One of the worst customer service experience I've ever had. The sales agent and the manager purpose was to do business under their terms and kept hiding relevant information once we started the negotiation. In the only meeting I had with the manager he was aggressive after I waited for it for about 3 hours. All they wanted was for me to get financed with the bank institution they found more convenient for them, to the point I felt pressured to do what they wanted. After they kept me waiting for paperwork/ confirmation they said they needed ( I knew it was not true, because my bank confirmed to me everything was set) I decided not to do business with then anymore and thanked them for their time+ explained my reasons. I got a txt message from the sales agent, just to confirm the car was still available in case I change my mind, and a call from a manager a few minutes later to tell me the same, and he did not even apologized even when I told him I wanted the car, but I decided not to buy it because of the bad service, he pretty much said "ok bye". I was totally surprised for the poor service.