1.3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I know what to expect when you go thru "the process" of buying a car: the game, the negotiations, etc. Ultimately, we received a good deal for the car...but it was the after service that I was greatly displeased with from the finance dept to the feeling of being "belittled" and deceived. When we signed our forms for the car, we were offered a high APR in which we decided to go to a credit union to receive a better rate. Afterwards, we were supposed to bring back paperwork by a certain date to verify the loan. When I looked up the different rates later, I found a CUDL link (credit union direct lending) from a credit union site in which I found my exact car (checked car's VIN # and all) from that exact dealership that I had just purchased but with a much lower rate that ACURA could offer. So I called the finance dept. the next business day about this new discovery in which the lady hung up the phone abruptly after not answering the question and did not direct me in a direction where to find out more information. The next day, I made my way over to the credit union (BECU) and had them verify if the APR listed on the CUDL link to see if it was something they could take care of. They faxed their forms and a copy of the CUDL listed APR I printed to different people trying to verify the rate and found it was something that should have been dealt with by the dealer. So while I was at the credit union, I contacted a manager from Acura of Bellevue relaying my information in which he told me that what I had found online was wrong and that I should just go w/the credit union's rate. I was frustrated by the fact that I had found something viable thru the credit unions site linked to Acura of Bellevue's branded site from CUDL, but I was even more exasperated by the fact no one was taking any responsibility to direct me towards a certain person who could verify/investigate my claim. I opted for the BECU's rate (which was much lower than the dealer's APR) and contacted the finance dept. to confirm what paperwork I should bring in. The lady without the raspy/hoarse voice picked up and spoke with a VERY demeaning tone when I asked her questions. She had extremely poor customer relations skills from the point when I talked to her on the phone and till the point I brought in the paperwork and check from BECU. I eventually walked over to the service/parts dept. to receive some paint for a chip on my car and found that Jay and Joe went above and beyond to deliver the best customer service I had ever received there. I was extremely impressed by their knowledge and care that I walked over to the concierge/reception desk to find if the dealership had a survey form and found that Lane was also helpful as well. To tell you the truth, I love my new car but I would NEVER recommend anyone that I even remotely cared about to buy a car from this dealership. I felt everyone (on the sales side) had beaten around the bush by avoiding addressing any of my concerns. Read more