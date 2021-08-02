Customer Reviews of Dwayne Lane's Arlington Chevrolet
Great Experience!!!
by 02/08/2021on
Best experience I've ever had car-shopping.. and I've dealt with some really good dealerships in the past 50 years. But honestly, Dwayne Lanes blows them out of the water! I was treated with genuine, sincere respect, the price was more than reasonable, and the sales associate Robert Lund absolutely went above and beyond to get me the best price and a car that I'm delighted with !! When he found a rebate program that could save me $750, he drove to my home 20 minutes out of Arlington to get the info he needed. That didn't make him any more of a commission- he did it solely to save me money...Me, a total stranger.!! I used to really dislike shopping for cars - I know it sounds trite, but these guys truly made me feel like family. Unbelievable.! Really great experience!! Thank you Robert and thank you Dwayne Lanes Chevrolet!!.
Frustrated with multiple issues
by 05/17/2019on
I have been going to the same place to get my oil changes and any other issues, since I got my car. So when I needed new breaks and an oil change I called up the dealership. I was quoted with a price for the breaks and the oil change. When I got there I asked again if the price was correct. The guy said, “ yeah it should be around that”. Well when I came back it was $75 more than they said. He took $15 off but I was still not that happy. I was also not given the sheet that gives a summary of my car and services I should think about. I know I need to do a few things, it has yet to have a check up. So I was also annoyed with that. In that annoyance I forgot to ask about I leak I noticed. So that wasn’t addressed either. I would have thought they would see that and at least let me know to come back? Something. So I was already pretty annoyed, but what put me over the edge was a few days after the code that tells me I’m overdue for an oil change came on! When I google about the error code I see that it’s a sensor that comes on when my oil gets to a certain level. So did they even do an oil change!?!?! I have always gone here, but I am really starting to rethink that.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great service and selection
by 05/16/2019on
We had a great experience buying our 2019 Silverado 1500 trail boss
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Brad Sweeney is awesome!
by 03/20/2019on
The alternator went out on my Cadillac. I could not afford to be down another car, and Brad took such great care of me. I had to ask for a loaner, I expected to have to wait, but Brad came their so quick. My car was purchased from Dwayne Lanes, and I couldn't be happier with that decision. They have worked on both of our Cadillacs. Even replacing a motor. Brad has been absolutely wonderful during all the ups and downs that had happened when we made the mistake to go with a terrible company called Accurate Engines. Dwayne Lanes dealership is so great, that when I need another vehicle, I'll go there.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Truck buying experience
by 11/29/2017on
First off, I would like to say that I had recently been in contact with many Chevrolet dealerships in the King County, Snohomish County and Skagit County areas. When I went to Dwayne Lane's Arlington Chevrolet, I was met by a professional gentleman, who was willing to show me the trucks I wanted to look and I didn't get the perception of him being "pushy". My wife and I found the truck we liked and we all went for a test drive. When I returned, I said that I wanted to discuss the purchase of the truck and see what type of pricing I could get. The gentleman introduced us to Kevin Sampson who was in Sales. Kevin was a professional from the moment he met us and was very dog friendly, which is good because Gunner (our Dutch Shepard) was with us in the showroom. Our dog is a large part of our family and was one reason we were buying a "Crew Cab". Kevn made my wife and I feel "at home" during the purchase of our new truck and THAT was the experience I had been wanting from all the other locations I had been to. I have praised Kevin in person and on social media. Many of my friends are going to go see Kevin when they are ready for their next purchase! Yesterday, I had to bring my truck back to the Service Center so that all of the upgraded items I wanted, could be done to the truck. They provided me with a free loaner vehicle and even though the work that needed to be done should have taken longer than a day to complete, the service team ensured everything was done before the end of day!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2014 Chevy Cruze
by 07/11/2014on
The experience for purchasing a 2014 Chevy Cruze last Sunday was really great. The salesman was very courteous and friendly and knew the product. Recommend this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dwayne Lane's Arlington Chevrolet is part of Dwayne Lane's Auto Family which has been serving the community since 1954. The locally owned company has six locations in Everett, Arlington, Sedro-Woolley and Burlington representing Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, Subaru, Mazda, Ford and Lincoln new vehicle franchises and all makes and models of used vehicles.
The full service dealerships offer award winning parts and service departments along with Express Lube service and strive to provide excellent service to our customers.
Our facilities have comfortable customer and family lounges, WI-FI and complimentary beverages for our guests. Our slogan is "We'll Take Care of You!" and it's more than a motto, it's our standard