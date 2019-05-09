DO NOT go to or buy your next car from Acura of Bellevue! I leased a new Acura from them a couple months ago and turned in my old one based on their advice. Now I owe $1600 to Acura. I asked them if I should just trade it in to them so not to get stuck with the mileage fees like I have done in the past, However they bold faced lied to me and showed me phony numbers to get me to lease the car if I gave back the old one to Acura corporate. [non-permissible content removed]. When I showed them what happened they literally laughed in my face and said that I already bought the car and they were done with me. They also wouldn't even accept me as their customer, saying I was a customer of Acura Corporate only. Beware, Do NOT go to Acura of Bellevue. They will cheat and lie to you too!
Acura has lost its soul, and the dealership experience is telling. Long term Acura owner, I always serviced my cars there. I knew they were overpriced, but I was willing to pay for the convenience and supposedly quality.
I needed major clutch work. They quoted me a price above market, but for convenience I took it. Picked the car up, radio security codes not reset and horrible noise while driving, sounded like a bad bearing, clearly botched job. How come they did not notice? They offered to change engine mounts "no labor" but overpriced part costs. No improvement. They then said they needed to change unrelated parts just to diagnose the problem and offered me really inflated quotes. Took my issue with the manager and he offered no labor parts change (still $$$). Said ok, still no improvement. They said transmission will need rebuilding. I pushed back and after they re-installed the clutch everything worked fine which was the problem to begin with. So I ended up paying twice the market price for a clutch job. Had I not haggled with them I would have easily paid 3 or 4 times the price based on the quotes they gave me.
Since new cars are pretty reliable these days the dealership keeps their costs down by hiring young inexperienced guys for the work they do, mostly oil and brake pad changes, who have no chance to actually do complex work and will most likely use your car as a training ground. Their service guys are polite and they do offer you shiny new loaners while botching the repair job. So do yourself a favor and take your car to an independent mechanic. There are plenty of them who charge decent prices and actually know what theyre doing.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I recently purchased a 2014 MDX from Brandon K. and had an awesome experience during the entire process.
He was very knowledgeable about the product,
and very professional.
We never felt pressure to buy the car or associated accessories for the car.
Brandon spent well over an hour sitting in our car helping us understand the many functions that the car offers and explaining how to program the multiple settings.
Our entire experience from start to finish went smoothly and was the most stress-free purchase of a car I have ever had.
I would highly recommend purchasing an Acura from this dealership
i went to get a price at Bellevue Acura because they would not talk price over the phone. after I got there a salesman named Tony Ulanoff gave me a price. I told him it was to much and that I could get a lower price somewhere else. He got up angrily and left the negotiations saying that the price I wanted would leave him no margin of profit. I bought a car the same day from another local dealership for $2150 less than his quote.
Recommend this dealer? No
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
THE ONLY REVIEW U NEED OF THIS DEALERSHIP!
I drove from Minnesota to Seattle, noticed slight shimmer in steering when breaking. Then I noticed a thump/kick when breaking harder coming down off the pass. Haven't had a thump/kick while breaking since but thought I may need new break pads so I took my car into Acura of Bellevue WA for inspection.
June 20, 2012 - Acura of Bellevue evaluation, verbally communicated to me that 10% pad remained on front breaks & new rotors were needed - rear breaks were fine. Cost to repair $650.00. I asked about resurfacing the rotors and Mike Alonzo insisted the car needed new rotars. He explained something vague about turning I didn't understand so I got suspicious. Mike Alonzo said they had to order the new rotors from another dealership so I left my car there to be done the next day.
I called Acura of Seattle WA and Anthony verbally told me they are usually able to resurface the rotors 2 or 3 times before having to replace them. I called my Acura dealership, Acura of Bloomington MN, and Randy also verbally told me they are usually able to resurface the rotors 2 or 3 times before having to replace them.
