Honda Auto Center of Bellevue

13291 SE 36th St, Bellevue, WA 98006
Today 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Honda Auto Center of Bellevue

4.5
Overall Rating
(16)
Recommend: Yes (14) No (2)
sales Rating

Excellent service fair price

by Satisfied customer on 07/24/2020

We came in, got a transparent bid showing the options we wanted and agreed on a price in 30 minutes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
112 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Great experience!

by Steve on 03/07/2020

Friendly, relaxed atmosphere. Great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Good Experience

by TLo on 02/14/2020

Bought a used car from this dealership and had a good experience overall. Sales process was quick and vehicle price negotiations were pretty straightforward. Had to wait a bit to get the paperwork finished up but nothing too bad.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Wonderful Service

by Tomas on 12/06/2019

Brittney helped me get a great deal on a Civic. She made sure I got what I wanted to and was willing to work with me to get the price I needed

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Tom Kim - Most Amazing Salesman

by Jacobs Loyal Customers on 10/11/2019

Our family once again, wanted to thank Tom Kim from Bellevue Honda, for the most easiest transition when buying our new 2019 Passport! We have purchased several vehicles from Tom and every time, he amazes us with his professional demeanor and patience. Tom has always been on our side, when making a major decision on purchasing a vehicle. He has never pressured us. We are loyal to Tom and Bellevue Honda. Tom is considered part of our family. We call him Jacob! Lol - Thanks Jacob! The Lozan’s

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Tom Kim - The Most Amazing Salesman

by Tom Kim The Best Hands Down on 10/11/2019

Our family once again, wanted to thank Tom Kim from Bellevue Honda, for the most easiest transition when buying our new 2019 Passport! We have purchased several vehicles from Tom and every time, he amazes us with his professional demeanor and patience. Tom has always been on our side, when making a major decision on purchasing a vehicle. He has never pressured us. We are loyal to Tom and Bellevue Honda. Tom is considered part of our family. We call him Jacob! Lol - Thanks AGAIN Jacob! The Lozan’s

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Disappointing, poor customer service.

by Gabriela on 10/08/2019

One of the worst customer service experience I’ve ever had. The sales agent and the manager purpose was to do business under their terms and kept hiding relevant information once we started the negotiation. In the only meeting I had with the manager he was aggressive after I waited for it for about 3 hours. All they wanted was for me to get financed with the bank institution they found more convenient for them, to the point I felt pressured to do what they wanted. After they kept me waiting for paperwork/ confirmation they said they needed ( I knew it was not true, because my bank confirmed to me everything was set) I decided not to do business with then anymore and thanked them for their time+ explained my reasons. I got a txt message from the sales agent, just to confirm the car was still available in case I change my mind, and a call from a manager a few minutes later to tell me the same, and he did not even apologized even when I told him I wanted the car, but I decided not to buy it because of the bad service, he pretty much said “ok bye”. I was totally surprised for the poor service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Crv lease

by LD on 10/05/2019

The sales associates at Honda Bellevue took their time to work with us on our Crv lease. They were not pushy and there was no attitude when we asked for various options. I appreciate their willingness to explore different options and we feel respected there. Thanks for the great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great service!

by Judy on 09/21/2019

We worked with Tom Kim and Alex Miller. They were honest and did not try to talk us into anything. They were both great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Lease rollover with Brittney

by Thankful and Impressed on 09/14/2019

My 3rd Honda Accord with these guys. Brittney is fantastic. The staff is friendly and professional. Truly a pleasure and a good, fair transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Internet Sales for purchasing a new car

by greenhills on 09/13/2019

I worked with Alex Miller on a new car purchase, via the internet sales. He provided the necessary information to proceed forward with negotiations. He was very transparent during the discussion process and very patient. Easy to talk to and available by phone or email. He was well versed on the car features and assisting in setting up the personal setting of the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Solid no-nonsense experience

by SRGH207 on 08/09/2019

I contacted this dealer looking for a zero-BS interaction regarding a new lease deal for my wife. Worked with Tom Kim who immediately picked up on that sensibility and provided all the data and their best offer. It was close enough and I did the deal appreciating the low hassle experience. Very happy with the car, the deal and the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great car! Great people!!

by Jim____ on 05/27/2019

Just purchased our fourth car from Honda Auto Center of Bellevue. Maurice was knowledgeable and professional yet friendly. Karim backed him up, ran the numbers and helped deliver another great car from great people! Thank you Maurice and Karim!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Love that dealership!!

by ZoePAnderson on 05/24/2019

We've bought multiple cars from this dealership over the years and everyone is awesome from the sales staff to service dept to the guys running the rental desk. Amazing customer service!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

bought a new car!

