 2016 Nissan Rogue and can honestly say I had the best experience of my life! Don Cleaver was my salesperson and was amazing! He taught me about the car without ever talking down to me. He treated me more like a family member than a customer! He listened to what I was saying and found the PERFECT car for me! I was originally looking at the Juke but with his knowledge and HEARING what I was saying suggested I look at the Rogue... I am so in love with my new car now! THANK YOU! Everyone was so nice and friendly and never made us feel rushed or pressured! I highly suggest seeing these guys, especially Don!
Patience is a virtue
by 07/05/2016on
I really appreciated my visit at this dealership! Don Cleaver spent time me. I'm just starting out my research in finding a car for my college kid. I was so impressed how much he knew about each vehicle. Everything matters in my decision so when he was able to provided info about mate nice, gas mileage, safety, and etc on multiple cars he suggested it was nice hear. I am not one to jump into purchases and was worried about the being intimidated by car lots and the added pressure they can put on you to buy but Don really but me a ease and made the whole experience enjoyable and exciting instead and I have much gratitude for that. Thank you so much for taking time with me and making this high-strung, anxious mom feel and more confident! My kid values this too!
Go see Don!
by 07/02/2016on
Recently visited Advantage Nissan while on my hunt for a new car. I was fortunate to meet with Don Cleaver. He made the entire process so easy. Comfortable. I never once felt pressured into buying until I was absolutely sure of what I wanted. He communicates well and is truly there to serve his customers. If you're ever searching for a new car, I highly advise you to see Don.
Knowledgeable and FUN
by 07/02/2016on
Thank you Donald Cleaver for making my husbands car shopping experience enjoyable. Donald was very knowledgeable not just in the vehicles that were on his lot but about verhicles in general. This made the process of narrowing down what we were looking for or needed to look at quicker and a lot less painless than in the past!
Awesome Experience! Go see The Pineapple!
by 04/28/2016on
I absolutely love my car. Shon "Pineapple" helped me find the perfect vehicle for me and my budget. His no pressure approach and fierce product knowledge helped me make the decision the same day in which I never do. I like to take my time when shopping for a new car. Advantage Nissan gave me all the information so that I could make a decision. Most dealers do not do business this way so it was a breath of fresh air dealing with the Pineapple and Chance, the Sales Manager. I would highly recommend this dealer and Shon The Pineapple. He made me feel like I was part of his family and even gave me a fresh Pineapple after delivery. How cool is that!
Advantage Nissan hit it out of the park again!
by 06/01/2015on
This is the third vehicle Ive gotten from them, and as always, was so impressed with their professionalism and integrity. Usually buying cars is so stressful, but they make it easy, fast, and fun. My sales person is Shon Otwell. He treats me like a family member, and always gives the best advice on which car to select. He candidly points out the pros and cons of each vehicle, and then lets me make the decision. Ive gone back after the sale to get help and they still treat me like gold. Thank you Advantage Nissan. I am a customer for life!
Great salesman
by 05/31/2014on
Trent W. helped us when we were looking to by our new vehicle. He was probably the best salesman we have ever been helped by. He made our experience very comfortable. After looking at cars at other dealerships and dealing with their push salesmen, it was refreshing to find Trent who was professional, helpful and in the end got our sale because of his attitude. Thank you Trent!! We are telling all of our friends to go to you!!
Tree of Leafs
by 08/22/2013on
Negotiated the price and terms easily via email and phone. Picking up the car with Trent W. as the sales rep was smooth and informative; while only providing what I wanted to know and not a list of facts the dealer thought I should be told.
Great Experience
by 06/02/2013on
Trent in sales was very patient and helpful when I came in to ask questions about a 2013 Leaf. He answered all my questions without being pushy or rude. I would recommend that anyone interested in purchasing a new Nissan go see him.