I called Mike Alonzo at Acura of Bellevue and left him a voicemail NOT to fix my car. The next morning, June 21, 2012, he called me and said he canceled the rotor order, had my car washed, and that he wouldn't charge me for the inspection. I picked my car up later that afternoon. Weird, not even an offer to resurface the rotors but I was offered a nice cold water and a smile when I left.
I decided to chance driving my car back to Minnesota and made a service appointment with my Acura of Bloomington MN dealership.
June 28, 2012 - Acura of Bloomington MN documented evaluation, (RF 7 - LF 7 ; RB 6 - LB 6) Randy said my front breaks had more than 50 % life left. They also felt a slight shimmer when breaking but it was hardly noticeable and that the rotors would need resurfacing to get rid of it. Said it was up to me but that he wouldn't do anything. I chose to take Randy's recommendation leaving me with no repair needed and zero cost.
This is an accurate account of my experience with Acura of Bellevue WA. I am certain that they tried to perform unnecessary work and purposely communicated to me dishonestly which could have resulted in charges to me of $650.00. Leadership at Acura of Bellevue is responsible for this behavior in their employees and I assume there are incentives for generating this type of service work when the opportunities arise. Leaving my car there overnight to wait for new rotors cost me a half day PTO which in my case results in a significant sum of money in and of itself. What a waste of time too, just what I wanted to do while visiting my family.
When I think of Acura of Bellevue I think:
(Thank you for the opportunity to wash and inspect your car and see if we can unload a chunk of money from you for imaginary work)
Looking forward to dealer response for this one as I don't believe there is one. I caught you and you are probably lucky I don't pursue that matter further!
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I am writing to let you know what a pleasant experience I had in purchasing my new MDX. Minh was our salesman. He was a true professional, helpful and accommodating every step of the way. My husband had recently become disabled, which is why I was buying a new car. Minh included him in every discussion and was extremely sensitive to him. It took more time, but Minh did not worry about that. When he realized how tired we were, he made arrangements for us to come back, then called me on the way just to be sure I wasn't having any trouble. I love my new MDX and it could have been a nightmare had Minh not walked me through every single part of using it. When I drove it off of the lot, I knew how to make phone calls, work the radio, adjust the temperature and every other part of it. He is a terrific teacher. After teaching me something, he had me try it to be sure I knew how. Then, he sent me more directions (for the phone) through email. I have never had such an easy time or had so much attention given to me in purchasing a car. I feel as though I can call Minh any time I need more help. Minh is really an outstanding salesman! Thank you,S.J.
I admit that I am recent entrant to US. I came to Seattle about 3 years ago and started working at one of the major companies in Seattle area. One thing that I instantly admired about Seattle and the people in general in the US is their sense of professionalism and politeness when dealing with other folks.
Unfortunately, I got neither at Acura of Bellevue. Having got tired to plowing through snow in my mazda 6, my wife decided that she wanted an SUV has her next car.Living in Bellevue, Acura of Bellevue was our first choice.So we decided to drop-in.
I was initially surprised at the lack of enthusiasm at the dealership. Everyone seemed so un-interested in talking to us. Its not like we were looking like hobos who walked into a dealership, we expected someone to walk up to us and ask us as in what we were interested in. None showed up.
So i took it upon myself to show my wife the Acura parked in the showroom. We instantly liked the car and decided we would like to buy the same. We had initially decided to spend around 35K on the car and did not knew the actual price of Acura. I finally managed to get hold of a salesman who seemed quite un-interested in talking to us. I told him that we are interested in the Acura and all.
Instead of introducing the car and telling me about its features, nor did he offer a test drive. He asked us what our budget was, we told him around 35K (Not a hard and fast budget). The moment he heard our budget he suddenly became even more un-interested and became almost hostile and started mocking us in a sly manner. Told us that he had a term for ppl like us "People who have champagne taste but a beer budget", which we neither professional nor polite.
He just kept reminding us, that we could not afford it. Me and my wife both for this software firm and earn six figure salaries. We could have paid cash down for the car, but right now buying a house was priority.
At that time we just decided to walk out and never come back again.
