I began my search for my new Tacoma in my home state of California but ended up in Washington and I'm glad I did. I was looking for a very specific Tacoma and no dealer in California had it and if I ordered it they would not discount it at all. Well, I expanded my search and found the exact truck I wanted at Michael's Toyota and got a great deal to boot. From the first email to the moment we drove it off of the lot, Austin our sales person was awesome! Talk about customer service, he even picked us up at the airport in Seattle. This was by far, the best auto buying experience we've ever had. I would recommend this dealership to anyone in the market for a new Toyota. Austin's customer service was "next level" and he was a pleasure to work with. Also, if by some chance you're from California, consider buying a vehicle here and taking your time to drive home along the coast. It's a beautiful drive, you won't regret it. Read more