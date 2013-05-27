Jerry Smith Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Jerry Smith Chevrolet
We love our new car!
by 05/27/2013on
Me and my wife have been looking for a new vehicle for quite some time. We recently drove into the jerry smith Chevy lot and were greeted by Taylor. We didn't feel pressured and he was very fast in answering our never ending questions. Unfortunately we were unable to do business with Taylor due to unexpected expenses. We appreciate everything that Taylor and the crew at Jerry Smith Chevrolet did in teaching us about all the new features and benefits of buying a Chevy. Thank you and we hope we are able to do business soon.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Bill D. is the best salesman that I have dealt with
by 05/10/2013on
They went out of their way and went above and beyond to make my deal happen. I was at the dealership for several hours while they worked up the best deal to meet my requirements. They kept me entertained while I waited and at the end of the day I felt like part of the family. I felt that they were honest and didn't pressure me into something that I didn't want. Since I purchased the truck, they have followed up with me to make sure that my wife and I were happy with the purchase. I felt like I was well taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mark is a "5 STAR" at Jerry Smith Chevrolet!!
by 05/02/2013on
This is the second time we have purchased a new vehicle from Jery Smith Chevrolet. We drive two hours to get here but it is worth the trip. We were treated very well and they worked with us to get the best deal possible.We did not feel pressured and all our questions were answered. Mark P. was nice and fun to work with. He is an asset to the dealership.We love our new Camaro and new Duramac pickup!! Hey Mark, maybe the Red Corvette next time!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Happy Customers
by 04/29/2013on
me and my wife have been in the market for a new car for about a month. and in the beginning of our journey we stopped at jerry smith chevy in anacortes. we ran into a young man by the name of Taylor. he was very helpful and extremely low pressure. and even though we didnt buy that day he stayed in contact with us and never got discouraged. we looked at basically every other suv that was in the same class as the equinox but we were so impressed with the chevy that we had to go back. when we went back we actually ran into another salesman named dustin who was also very helpful. we were so impressed with the service from Taylor, Dustin and the rest of the crew that we ended up getting a great deal on out new EQUINOX! we have been so pleased with the gas mileage and the comfort of the vehicle. and the fact that even though we have already bought the vehicle they are still willing to answer all of our questions even though some of them are repetitive haha. THANK YOU GUYS SO MUCH!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mark P and Staff
by 04/15/2013on
We want to thank Mark and the staff at Jerry Smith's Chevrolet for a fabulous and memorable experience on Saturday! We love our new 2013 Malibu Eco! The atmosphere at Jerry Smith's Chevrolet was very welcoming and we were truly satisfied with the whole car buying experience. We had our 17th month old daughter with us the whole time and she even loved the atmosphere! If you ever need a car, we definitely recommend our salesman Mark P. and Jerry Smith's Chevrolet.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Professiomalism
by 03/15/2013on
I found that Lee G. was very professional in his dealing with a customer. He puts the customer first and goes the extra mile for them. He would never talk down to any customer. We need more gentlemen like Lee around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Not your typical dealership
by 03/11/2013on
I have never had a better car buying experience than I did with Mark P. at Jerry Smith Chevrolet. He was very professional, no stress, no high pressure tactics he was respectful and gave straight answers. I was very pleased with the whole process from test drive to finance. Simply put, I felt at ease in every way. Love the car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stunning Service!!! (Especially for a non-customer!!)
by 03/10/2013on
We had just purchased an used 2009 Toyota Venza from a connected lot in Bellingham, but upon purchase the other dealership insisted the car had only been turned in with one key fob. Multiple calls to the store turned up nothing, and we were told that we were out of luck and to get another it would cost us $400 out of pocket. We were in Anacortes for the day and decided to drop into the Anacortes Jerry Smith for the first time, as this is where our car was originally traded in at (but not where we purchased it), just on the hopes they might have the fob. Lee G. met us in the lot before we'd even come to a stop, and though it was a long shot, he said he'd try to find it. Sure enough, not even five minutes later, he comes, like a knight in shining armor, with our missing fob in his hands. Tested and VIN checked, we now have the second fob to our newer car, no charge, hassle, or obligation. With quick and easy service like that, it definitely makes us think of Jerry Smith in Anacortes for our next car purchase!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Fabulous dealer and wonderful sales!