This definitely left a bad taste in my mouth. Only go to this dealership with wads of cash hanging out of your pocket, or be prepared to insulted.
My name is Raymond and I bought a 2008 RDX from Leonard Stewart a few days ago. People tend to write/call when they have a complaint. Well, I am writing because I want you to know how happy I have been with Leonard Stewart since I first met him last Sunday in the show room -- and he continues to amaze me with excellent services after he closed the sales!
My wife and I set out to buy a new Lexus RX350 or Acura RDX. My wife drives a Lexus GS and both she and I have been very happy with its performance and services provided by Lexus of Bellevue, however, we decided that if the RDX is "economic enough", we would take an RDX and save a few bucks -- $5,000 was our threshold. Well, the 2009 RDX was only $4,000 less than the RX350 and did not make the cut; Leonard suggested the 2008 RDX which met our threshold plus a little more. But it was an apple and orange comparison, 2008 RDX Vs, 2009 RX350. We decided to go with the RDX SOLELY because how well we were treated by Leonard through out the entire purchasing process.
Leonard's excellent service did not stop with the close of the sales, he called me several times over the week to make sure that I learned to use all the features the RDX offers and then took me on another "test drive" Friday afternoon -- on his day off! While at your dealership last Friday, Leonard took time to introduce me to Tom Story of your Service Department to make sure that I have a "friend" to go to when I bring my car in for service in the future. Now, this is service beyond the call of duty!
Congratulations, Mr. Kelley, for having such a solid employee on your staff. And thank you very much for a wonderful experience. We definitely will remember Acura next time we are in the market for a luxury car.
ACURA OF BELLEVUE - "I would never buy a car here again
by exasperated425 on 10/18/2008
I know what to expect when you go thru "the process" of buying a car: the game, the negotiations, etc. Ultimately, we received a good deal for the car...but it was the after service that I was greatly displeased with from the finance dept to the feeling of being "belittled" and deceived.
When we signed our forms for the car, we were offered a high APR in which we decided to go to a credit union to receive a better rate. Afterwards, we were supposed to bring back paperwork by a certain date to verify the loan. When I looked up the different rates later, I found a CUDL link (credit union direct lending) from a credit union site in which I found my exact car (checked car's VIN # and all) from that exact dealership that I had just purchased but with a much lower rate that ACURA could offer. So I called the finance dept. the next business day about this new discovery in which the lady hung up the phone abruptly after not answering the question and did not direct me in a direction where to find out more information.
The next day, I made my way over to the credit union (BECU) and had them verify if the APR listed on the CUDL link to see if it was something they could take care of. They faxed their forms and a copy of the CUDL listed APR I printed to different people trying to verify the rate and found it was something that should have been dealt with by the dealer. So while I was at the credit union, I contacted a manager from Acura of Bellevue relaying my information in which he told me that what I had found online was wrong and that I should just go w/the credit union's rate. I was frustrated by the fact that I had found something viable thru the credit unions site linked to Acura of Bellevue's branded site from CUDL, but I was even more exasperated by the fact no one was taking any responsibility to direct me towards a certain person who could verify/investigate my claim. I opted for the BECU's rate (which was much lower than the dealer's APR) and contacted the finance dept. to confirm what paperwork I should bring in. The lady without the raspy/hoarse voice picked up and spoke with a VERY demeaning tone when I asked her questions. She had extremely poor customer relations skills from the point when I talked to her on the phone and till the point I brought in the paperwork and check from BECU.
I eventually walked over to the service/parts dept. to receive some paint for a chip on my car and found that Jay and Joe went above and beyond to deliver the best customer service I had ever received there. I was extremely impressed by their knowledge and care that I walked over to the concierge/reception desk to find if the dealership had a survey form and found that Lane was also helpful as well.
To tell you the truth, I love my new car but I would NEVER recommend anyone that I even remotely cared about to buy a car from this dealership. I felt everyone (on the sales side) had beaten around the bush by avoiding addressing any of my concerns.
