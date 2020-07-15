Michael's Toyota of Bellevue has been a family owned business serving Bellevue for over 43 years now. We distinguish ourselves from the corporate dealer groups by our commitment to our customers. We consider our clients our family.
Dont honor Toyota Care Plus
by 07/15/2020on
Normally I do not write a reviews but my experience was so poor at Micheals Toyota that I thought it would be good to warn the public. I have a 2017 Tacoma with almost 20K miles. I purchased prepaid maintenance or the Toyota Care + to cover scheduled maintenance up to 55k miles. Despite my request to have them perform the 20K service, Micheals performed the 30K service because they said it was "expiring". This was not the case when I called Toyota Care. They did not perform the full 30K service despite me showing the service list from Toyota Care on my specific truck. From what I can tell they changed the oil and that is it. No rotation of tires, did not change the filters, or take care of the rear and front differential. When I called the service rep, no call back. Only did I receive a call back after I left a message for the manager. Michaels Toyota service department dishonest and did not perform the service in its entirety. Avoid this service department they are crooked.
Bait and Switch
by 10/14/2019on
My family has owned Toyotas for decades. But no more, thanks to the unscrupulous sales team at Michael's. I negotiated a deal for a no-frills silver RAV4 Hybrid XSE. They didn't have the car in stock but promised delivery in short order: 90 days in the absolute worst case. I put down $1000 earnest money and settled in. The weeks passed and I periodically asked for status updates. The car was in port! Then it hadn't yet been built. You get the idea. Next began the upsell. A car exactly like mine had just arrived! But with $3000 in extra options or in a more expensive trim package. If I were a betting man, I'd wager that "my" car arrived many times and they sold it each time to someone willing to pay a sucker price. In any case, at the 90 day mark, they gave me the choice of taking an upsell or waiting indefinitely. I did what any right-thinking person would do: I took back my deposit and bought a Honda.
Great Service Andrew Oman
by 06/22/2018on
Andrew Oman was Really patient , personable and knowledgeable Nice to work with! Were in preliminary search mode- well be back to make a purchase
Best Car Buying Experience You Can Have
by 06/21/2018on
I recently went to Michaels Toyota of Bellevue looking for a used Truck, The salesman Rich Nguyen greeted my family and I, listened to what we were looking for in terms of price and vehicle. Within 10 minutes we were test driving and decided to purchase. Rich was fantastic with our kids, worked out a great deal for us with the new truck and our trade in. He introduced to a finance employee Bob Villa. He was just as wonderful as Rich. These two made us feel like family and the experience here was the by far the best car buying experience one could have. If you are looking to purchase a vehicle...please visit Michael's Toyota of Bellevue. You will not be disappointed! Thank you Rich and Bob!
Awesome Experience
by 06/21/2018on
Blake Cayton helped me with the purchase a new platinum Highlander and I couldnt be more pleased. I originally only knew that I wanted a bigger car but he was knowledgeable, patient, and very pleasant to work with. I will definitely be back to Michaels in the future, least stressful car purchase ever!!
Amazing experience!!
by 06/20/2018on
Amazing buying experience with Ricardo Mejia he sold me my new 2010 prius. He worked very hard and I am truly pleased with the service he provided. He is now my new salesman.
Flexibility and patience go a long way.
by 06/19/2018on
I priced a Corolla on line looking at all of the dealers in the Seattle area. Michael's was the most aggressive pricing. Once we went in we went through various permutations of which car and whose name should be on the lease. We ended up leasing a Corolla and a Prius and George stayed with us throughout. We are from out of state which added to the complexity of the transactions. George proved to be conscientious, patient and helpful.
Good experience
by 06/19/2018on
Buying our new Camry was a pleasant experience. Thank you Ricardo Mejia! We appreciated his non-aggressive style as he showed us all features and answered all of our questions.
Fair pricing and friendly staff
by 06/17/2018on
My wife and I recently wanted to get a minivan for our family, we decide that Sienna is the best fit for our family. Michael E. and Greg made the negotiating very smooth and gave us a reasonable amount for our Camry and priced the Sienna fairly. Thank you for the great experience and for the Van. -Chen
Car buying made easy!
by 06/15/2018on
The whole process was super easy after inquiring about a used Lexus CT200h online. I received a call from Justin Hart and was able to get in to test drive the car immediately. The whole experience was great and now Im happy driving my new car! Justin was super helpful throughout the process.
