Lexus of Bellevue
Customer Reviews of Lexus of Bellevue
Great service all around
by 08/02/2020on
Vance and Amir were fantastic to work with. They made the car buying process simple and QUICK. In and out in and hour- unbelievable! I highly recommend Lexus of Bellevue
Decent but left a bad test in my mouth
by 08/11/2021on
I had a great experience buying a car with Rem at Lexus of Bellevue. The process was straightforward and I was out the door in no time. Where the low rating comes from; I was not able to take home my car that day and was told I would get a loaner. It turned out no loaners were left which was not an issue as I was told I could take Uber home and back the next day to get the car and I would be reimbursed for the cost. It has now been over 2 months, I have emailed 3 times and I have not gotten a simple reimbursement for $70's in Uber charges. While the bulk of the experience was good it put a bad taste in my mouth.
Very terrible and very cheat company
by 06/18/2021on
This company it very terrible and very cheat , I never come back here again, I bought my car in 2018 my car guarantee 5 years including everything in the car , but I came to the service to let them look at the trunk of my car it wouldn’t open,,, but the guy look at my car and I asking him , do I get charge for that then he said yes $200 just for the look at it ,,, and soon when they look at my car then find out what wrong it is then they will charge me another different service,,, I told him I said when I bought the car They said my car have guarantee 5 years including everything and the guy said no .,, make me very pissde of .,, because I never see the company cheat like that ,,, is very very cheat company
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Another very satisfied customer
by 08/10/2020on
Service was fast, convenient, thorough and professional. Couldn't ask for a better experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don't recommed to anyone who looking a great experience.
by 07/24/2020on
This Lexus dealership in Bellevue provides bad customer service. They would not call me back after making 5 calls in the last month on issues with my car that they couldn't fix. After spending 70,000 on a Lexus SUV , I mean come on they can't provide good customer service and fix the issues with my car is beyond RIDICULOUS! I wont recommend my friends who own Mercedes, BMW's SUV'S to buy a Lexus after the experience I had here. RIDICULOUS!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Great experience
by 07/24/2020on
Wonderful experience. I wanted a car with a certain interior color. No dealership within 200 miles had this color combination. After two days on the phone (all contact-free!) with my consultant Bruce, they found a car a few states away that was just how I wanted it and they quickly locked me in for it. I was promised it would be delivered in 2 weeks but it came in a week and a half. On pick up, I only spent a short hour signing paperwork along with going over the features to my new car and. Such a pain-free process. I especially appreciated that I only had to be involved with just one individual, Bruce, who was exceedingly efficient and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
6 Months Maintenance Service
by 07/19/2020on
Lexus of Bellevue has continuous done an excellent services for my car and I feel very confident with them ever since I bought my SUV RX350 from this dealer. Thank you for your job well done for my car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recalled Fuel Pump Replacement
by 07/16/2020on
Excellent service as usual from the team headed by Mike McCann. Mike also solved 2 other problems I was having, one on the navigation system and the other on accessing the apps in Lexus Enform. With the new fuel pump, my LS 500h now drives smoother than before.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Servicese
by 07/14/2020on
BJ Ivy, as usual, provided excellent assistance to us. He is so easy to work with, knowledgeable and willing to assist. You are fortunate to have him as an employee.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Trust and satisfaction
by 07/12/2020on
Lexus website made it easy to schedule my service, in Bellevue, WA. Advisor Ben Mecham listened, advised, quoted and served. All work accomplished in a timely manner. 100% + satisfaction!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great friendly service
by 07/12/2020on
We have been coming here for years. We usually see AJ. Whenever we come in for service on our Lexus, it's like seeing an old friend. AJ has always been professional, friendly and knowledgeable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service!
by 07/06/2020on
Very happy with service at this dealership! RomanYarynynych was very professional, the process was very smooth. Highly recommend it!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Helpful, honest and fair
by 07/05/2020on
Excellent experience and service buying my most recent car. Karina was helpful, and everyone from the sales manager to finance area was straight forward and answered every question with a low pressure, straight forward answer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Outstanding Experience
by 07/04/2020on
I arrived at Lexus of Bellevue with a great deal of dread and apprehension. However, My experience buying my new RX450H was nothing less than stellar! I was not pressured to buy, and was allowed to make my decision in my own time. I was treated respectfully and politely.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Stellar service, as always
by 07/04/2020on
I recently had the unfortunate experience of losing power to a fuel injector cylinder due to rodent damage, and had to have my Lexus towed to the dealership after hours. Mike contacted me promptly the next morning, very clearly laid out the process for inspection and the time frame. I had my car back later the same day. Service at this dealership never disappoints!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service. Happy Client.
by 07/03/2020on
Thank you so much to Jackie Sun for getting me exactly the car I wanted. I appreciated the constant communication and professionalism. Thank you to Bruce Cham for closing the deal and the professionalism and assistance to make me one happy customer. I am sure my children will follow suit one day. So glad I skipped the other Lexus dealers and came to Bellevue. Thank you!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Professional, fair, competitive and earn your business
by 07/01/2020on
Purchased my second new Lexus at this dealership. They made the process easy, discussions were fair, they were more than competitive on the vehicle I wanted, trade in and delivery were smooth and no issues. All in all they did an excellent job for us. They also were making a real effort to keep the place clean and disinfected and were wearing PPG which we appreciated. They bent over backwards to earn my business and they did! If I get yet another new Lexus it will be from them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service review
by 06/17/2020on
Joey Loveless was personable, quick and efficient in coordinating the standard service, along with getting the audio system working again on an ancient ES300.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Service review 6/11/20
by 06/12/2020on
As always, service at Lexus of Bellevue was a breeze. My advisor, AJ Jensen, with whom I have dealt for nearly 15 years, is knowledgeable, helpful, and a very good customer representative for Lexus of Bellevue. He is a prime reason why I have purchased 4 Lexus' at this dealership. Very highly recommended!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My RX350 Service
by 06/09/2020on
There probably aren't enough stars in your survey to properly review my service professional, Mike McCann. He's a 10 or above! He's informative, communicative and knowledgeable and offered several suggestions that saved me time and money. I know I can count on him when and if I need service and/or any other concerns. He is extremely knowledgeable of the Lexus product and an asset to your organization.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always the best!!
by 06/08/2020on
"AJ" Alan Jensen has been my go-to service representative for many years and always a pleasure to work with him. He takes a personal interest in making sure that all service items are checked off and completed in a timely manner.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