The most arrogant salespeople Ive ever worked with--period!
by msclouse on 10/26/2007
I have tried to do business with Acura of Bellevue... When the new MDX was unveiled on 2007, I wanted to buy one... And believe me, I tried. But with the MDX is high demand (and all the dealers knew this), the level of arrogance I encountered in Bellevue was simply unbelievable! They acted as if they had what I wanted, and I should consider myself lucky they did, and I should be happy to pay through the nose to get my MDX from them.
Well, guess what? It's now 2008 and I still want to buy a new MDX. Yesterday I again contacted all the greater Seattle area dealerships (giving Acura of Bellevue another shot at my business). And, well, you guessed it... The level of arrogance is alive and well in Bellevue! It begins with the receptionist and gets worse from there... I was passed off from the sales manager, Shawn Finger, I requested, who was apparently too busy to work with a customer interested in paying cash for a $50,000+ MDX. He passes me off to Jeremy Seager who completely ignored my request, trying instead to offer me a MDX in a color I didn't want!
I could go an, and on, and on, but the bottom line is this: I my opinion, Acura of Bellevue is simply too arrogant to do business with!
I will buy that 2008 MDX, but NOT from Acura of Bellevue!
My father and I recently went in to Acura of Bellevue on the account that I wanted a new car to celebrate my graduation from college and new job at a local software company. Upon arrival, I was immediately impressed with the amount of professionalism and courtesy that was granted us by our salesperson. After telling him that I was looking into a new TSX (along with a couple other makes and models), he was able to walk me around the car and show me all the features that I was interested in. He was very knowledgable, and also very polite. He never pressured us as we left to go drive a couple other vehicles, which is more than I can say about some of the other dealers in the area. We eventually came back and got a great price for the vehicle! The fact that they had a big projection screen in the showroom playing the Hawks game was pretty cool too. Overall it was a very good experience and I would definately recommend shopping there if you're looking for an Acura. -Sheldon Drew
My wife and I just purchased our New Acura RDX from Acura of Bellevue. It was the best car buying experience we ever have had. The car is primarily for my wife and the sales person was not only very knowledgeable about his product, but he directed most of his attention towards my wifes concerns. We visited the dealership three times before buying and we were never once pressured to make a decision that day. In fact on one of our visits our sales person was busy with another customer and another salesperson nicely answered questions we had for several minutes until our sales person was freed up. I feel we got a fair deal and it looks like a nice facility to service our new car. Thank you! Acura of Bellevue for making our buying experience wonderfull. Steve McDonald
Abysmal Experience. Do They Know What A Customer Is?
by shaig on 07/25/2007
I just left this dealership with my wife. It was one of the worst car buying experiences I have ever had and needless to say we will not be purchasing a vehicle there. First of all, the salesperson was totally not engaged, was completely passive, and lacked common elements of courtesy.He walked out to the lot, letting us straggle along behind him, opened the door, kept walking without holding the door for us or looking back, and did not really engage. My wife sat in the car and he made no attempt to show her the car or talk about it, even though I was fairly explicit that she was his target customer. He did not offer a road test to let her feel the car. When I tried to discuss price he quote a price, prior to any DIOs, of $2200 over invoice for the MDX+Sports Package, $400 above the TMV recommended by Edmunds (which I have always been able to beat previously). When I pointed that out he shrugged it off and left it hanging with the statement that he has not sold one cheaper. My wife simply turned to me and said "Let's go get a Lexus", whereupon we walked out of the dealership. No attempt was made to engage with us or change our minds as we walked out.
Welcome to Acura of Bellevue! We would like to thank you for taking the time to visit us and learn more about our dealership and team. We are a family owned and operated single point store since 1986. This Acura dealership is our only focus. We are a team of 75+ employees who strive every day to make Acura of Bellevue a great place to work. Making this a great place for our clients to get their automotive needs taken care of, all while providing the best value for you. Given the opportunity to earn your business, we will never let you down. Experience with Acura pays dividends, getting you the right car with the right features at the right price that fits your individual needs. We love the brand and you will too.
1 Comments