Good attitude and friendly staff
by 06/15/2018on
I recently bought a used RAV4 from Michael Erasmus and wanted to license it in California instead of Washington. Since I was a resident in California they did it for me. We thought we could post date the permits but we couldnt. They ended up paying for the permits and making the process work out for us. Michael had a great attitude and I am glad we bought our car from here. Thanks!
Back to Cali
by 06/14/2018on
I began my search for my new Tacoma in my home state of California but ended up in Washington and I'm glad I did. I was looking for a very specific Tacoma and no dealer in California had it and if I ordered it they would not discount it at all. Well, I expanded my search and found the exact truck I wanted at Michael's Toyota and got a great deal to boot. From the first email to the moment we drove it off of the lot, Austin our sales person was awesome! Talk about customer service, he even picked us up at the airport in Seattle. This was by far, the best auto buying experience we've ever had. I would recommend this dealership to anyone in the market for a new Toyota. Austin's customer service was "next level" and he was a pleasure to work with. Also, if by some chance you're from California, consider buying a vehicle here and taking your time to drive home along the coast. It's a beautiful drive, you won't regret it.
Lovely staff, God bless
by 06/13/2018on
Everyone in my family drives Toyotas so I thought it was time I got myself one. I was looking for something with low miles for a good price and had about 100 questions to ask about the car. Michael Erasmus was very knowledgeable and respectful with the whole process. I felt like I needed to sleep on the decision and make sure this was what I wanted, they read my mind when Chris the manager let us take the car home for the night to see how I felt about it. Thanks for the awesome service guys
Great attitude
by 06/13/2018on
I had spent two days looking at Toyotas with another salesman. We didnt see eye to eye, so I wanted someone else to help me get my vehicle. There was a sharply dressed salesman that looked ready to get things going. I already had the 4runner mind that I wanted and he was very snappy in getting it ready for me to drive. He was also very knowledgeable with his accessories and getting them added onto my 4Runner. Thanks Michael Erasmus for the great experience!
Straight forward and honest.
by 06/13/2018on
I spent about two months looking for a 4Runner for my family. I had many things to consider and needed to take my time to do my research. Michael Erasmus was very well mannered and thoughtful, he stood by me the whole way and was very patient and helpful in walking me through the process. He even beat the price that I got from another dealership with no hassles. These guys are straight shooters and I would definitely recommend them to my friends and family.
Good experience and very timely.
by 06/12/2018on
My wife and I were looking to get a new Highlander. We needed some time to get a few things figured out. Michael Erasmus and Greg were very respectful in giving us the time we needed. They followed up with us and both called us right when we said we would be ready and had everything pulled out and ready for us to drive and purchase when we came back. I am very happy we decided to purchase our vehicle from this establishment.
Great experience!
by 06/12/2018on
Great experience! Much better than other dealers I've dealt with. I had not made an appointment. We were greeted immediately on arrival and helped by friendly, professional and organized staff. Ricardo Mejia was great in sales, very informative and laid back. Not being familiar with the area, he provided directions for the test drive that took us on the highway as well as local roads which I appreciated for checking engine performance. The sale process was overall straightforward, and the financial adviser took time to explain each step. The staff also stayed late to make sure the car was clean with a full tank of gas before we left. License plates were received as promised. Overall, great experience and would definitely recommend. Thank you!
Very thoughtful
by 06/12/2018on
My wife and I needed to get a larger vehicle for our grandchildren. We were very happy with the service we received and the overall attitude of the staff at the dealership. Michael Erasmus went a step further and callled me to wish me on my birthday. Thanks for the wonderful experience.
Bought a Certified Toyota from Ricardo - was great
by 06/12/2018on
I hadn't bought a car in over a decade, but Ricardo Mejia went above and beyond to help me drive away with Certified Toyota the same day. He displayed great product knowledge and customer service. Thanks again, Ricardo! --Doug
Awesome experience
by 06/12/2018on
I recently got myself my first new vehicle, a 4Runner. The process was very smooth and professional. From finance, to getting new tires and wheels on my rig and the process of scheduling that and taking care of it was seamless. Thanks Michael Erasmus
Fair and honest place.
by 06/12/2018on
My wife and I needed to get a larger vehicle for our family. Michael the South African salesperson helped us find the right vehicle. There was a bit of negotiating to do with our Honda and the price of the Sienna, but overall I think the outcome was very fair and reasonable. They gave me more for my Honda than we thought we were going to get and discounted the Sienna to make it work. We really appreciate all the help we got.
