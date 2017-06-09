Customer Reviews of Auburn Volkswagen
First time VW owner
by 09/06/2017on
I have always liked the style of the VW sedan, notably the Passat. I went to Auburn VW and Spencer, my sales associate was awesome. After test driving a 2017 Passat, I was hooked! I traded in my 2016 full size pick up and purchased my new 2017 Passat. It's truly a pleasure to drive and a head turner as well!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Auburn VW
by 07/02/2014on
Brad S. provided EXCELLENT service in selling my wife and I a VW Sport Wagon. His product knowledge, personality and ability to listen led us to a first VW purchase despite our original plan to buy another brand. Not only did we learn a ton about German engineering but we also benefitted from his ability to connect what car features we needed -- i.e .very good mileage, reliability, and that our family of 5 with soccer equipment and gear will comfortably fit. What began as a test drive of multiple cars led us to a really cool, well made, double moon-roof driving experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easiest Vehicle Purchase Ever!!
by 06/17/2014on
This is the second time I have purchased a vehicle from this dealership. The first time was a brand new Jetta, this time was a used SUV. Dan G. makes the vehicle purchasing process EASY and hassle free! He even stayed late just to make sure my husband and I were completely satisfied with our purchase AND he followed up a few days later. Terrific customer service. When my daughter turns 16 next year, we'll be going back to Auburn VW.
Sales review
by 03/05/2014on
Very little pressure and sales process was all completed in under an hour. Very accommodating in terms of test driving vehicles. We wound up ordering a new car as they did not have what we wanted on the lot. Brad S. was the salesman we dealt with. He's kind of new to the VW product line, but was a very pleasant fellow to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Rude Salesman
by 10/14/2012on
When to Auburn VW two weeks ago. Was extremely dissapointed with the sales representative Travis. He was extremely pushy and his tone is somewhat inappropriate for his job (wants me to give him a call at a certain time and simply talking in a very harsh tone). Ive visited all the car dealers in Auburn area in the past 2 months and this was the worst. I was initilly looking at the passat. I wont reccomend or step there again.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Uncommonly good service
by 06/26/2012on
I knew I would buy the Tiguan from Auburn Volkswagen as soon as I drove the car. I can honestly say this was the best car buying experience Ive ever had. I met with Brian Watson, who was very experienced and knowledgeable about the car, and worked hard to find the one I wanted. The model I wanted was not available at this or any nearby dealership, and I had to wait almost 4 weeks for it to be delivered. Meanwhile, they took my old car on trade-in and provided me with a new Passat as a loaner for the entire period. Wow. After receiving my new Tiguan, the customer service department followed up with me several times, and made sure I was satisfied, and scheduled for a complimentary check up. Unfortunately, my particular car had some defects, which escalated into a long term attempt at repairs. The service department always treated my visits with importance, and I always received a loaner at no charge. Once it became obvious that the car needed extensive time and work, the dealership took action to actually replace the vehicle. The service advisor working with me, Rod Young, initiated the process with the sales manager, and my salesman, Brian, took over finding me a new Tiguan. The dealership took care of the entire process, and the General Manager, Matt Welch, even made up the amount of the difference that the manufacturer would not cover, so that there was no out of pocket cost to me. Im sure this was a team effort, with lots of things going on behind the scenes I wasnt aware of, but I couldnt be happier with the way it worked out. Although it may not be very typical to wind up with an unserviceable vehicle, I commend Auburn VW for being prepared to handle the situation, and went out of their way to make it right. This, to me, is exceptional service, and shows this dealer truly cares about the customer and stands behind the product.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
National Champs!!!
by 12/31/2011on
Auburn University may have been the NCAA football champions last year, but Auburn VW reigns supreme when it comes to car sales. They outperform the field this year and every year with their knowledgable staff, unbeatable service, and killer deals. On my last visit, I dubbed General Manager Matt Welch the Cam Newton of auto salesman for his upbeat leadership and ability to turn any situation into a winner for anyone seeking a new ride. I live in Los Angeles. Why the hell would I travel 1,116 miles to purchase a new car? And not just once, but three times. The answer is simple: value. Ive searched nearly a dozen car dealerships in LA, and not one of them came close to the deals Ive received from Matt and the folks at Auburn. For the last car I purchased, a 2012 Touareg, I didnt even make the trip. I negotiated price and trade-in with Matt over the phone. They delivered the car to my house and picked up my trade-in a few days later. Easy. Add me to the long list of happy Auburn clients for life.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Do you feel cheated yet?
by 10/09/2011on
I had an excellent salesman, very personable, although he didn't know very much about the cars he was selling. He couldn't answer very many questions about features or specifics about vehicles, no matter, he was very nice. I actually did like him, and would purchase a car from him again. I negotiated a price on a 2012 Jetta, added several options, signed my paperwork and drove off the lot. A few days (2 or 3) the dealer called me to inform me that I made me a mistake. Apparently the dealer printing the paperwork and using the wrong VIN on everything is somehow my fault. Their going out onto the lot, getting the wrong car, fueling it and delivering it to the front door for me to drive away is also my fault. They required me to come back to the dealership to fill out the correct paperwork. I told them that I was very busy and requested that they come to me, but was informed that "there is no possible way that this could happen", but that if I was willing to come to the dealership, "they would make it worth your while". When I got into the dealership, I asked about having a set of mudflaps installed as way to "make it worth my while". They said that unfortunately, that was too expensive. I offered to purchase the mud flaps and ask that they install them free of charge, but again, regrettably, that was far too unfair, but that they would see about a coffee mug (I don't drink coffee) or a key chain. Then they sadly informed me that due to "my" mistake, I would have to pay them an additional $1,000. It was a regrettable yet indisputable fact that I had negotiated a price on the wrong car and that "it was unfortunate that you made this mistake". In then end, they woudn't even give me a keychain and after signing the correct papers, they sent me out the door without so much as a handshake or a ballpoint pen! I am quite disappointed by the level of customer service I received at Auburn VW. I liked most of the people with whom I had interaction, finding them to be personable (there was only a single exception), and was a little dissapointed at how everyone tried to pass the buck when it was time to take ownership of the mistake that required to to return to the dealership to re-sign documents for the correct VIN. That was 3 hours of my life and a 50 mile round trip. I would have liked very much for someone to look me in the eye and say, "I'm very sorry that we made this mistake, it was our fault and we are grateful that you are so willing to help us out on this one." I would have further liked them to offer me SOMETHING for my time, but alas, it was not to be. I recommend that while VW is an exceptional product, you look at a different dealer. I had an excellet interaction with Miles DeCaro, Sales and Leasing Consultant, University Volkswagen and Audi. Unfortunately he was out sick during the week that I purchased my car, or I would have purchased specifically from him. I recommend that you at least consider his dealership if you are thinking about VW.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Purchase vehicles from us Online and pickup when you're ready. Talk directly to our staff live online during business hours, you don't have to wait around all day for us to get back to you.
Get Lifetime Warranty with most vehicles we sell.
We have exclusive access to Classic VW parts imported from Germany.
Service loaners and rentals available, as well as rideshare service.
2 Comments