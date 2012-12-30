Skip to main content
Dewey Griffin Subaru

1800 Iowa St, Bellingham, WA 98229
Today 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Customer Reviews of Dewey Griffin Subaru

2 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Service AND Pricing

by Scrubby001 on 12/30/2012

Awesome customer service and we got a smoking deal on a new Subaru. Can't say enough good things about Dewey Griffin. Thank you Tim!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buyer Beware.

by ilovemysubaru on 03/29/2012

Go anywhere else. ANYWHERE else. Other sites had so many bad reviews warning buyers from dealing with this dealership due to their bad business practices (" price switching" - advertising a different price to get you in). My husband and I ignored these reviews and our reward was experiencing it first hand. Not only did they deliver when it came to "making a mistake" on the sticker price of a used Outback Premium but, even after we gave them another chance and were ready to make a deal (salesman took deposit info) they changed the deal completely and added $2500 to their "offfer". WHAT??? We were in shock. They had previously only wanted $200 more than our offer. Ready to PAY for our vehicle, they basically squashed the deal. I have no idea why, other than they decided they wanted more moolah. TIP: any deal you are happy with, make sure someone is recording the conversation that takes place. Do not take them at their word, it's worthless. We were foolish not to listen to real people sharing their horrible experiences with this "family run" dealership. It's no wonder the BBB gives them a whopping F.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
about our dealership

Our Sales department is temporarily closed but a rep is here Monday thru Friday 8:30am - 5pm to answer your questions.

We can sell cars to essential workers by appointment only

