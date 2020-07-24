service Rating

Honda of Bellevue Service Department is a disaster. Do NOT do business with them unless you like to be screwed. They will take no ownership or warranty their work. I have documentation for all of this. I took my 2011 Crosstour for standard 110,000 timing belt maintenance (aka new timing belt), and THE NEXT DAY my steering at low speeds stopped working. They said it had nothing to do with the work they did. Really? There was no problem before I took it in viola, the next day the problem starts? They had to disassemble quite a bit to do the timing belt. They also forgot to install a bolt back onto my engine block. They said I had to have a new power steering system put in to fix the steering they broke, which I did and paid for. The power steering still had problems AFTER it was replaced. They took no ownership for that either. While the power steering was replaced, they did a four wheel alignment, and five weeks later my perfectly good tires were destroyed. I had to get new tires AND a new alignment. I chose to have that done at Les Schwab. I took one of the tires to Honda of Bellevue, and they AGAIN took no ownership and said they destroyed tires had nothing to do with their work. They are a den of lying and deceiving snakes with zero integrity and fake customer service.