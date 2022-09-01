Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Honda Auto Center of Bellevue

Honda Auto Center of Bellevue

Visit dealer’s website 
13291 SE 36th St, Bellevue, WA 98006
Today 8:30 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Honda Auto Center of Bellevue

4.8
Overall Rating
4.75 out of 5 stars(123)
Recommend: Yes (11) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by RCano on 01/09/2022

Had a good experience in purchasing our family car. Atilla Col was very helpful and professional. He was friendly and attentive. All of the staff we encountered were professional. Would highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
123 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by RCano on 01/09/2022

Had a good experience in purchasing our family car. Atilla Col was very helpful and professional. He was friendly and attentive. All of the staff we encountered were professional. Would highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great services.

by Bill Lan on 11/14/2021

Awesome! The professional team help us achieve the balance between spending and enjoying a brand new car equipped with the latest technology. My lease contract expires soon. They invited and made an appointment with us to discuss about the new contract. Fully considering our finance situation and maximizing the benefits of old contract, they provided a optimal solution for our new contract. I really appreciate all their kindly warm and thoughtful services.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best place to have a car - Honda Auto Center of Bellevue

by Marulasiddappa on 11/13/2021

We had a very good experience in Honda Auto Center of Bellevue, the entire staff was very accommodative. Our interaction was with Amber Mullerleile, she was very lovely person, very friendly who had so much of patience in understanding our requirements and accordingly showed the preowned cars. She was very patiently showed us many cars and freedom to do test drive as many times we needed. By the time we returned from test drive, she was ready with Car related documents and specifications, we whole heartedly recommend Amber is the right person to choose right car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great First Car experience

by Nick Ongoco on 11/03/2021

Amber helped me get my first car. This location knew what cars that were incoming to their store and I was able to reserve the exact car I wanted. A really good car buying experience. Amber answered all my question and really made the process smooth. Thank you guys so much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Atilla is your man!

by Shoaib on 11/02/2021

Atilla is extremely friendly and helped me purchase. He made sure all my questions were answered, and I was completely satisfied before handing the keys to me. I highly recommend you visit Atilla.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best in service and business. Ask for Tom!

by Chris S Callaham on 05/13/2021

Tom is awesome! I 'am satisfied with the service as well as the knowledge the team at Honda Bellevue have. I would definitely recommend anyone to do their business there. Ask for Tom while you're at it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent experience

by jmayville on 04/24/2021

All good and positive with our experience at Bellevue Honda. Went looking for a new Ridgeline and Howie Te made it happen for us. He was patient, honest/transparent, and helped us get what we wanted at the price we wanted. You can't ask for more.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasant Buying Experience

by RachelS on 04/23/2021

We worked with Tom Kim of Honda Bellevue, who was great. He was very pleasant to work with and offered great professionalism along with a pleasant attitude. This was a great car buying experience, which is often rare. Thanks again, Tom Kim!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Loving my Passport

by CassieJ on 04/20/2021

Amazing, super easy experience all thanks to Howie Te. Best salesperson out there. Highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The best

by Shawna Renando on 04/20/2021

I have bought 5 cars from Honda of Bellevue. My first one when I was 16. This dealership is amazing and will always go the extra mile. I recently bought another car from Howie Te at Honda of Bellevue. The experience was fast and amazing. Howie was not pushy, he was quick and friendly and great to deal with. I was in and out with my new car in less than two hours. I will continue to buy from them, as I’ve never had a bad experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

Disappointed customer

by Adrian on 04/17/2021

We bought our used 2018 Honda Pilot from them. Amber Mullerleile was our salesperson. She’s very professional, great listener, and really committed to our overall satisfaction by writing down what we want about the vehicle. Upon inspecting the vehicle, we showed her about the vehicle several visible scratches and lousy touch up paint on it. The negotiation was straightforward and transparent. Amber showed us every little detail report about the vehicle which made us more comfortable about we’re getting into. There were no pressure when we signed all the documents. They did offer us car protection but that was just normal business stuff. We left the dealership happy and satisfied knowing how everything went through and especially they set up the appointment for me to take care of the scratches.I came back the following week and after several hours waiting, I walked with Amber and noticed that not all visible scratches were fixed up. It was a big let down when we first came in and really disappointed of the work they did on the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service fair price

by Satisfied customer on 07/24/2020

We came in, got a transparent bid showing the options we wanted and agreed on a price in 30 minutes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience!

by Steve on 03/07/2020

Friendly, relaxed atmosphere. Great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good Experience

by TLo on 02/14/2020

Bought a used car from this dealership and had a good experience overall. Sales process was quick and vehicle price negotiations were pretty straightforward. Had to wait a bit to get the paperwork finished up but nothing too bad.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful Service

by Tomas on 12/06/2019

Brittney helped me get a great deal on a Civic. She made sure I got what I wanted to and was willing to work with me to get the price I needed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tom Kim - Most Amazing Salesman

by Jacobs Loyal Customers on 10/11/2019

Our family once again, wanted to thank Tom Kim from Bellevue Honda, for the most easiest transition when buying our new 2019 Passport! We have purchased several vehicles from Tom and every time, he amazes us with his professional demeanor and patience. Tom has always been on our side, when making a major decision on purchasing a vehicle. He has never pressured us. We are loyal to Tom and Bellevue Honda. Tom is considered part of our family. We call him Jacob! Lol - Thanks Jacob! The Lozan’s

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tom Kim - The Most Amazing Salesman

by Tom Kim The Best Hands Down on 10/11/2019

Our family once again, wanted to thank Tom Kim from Bellevue Honda, for the most easiest transition when buying our new 2019 Passport! We have purchased several vehicles from Tom and every time, he amazes us with his professional demeanor and patience. Tom has always been on our side, when making a major decision on purchasing a vehicle. He has never pressured us. We are loyal to Tom and Bellevue Honda. Tom is considered part of our family. We call him Jacob! Lol - Thanks AGAIN Jacob! The Lozan’s

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Disappointing, poor customer service.

by Gabriela on 10/08/2019

One of the worst customer service experience I’ve ever had. The sales agent and the manager purpose was to do business under their terms and kept hiding relevant information once we started the negotiation. In the only meeting I had with the manager he was aggressive after I waited for it for about 3 hours. All they wanted was for me to get financed with the bank institution they found more convenient for them, to the point I felt pressured to do what they wanted. After they kept me waiting for paperwork/ confirmation they said they needed ( I knew it was not true, because my bank confirmed to me everything was set) I decided not to do business with then anymore and thanked them for their time+ explained my reasons. I got a txt message from the sales agent, just to confirm the car was still available in case I change my mind, and a call from a manager a few minutes later to tell me the same, and he did not even apologized even when I told him I wanted the car, but I decided not to buy it because of the bad service, he pretty much said “ok bye”. I was totally surprised for the poor service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Crv lease

by LD on 10/05/2019

The sales associates at Honda Bellevue took their time to work with us on our Crv lease. They were not pushy and there was no attitude when we asked for various options. I appreciate their willingness to explore different options and we feel respected there. Thanks for the great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service!

by Judy on 09/21/2019

We worked with Tom Kim and Alex Miller. They were honest and did not try to talk us into anything. They were both great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lease rollover with Brittney

by Thankful and Impressed on 09/14/2019

My 3rd Honda Accord with these guys. Brittney is fantastic. The staff is friendly and professional. Truly a pleasure and a good, fair transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
65 cars in stock
0 new50 used15 certified pre-owned
Honda Accord
Honda Accord
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Odyssey
Honda Odyssey
0 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for