1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had an excellent salesman, very personable, although he didn't know very much about the cars he was selling. He couldn't answer very many questions about features or specifics about vehicles, no matter, he was very nice. I actually did like him, and would purchase a car from him again. I negotiated a price on a 2012 Jetta, added several options, signed my paperwork and drove off the lot. A few days (2 or 3) the dealer called me to inform me that I made me a mistake. Apparently the dealer printing the paperwork and using the wrong VIN on everything is somehow my fault. Their going out onto the lot, getting the wrong car, fueling it and delivering it to the front door for me to drive away is also my fault. They required me to come back to the dealership to fill out the correct paperwork. I told them that I was very busy and requested that they come to me, but was informed that "there is no possible way that this could happen", but that if I was willing to come to the dealership, "they would make it worth your while". When I got into the dealership, I asked about having a set of mudflaps installed as way to "make it worth my while". They said that unfortunately, that was too expensive. I offered to purchase the mud flaps and ask that they install them free of charge, but again, regrettably, that was far too unfair, but that they would see about a coffee mug (I don't drink coffee) or a key chain. Then they sadly informed me that due to "my" mistake, I would have to pay them an additional $1,000. It was a regrettable yet indisputable fact that I had negotiated a price on the wrong car and that "it was unfortunate that you made this mistake". In then end, they woudn't even give me a keychain and after signing the correct papers, they sent me out the door without so much as a handshake or a ballpoint pen! I am quite disappointed by the level of customer service I received at Auburn VW. I liked most of the people with whom I had interaction, finding them to be personable (there was only a single exception), and was a little dissapointed at how everyone tried to pass the buck when it was time to take ownership of the mistake that required to to return to the dealership to re-sign documents for the correct VIN. That was 3 hours of my life and a 50 mile round trip. I would have liked very much for someone to look me in the eye and say, "I'm very sorry that we made this mistake, it was our fault and we are grateful that you are so willing to help us out on this one." I would have further liked them to offer me SOMETHING for my time, but alas, it was not to be. I recommend that while VW is an exceptional product, you look at a different dealer. I had an excellet interaction with Miles DeCaro, Sales and Leasing Consultant, University Volkswagen and Audi. Unfortunately he was out sick during the week that I purchased my car, or I would have purchased specifically from him. I recommend that you at least consider his dealership if you are thinking about VW. Read more