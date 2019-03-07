Oil change
by 07/03/2019on
Staff did great to accommodate me after I forgot earlier appointment! Just a question does Auburn not wash the vehicle after an oil service? I'm used to other dealerships doing it, has that practice stopped?
Terrible Customer Service
by 07/03/2019on
I don't normally write reviews unless your service are excellent or terrible. In this case it wasn't a good experience. My 3year old traverse just quit on me which is disappointing for 3 years some electronics failed already. I bought the car in Renton dealership unfortunately my car can't make it there so the closest one was the Auburn Chevrolet dealership. My wife dropped off the car in the morning for repairs. So they called me for estimates which is about $475.00 to replace the sensor on the steering wheel, few hours later instead of calling me they called my wife regarding the damaged the cause on the car, they said the tow truck backed into our car and damaged the front bumper. So my wife relay the bad news to me and I called in just to see what had happened, they said that they are going to fixed the damaged with no charges, just bring back the car in next couple days, which is good that's is how businesses supposed to be. So I ask since this is kinda inconvenient for my wife to live the car for a whole day and she had to get an over to her work back and forth and also to pick up the car. Can you at least give us so compensation, maybe discount on the repairs? They said No! So what do I get in all of these, they said at least we are honest! So my compensation is your honesty? So ok I ask them since you are going to repaint the bumper as a courtesy or compensation can you paint the small scratch on the side by the fender its about 2sqaure inch big. So he said I'll ask my paint guy see how much he will CHARGE! I'm like what? Any way again they didn't call me back instead they call my wife for touch up paint estimates which is $575.00 I'm like are you painting the whole car? Or am I paying the front that you guys damaged. Sounds like a scam to me. So they didn't give me any compensation at all except from their HONESTY! And by the way when I went to pick up my car the charges went up from $475 to $575. It never ends. So think twice before sending your car in there. If my car break down in front of their dealership I would rather spend on towing company to tow it in other dealership to service my car.
Friendly and timely
by 04/26/2019on
Did a great job and very graciously fit me in later in the day when I could not make the first appointment I scheduled.
The best!
by 06/29/2012on
I am an active duty in the Army and for some reason everyone thinks that we are rich. Well this is not the case at all. Point is about 90% of the places around JBLM or Ft. Lewis try and rip you off. Now I am 29 years old and this is not my first time buying a car I know what your thinking. They are there to make money and this is true but these place take it above and beyond. Some of it is on the soldier but a lot of the time they just do t know. Any ways my wife and I were looking at a Kia at first and I talked to the guy over the phone for a week and over Email. We told him everything we wanted and all they had to do was have it. Well this was not the case we went to the dealership and they did not have my car so we left. I seen a Chevy dealership right down the road and we stopped. Now I have seen the 2013 Chevy Malibu and I did like it just didn't know what my wife would think. So we looked around and seen the 2012 Chevy Malibu and we didn't like any of them so we walked in side to talk with someone about the 2013. When we go in there they had a brand new white Chevy Malibu and this thing was beautiful it had all the bells and whistles. Of course right since it is there show room car. So this is when we met Jason and my wife and I had told him we liked the 2013 Chevy Malibu. I told him we could crunch numbers and we did. Jason really did make this easy so far it's been the best experience I have ever had. We told him what we wanted and what we were willing to pay. This went back and forth for a little while and then he came back one more time and told us the numbers. We were more then happy. Now for the car. We wanted the same Chevy Malibu they had for the show room car just in pearl white. So we signed a paper for the numbers and put a question mark for the color in other words if they didn't have that color in the car we wanted then it would be back to drawing numbers. He came back and told me good news and bad news. The bad was they didn't have the color we wanted. The good he gave us even better numbers and we could have any color we wanted with all the same features. So I look at my wife and we talked and agreed. Jason was nice and showed us a few more color Malibus on the lot and then I said to my wife lets take the show room car. An we did. This has been the best experience buying a car and I will never go to another dealership again well as long as we're up here. Jason really did make this easy and we walked out so much happier. It's been about 3 months now an we're still very happy. I tell all my friends about Jason and Auburn Chevrolet. It really is everyone there that makes this place so good. I hope this helps anyone who is looking for a car.
Great experience
by 07/23/2010on
Friendly and helpful staff. Jamey in Sales and Chris in Finance were a joy to work with. No high pressure at all. The vehicle I inquired about on the internet had been traded to another dealer. They got it back for me before I ever reached the dealer. Best experience I've had buying a new car.