1 out of 5 stars service Rating

This company it very terrible and very cheat , I never come back here again, I bought my car in 2018 my car guarantee 5 years including everything in the car , but I came to the service to let them look at the trunk of my car it wouldn’t open,,, but the guy look at my car and I asking him , do I get charge for that then he said yes $200 just for the look at it ,,, and soon when they look at my car then find out what wrong it is then they will charge me another different service,,, I told him I said when I bought the car They said my car have guarantee 5 years including everything and the guy said no .,, make me very pissde of .,, because I never see the company cheat like that ,,, is very very cheat company Read more