2013 Nissan Sentra SL
by 05/12/2013on
By a landslide this was the best car buying experience we have ever had! I initially worked with Kevin H. on getting the exact car I wanted. We had to order the vehicle and Kevin was great at listening to exactly what I wanted in the vehicle and always kept me in the loop throughout the whole process. A car buying experience can be very stressful, but Kevin's apparent honesty and openness, and willingness to work with us immediately put us at ease. On March 8th, two weeks earlier than planned, we purchased our new vehicle. On the day of the purchase they had everything ready for us making the transaction extremely efficient. We weren't rushed out the door as Kevin, Jerime H., and Adam G. went over the car with us thoroughly going over every feature and answering all of our questions. They honestly made us feel like a family. Between the entire car buying experience and the quality of the product we received we are now loyal Nissan customers. This is our first Nissan vehicle and not our last. Also, I recently traveled across country in my new 2013 Nissan SL and have zero regrets on our purchase. The car averaged 41 mpg speeds in excessive of 70mph, handles great, and looks awesome. In summary, we ended up with an excellent vehicle at an affordable price from an outstanding dealership. Keep up the great work!
best place to go
by 11/09/2012on
From reading the previous reviews from this site and Edmunds i would never guess that they where referring to Advantage Nissan. I went in with my family just the other day and was helped by Trent W. Trent was a very helpful young man and did everything that he could to help us find the information that we wanted and we learned a lot from him he wasn't the standard "car salesmen" he spoke with honesty and that hard to come by after meeting lots of stereotypical salesmen at other dealership just down the road. Advantage Nissan is a very good place to go car shopping, best deals and the best customer service.
A Good Experience
by 10/23/2012on
I purchased a 2013 Rogue from Advantage and had a very good experience with this dealer. Trent in sales and Ed in finance were great to work with. I'm satisfied with my purchase and satisfied with the overall experience.
Will Never Go Back
by 03/12/2011on
Came in with my wife and kids to buy a Nissan Titan, and left without buying their truck and ending up buying better one with fewer miles for less money down the street. The salesman was disingenuous and reminded me of a throw back to the days of car salesmen that were phony and would say anything just to make a sale. I will never go back. EVER. I have told all of my friends as well.
Supreme Customer Service, Amazing Prices, Worth the Drive
by 06/01/2010on
I don't even know where to start; the entire experience was 5 star and totally worth the trip from Kirkland. Talk to Chuck, Adam and/or Robert After searching for about 6 months for a car throughout the greater Puget Sound Area(Lynnwood, The Eastside, Renton, Tacoma, and Seattle) I gave up. No one could get me in a car I liked in a range I felt comfortable with. Then a co-worker of mine told me about Advantage Nissan. I was skeptical about driving all that way to look at cars and I am so glad I gave them a shot. The trip was worth it!!! The whole team there was amazing, I was not pressured into anything and the staff was honest. They knew exactly what I was looking for in a car. Now if that is not enough, I looked at this same exact car on a lot in Bellevue and they other place was asking $5k more then I purchased it from Advantage. On top of that I traded in my car and Advantage gave me Double what any other dealer would offer. Adam, my sales person, programmed his number and told me to call him if I had any questions, I didn't remember where something was, etc. After Adam left for the evening, I went back to find a place to eat and Robert gave me suggestions, called on to make sure they were opened, his cell number in case I got lost and then made sure I had cash for the toll before he would let me leave. Now that is Service at its finest!! We had such a great experience my parents are going back in a few weeks to trade there car in as well. Thanks everyone at advantage!!! Meghan
Just bought a great car!
by 11/29/2008on
Easy internet access, great customer service, prompt car delivery, easy paperwork. I had a wonderful experience purchasing my new Versa from these guys!
Horrible experience
by 07/10/2008on
I had a terrible experience trying to buy a car from Advantage Nissan. I was in need of a car for my wife and 2-month old child and was new to the area. I got on out-the-door internet price, and put a deposit down on a car. Then 4 days later I was called and to be told that the car was mysteriously sold right during the exact moment I was putting my deposit down. They didn't tell me right away because "my cell wasn't getting service" even though they had my email address and no messages were left on my cell. It is very frustrating to put your trust in people who turn out to be dishonest, and this is how I feel about my dealing with Advantage Nissan. By promising to sell me a car, taking a deposit, and then selling the car to someone else, they wasted my time and almost stranded my family without a car in a new city. I would never do business with them again and wholeheartedly recommend that nobody else should either.