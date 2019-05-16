sales Rating

First off, I would like to say that I had recently been in contact with many Chevrolet dealerships in the King County, Snohomish County and Skagit County areas. When I went to Dwayne Lane's Arlington Chevrolet, I was met by a professional gentleman, who was willing to show me the trucks I wanted to look and I didn't get the perception of him being "pushy". My wife and I found the truck we liked and we all went for a test drive. When I returned, I said that I wanted to discuss the purchase of the truck and see what type of pricing I could get. The gentleman introduced us to Kevin Sampson who was in Sales. Kevin was a professional from the moment he met us and was very dog friendly, which is good because Gunner (our Dutch Shepard) was with us in the showroom. Our dog is a large part of our family and was one reason we were buying a "Crew Cab". Kevn made my wife and I feel "at home" during the purchase of our new truck and THAT was the experience I had been wanting from all the other locations I had been to. I have praised Kevin in person and on social media. Many of my friends are going to go see Kevin when they are ready for their next purchase! Yesterday, I had to bring my truck back to the Service Center so that all of the upgraded items I wanted, could be done to the truck. They provided me with a free loaner vehicle and even though the work that needed to be done should have taken longer than a day to complete, the service team ensured everything was done before the end of day!! Read more