Honda Auto Center of Bellevue
Customer Reviews of Honda Auto Center of Bellevue
Great experience
by 01/09/2022on
Had a good experience in purchasing our family car. Atilla Col was very helpful and professional. He was friendly and attentive. All of the staff we encountered were professional. Would highly recommend.
Great experience
by 01/09/2022on
Had a good experience in purchasing our family car. Atilla Col was very helpful and professional. He was friendly and attentive. All of the staff we encountered were professional. Would highly recommend.
Great services.
by 11/14/2021on
Awesome! The professional team help us achieve the balance between spending and enjoying a brand new car equipped with the latest technology. My lease contract expires soon. They invited and made an appointment with us to discuss about the new contract. Fully considering our finance situation and maximizing the benefits of old contract, they provided a optimal solution for our new contract. I really appreciate all their kindly warm and thoughtful services.
Best place to have a car - Honda Auto Center of Bellevue
by 11/13/2021on
We had a very good experience in Honda Auto Center of Bellevue, the entire staff was very accommodative. Our interaction was with Amber Mullerleile, she was very lovely person, very friendly who had so much of patience in understanding our requirements and accordingly showed the preowned cars. She was very patiently showed us many cars and freedom to do test drive as many times we needed. By the time we returned from test drive, she was ready with Car related documents and specifications, we whole heartedly recommend Amber is the right person to choose right car.
Great First Car experience
by 11/03/2021on
Amber helped me get my first car. This location knew what cars that were incoming to their store and I was able to reserve the exact car I wanted. A really good car buying experience. Amber answered all my question and really made the process smooth. Thank you guys so much.
Atilla is your man!
by 11/02/2021on
Atilla is extremely friendly and helped me purchase. He made sure all my questions were answered, and I was completely satisfied before handing the keys to me. I highly recommend you visit Atilla.
Best in service and business. Ask for Tom!
by 05/13/2021on
Tom is awesome! I 'am satisfied with the service as well as the knowledge the team at Honda Bellevue have. I would definitely recommend anyone to do their business there. Ask for Tom while you're at it!
Excellent experience
by 04/24/2021on
All good and positive with our experience at Bellevue Honda. Went looking for a new Ridgeline and Howie Te made it happen for us. He was patient, honest/transparent, and helped us get what we wanted at the price we wanted. You can't ask for more.
Pleasant Buying Experience
by 04/23/2021on
We worked with Tom Kim of Honda Bellevue, who was great. He was very pleasant to work with and offered great professionalism along with a pleasant attitude. This was a great car buying experience, which is often rare. Thanks again, Tom Kim!
Loving my Passport
by 04/20/2021on
Amazing, super easy experience all thanks to Howie Te. Best salesperson out there. Highly recommend.
The best
by 04/20/2021on
I have bought 5 cars from Honda of Bellevue. My first one when I was 16. This dealership is amazing and will always go the extra mile. I recently bought another car from Howie Te at Honda of Bellevue. The experience was fast and amazing. Howie was not pushy, he was quick and friendly and great to deal with. I was in and out with my new car in less than two hours. I will continue to buy from them, as I’ve never had a bad experience.
Disappointed customer
by 04/17/2021on
We bought our used 2018 Honda Pilot from them. Amber Mullerleile was our salesperson. She’s very professional, great listener, and really committed to our overall satisfaction by writing down what we want about the vehicle. Upon inspecting the vehicle, we showed her about the vehicle several visible scratches and lousy touch up paint on it. The negotiation was straightforward and transparent. Amber showed us every little detail report about the vehicle which made us more comfortable about we’re getting into. There were no pressure when we signed all the documents. They did offer us car protection but that was just normal business stuff. We left the dealership happy and satisfied knowing how everything went through and especially they set up the appointment for me to take care of the scratches.I came back the following week and after several hours waiting, I walked with Amber and noticed that not all visible scratches were fixed up. It was a big let down when we first came in and really disappointed of the work they did on the vehicle.
Excellent service fair price
by 07/24/2020on
We came in, got a transparent bid showing the options we wanted and agreed on a price in 30 minutes.
Great experience!
by 03/07/2020on
Friendly, relaxed atmosphere. Great service.
Good Experience
by 02/14/2020on
Bought a used car from this dealership and had a good experience overall. Sales process was quick and vehicle price negotiations were pretty straightforward. Had to wait a bit to get the paperwork finished up but nothing too bad.
Wonderful Service
by 12/06/2019on
Brittney helped me get a great deal on a Civic. She made sure I got what I wanted to and was willing to work with me to get the price I needed
Tom Kim - Most Amazing Salesman
by 10/11/2019on
Our family once again, wanted to thank Tom Kim from Bellevue Honda, for the most easiest transition when buying our new 2019 Passport! We have purchased several vehicles from Tom and every time, he amazes us with his professional demeanor and patience. Tom has always been on our side, when making a major decision on purchasing a vehicle. He has never pressured us. We are loyal to Tom and Bellevue Honda. Tom is considered part of our family. We call him Jacob! Lol - Thanks Jacob! The Lozan’s
Tom Kim - The Most Amazing Salesman
by 10/11/2019on
Our family once again, wanted to thank Tom Kim from Bellevue Honda, for the most easiest transition when buying our new 2019 Passport! We have purchased several vehicles from Tom and every time, he amazes us with his professional demeanor and patience. Tom has always been on our side, when making a major decision on purchasing a vehicle. He has never pressured us. We are loyal to Tom and Bellevue Honda. Tom is considered part of our family. We call him Jacob! Lol - Thanks AGAIN Jacob! The Lozan’s
Disappointing, poor customer service.
by 10/08/2019on
One of the worst customer service experience I’ve ever had. The sales agent and the manager purpose was to do business under their terms and kept hiding relevant information once we started the negotiation. In the only meeting I had with the manager he was aggressive after I waited for it for about 3 hours. All they wanted was for me to get financed with the bank institution they found more convenient for them, to the point I felt pressured to do what they wanted. After they kept me waiting for paperwork/ confirmation they said they needed ( I knew it was not true, because my bank confirmed to me everything was set) I decided not to do business with then anymore and thanked them for their time+ explained my reasons. I got a txt message from the sales agent, just to confirm the car was still available in case I change my mind, and a call from a manager a few minutes later to tell me the same, and he did not even apologized even when I told him I wanted the car, but I decided not to buy it because of the bad service, he pretty much said “ok bye”. I was totally surprised for the poor service.
Crv lease
by 10/05/2019on
The sales associates at Honda Bellevue took their time to work with us on our Crv lease. They were not pushy and there was no attitude when we asked for various options. I appreciate their willingness to explore different options and we feel respected there. Thanks for the great service.
Great service!
by 09/21/2019on
We worked with Tom Kim and Alex Miller. They were honest and did not try to talk us into anything. They were both great!
Lease rollover with Brittney
by 09/14/2019on
My 3rd Honda Accord with these guys. Brittney is fantastic. The staff is friendly and professional. Truly a pleasure and a good, fair transaction.