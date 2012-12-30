1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Go anywhere else. ANYWHERE else. Other sites had so many bad reviews warning buyers from dealing with this dealership due to their bad business practices (" price switching" - advertising a different price to get you in). My husband and I ignored these reviews and our reward was experiencing it first hand. Not only did they deliver when it came to "making a mistake" on the sticker price of a used Outback Premium but, even after we gave them another chance and were ready to make a deal (salesman took deposit info) they changed the deal completely and added $2500 to their "offfer". WHAT??? We were in shock. They had previously only wanted $200 more than our offer. Ready to PAY for our vehicle, they basically squashed the deal. I have no idea why, other than they decided they wanted more moolah. TIP: any deal you are happy with, make sure someone is recording the conversation that takes place. Do not take them at their word, it's worthless. We were foolish not to listen to real people sharing their horrible experiences with this "family run" dealership. It's no wonder the BBB gives them a whopping F. Read more