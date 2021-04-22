5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I am an active duty in the Army and for some reason everyone thinks that we are rich. Well this is not the case at all. Point is about 90% of the places around JBLM or Ft. Lewis try and rip you off. Now I am 29 years old and this is not my first time buying a car I know what your thinking. They are there to make money and this is true but these place take it above and beyond. Some of it is on the soldier but a lot of the time they just do t know. Any ways my wife and I were looking at a Kia at first and I talked to the guy over the phone for a week and over Email. We told him everything we wanted and all they had to do was have it. Well this was not the case we went to the dealership and they did not have my car so we left. I seen a Chevy dealership right down the road and we stopped. Now I have seen the 2013 Chevy Malibu and I did like it just didn't know what my wife would think. So we looked around and seen the 2012 Chevy Malibu and we didn't like any of them so we walked in side to talk with someone about the 2013. When we go in there they had a brand new white Chevy Malibu and this thing was beautiful it had all the bells and whistles. Of course right since it is there show room car. So this is when we met Jason and my wife and I had told him we liked the 2013 Chevy Malibu. I told him we could crunch numbers and we did. Jason really did make this easy so far it's been the best experience I have ever had. We told him what we wanted and what we were willing to pay. This went back and forth for a little while and then he came back one more time and told us the numbers. We were more then happy. Now for the car. We wanted the same Chevy Malibu they had for the show room car just in pearl white. So we signed a paper for the numbers and put a question mark for the color in other words if they didn't have that color in the car we wanted then it would be back to drawing numbers. He came back and told me good news and bad news. The bad was they didn't have the color we wanted. The good he gave us even better numbers and we could have any color we wanted with all the same features. So I look at my wife and we talked and agreed. Jason was nice and showed us a few more color Malibus on the lot and then I said to my wife lets take the show room car. An we did. This has been the best experience buying a car and I will never go to another dealership again well as long as we're up here. Jason really did make this easy and we walked out so much happier. It's been about 3 months now an we're still very happy. I tell all my friends about Jason and Auburn Chevrolet. It really is everyone there that makes this place so good. I hope this helps anyone who is looking for a car. Read more