by matt1976 on 04/30/2019

Jared was great and helped us find the right car for us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Costco Auto Program - Lying and Abusing the Program

by JustTryingtoBuy on 12/27/2018

Costco Auto Program buyers - BEWARE! Salespeople at this dealership refused to show me the actual Costco Auto Program price sheet (per the instructions from Costco) and quoted me a price $500 over what they agreed to with Costco while claiming it was official ("it's a screaming deal"). After being belittled ("I've never had to print out the actual sheet for someone before") and waiting for an inordinate amount of time, they finally showed me the official sheet and it was $500 cheaper. WOW! Lying, deceitful, and taking advantage of even the Costco program where the whole point is to not have to deal with negotiations or sales tactics. I reported them to have them removed from the program for such obviously predatory practices - DO NOT SHOP HERE. Who knows what they do to standard/off-the-street buyers.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience buying a car.

by DavidRC on 07/09/2018

The best new car buying experience I have ever had. From the salesman (Andrew) to the business manager (Abdi) it was a great delivery of what the car buying experience should be. Trade in value was right on what I expected, new car price was what I expected and the service delivery was a great experience. Fastest I have ever gotten into and out of any dealership when buying a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Honda of Bellevue Service Department is a disaster.

by davidoak on 07/20/2017

Honda of Bellevue Service Department is a disaster. Do NOT do business with them unless you like to be screwed. They will take no ownership or warranty their work. I have documentation for all of this. I took my 2011 Crosstour for standard 110,000 timing belt maintenance (aka new timing belt), and THE NEXT DAY my steering at low speeds stopped working. They said it had nothing to do with the work they did. Really? There was no problem before I took it in viola, the next day the problem starts? They had to disassemble quite a bit to do the timing belt. They also forgot to install a bolt back onto my engine block. They said I had to have a new power steering system put in to fix the steering they broke, which I did and paid for. The power steering still had problems AFTER it was replaced. They took no ownership for that either. While the power steering was replaced, they did a four wheel alignment, and five weeks later my perfectly good tires were destroyed. I had to get new tires AND a new alignment. I chose to have that done at Les Schwab. I took one of the tires to Honda of Bellevue, and they AGAIN took no ownership and said they destroyed tires had nothing to do with their work. They are a den of lying and deceiving snakes with zero integrity and fake customer service.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Kindly Stay away from this place. Very unprofessional Sales !!

by Kolappan on 01/09/2017

Extremely Pathetic Experience, Kindly stay away from this place. Let me try to explain briefly. I was trying to buy a car specifically Honda CRV, I couldn't agree upon their pricing as they were adding all the accessories and they were forcing the customers to buy whatsoever the case. I was politely requesting for a better price, one lady sales person whom I have interacted was not happy that am not agreeing upon the price she quoted me. Immediately she has changed the tone of the language and said that she just wasted her time, and was very rude. They play around with their commissions and didn't let me talk to their managers. Later, I got in touch with Sales General manager, he also exposed the same language, he said they will not care about customers if customers don't value their pricing. Very extreme height of unprofessional behavior. They don't value customers and kindly stay from this place.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Worst service experience

by Johnabc123 on 01/04/2017

There is no value to your money in this place. Service charges are so high. They have standard service rate for each repair so does not matter how much time it actually takes (you bet the standard time they take is always more than what would be needed) and if you are combining multiple repairs at the same time. Left the car for oil change, service guy called and said break pad needs replacement, mechanic is already on it so if you want he can replace it real quick - i really trusted this guy and said OK. after 35 mins i got a call saying my car is ready. catch here was he DID NOT explain me the labor cost. so i thought the amount he mentioned is majorly the parts cost. Later he claimed 2.5 hours labor cost that is 275$ just for labor!!!!!!!! service advisers behave as if they do things free of cost... 8 months ago i went for oil change and the report mentioned tire tread 6 32nds .... after 7 months, this time the report says 8 32nds. how to rely on these guys?!!? Just stay away from this place for any service you would want to do. I raised all my concerns till the Service director level but they dont care. They think what was done is right and as per the price list. they dont show any interest. after few mins of discussion they say,,, well sir, is there anything else i can do???

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Attentive, patient service! Highly recommend

by aliciat1 on 01/14/2016

Emily Tang was incredibly helpful at guiding us through our options after we needed to replace our car. She ran the numbers for both used and new cars, and made sure we had plenty of time to test drive and inspect the cars we considered. She and her colleagues in sales and financial were patient and friendly throughout the evening. We are very happy with the new 2015 Civic we purchased through Bellevue Honda Vehicle Xchange.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
7 cars in stock
0 new0 used7 certified pre-owned
Honda Civic
Honda Civic
0 new|0 used|
5 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda Clarity
Honda Clarity
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