by 02/10/2013on
I cannot begin to describe how happy my husband and I are with the service at Jerry Smith. We came in with a low budget, a mediocre-at-best trade in, and a toddler. So clearly we were a low-budget sale, but that was not reflected for a moment in the treatment we enjoyed from Taylor. We were shown a gorgeous blue car, and my daughter fell in love with it immediately... And I'd be lying if I didn't admit that I fell in love, too. The one problem was that my husband and I don't drive stick! But don't worry, Taylor is such a fantastic guy that he took the time to teach us how to drive stick shift, and we were able to buy the perfect car. All of the modern safety features are there and it even has some bells and whistles I didn't dare to dream of in our price range. The price for my car is worth bragging about, but I don't want to make anyone jealous. ;) I can't believe how EASY it was to walk in, talk to Taylor, learn a new life skill, and buy an amazing car! It took about 3 hours at maximum, and it was all so smooth and perfect. I can't recommend Jerry Smith Chevrolet or Taylor enough. I've purchased cars through dealerships in the past and I've never wanted to go back for a second time... But if I had the money, I'd go back and buy a second car from them tomorrow.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Beautiful car at a fair price
by 02/03/2013on
My husband and I have never enjoyed the car buying experience. But on Jan. 27th, Mark, Mike and Alan were great! Mark P. was consistently courteous, friendly, and focused on the things that were most important to us. Mike was a pleasure to deal with and Alan smoothly handled the financing paperwork. Thank you guys for a surprisingly good experience purchasing our new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you Mark p
by 01/30/2013on
I would recommend Mark P at Jerry Smith Chevrolet to anyone who is looking or thinking of buying an used or new car. He helped us find a better fitting Chevrolet Sonic to our perfect fitting KIA Forte. He actually listens to what you want/need and then goes to work to find it. Thank you Mark P and Jerry Smith Chevrolet!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience with Mark
by 01/10/2013on
My wife and I stopped in about 8 months ago to look at some vehicles and Mark P. showed remarkable enthusiasm in helping us. We were very impressed with his service and attention to detail that we came back to see him when we were ready to buy. Mark took an active interest in making sure we got what we wanted at a reasonable price. He did a great job overall and we appreciate Mike (GM) facilitating a good environment for us to purchase a vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Thank you Mark P
by 01/08/2013on
I just want to say thank you to "The Real Mark P". He helped.me find the perfect Malibu. He took his time and found the one with all the options i wanted. He did not pressure me or make me uncomfortable, in fact he went out of his way to make sure i was comfortable and had all the information i asked for. I would recommend Mark P to anyone who has had a bad car buying experience and wants to treated with respect or if you are looking for a great deal and want to have a great time thru the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Serice
by 01/03/2013on
We buy cars every three to four years so we are used to the runaround you get a car companies and the "I'll be right back" type of salesmen. At Jerry Smith Chevrolet it was unlike anything we have ever had happen before. Lee G. was our salesman and we couldn't have had anyone better! He was upfront and honest. Listened to what we wanted and worked hard for an amazing deal. Everyone there worked with us late into the evening, kept our two children (3 and 6) more then entertained (played basketball, tag and another other game they wanted.) There was never ANY pressure to buy, which made buying way easier. I can not thank them enough for all the hard work they put into our experience, it meant so much to have someone on our side for once!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Loving my new Chevy..
by 12/10/2012on
I truly enjoyed working with all that were involved with my purchase of my 2012 Equinox, especially Mr. Michael T., a young new sales representative! He was quick to accomodate test driving different vehicles, if there was a question he did not know the answer to he was very fast in finding the answer.. All those that I worked with were not trying to push me into something I would not be happy with! Great group of folks! Much appreciated and still loving my Equinox! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New truck purchase for fist time Chevy owner
by 12/05/2012on
I had the best sales rep, Mark. What a gem he is. It was the first time I enjoyed the buying process. The team at the Jerry Smith Chevrolet in Anacortes WA are wonderful people. For someone who has owned Fords my whole life, I was exceedingly pleased at with the Chevy purchasing process at Jerry Smith Chevrolet and very happy with the product.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Mark is Great!
by 12/04/2012on
Mark was great to work with. I felt comfortable throughout the entire process. There was no pressure, and he was willing to let me take my time buying my new truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Buying Experience
by 11/30/2012on
Over the past 50 years I have bought more new cars than I can remember. My experience with Mark P., Mike ?? the Gen Mgr, and Allen ?? the business manager were excellent. Mark went out of his way to take care of me and left me feeling very much a valued customer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Sales Experience in a while!!!
by 11/19/2012on
We went to the tent sale in Oak harbor and Met with Mark P, he had us in a vehicle that fit our wants and price range wasn't trying to sell us a car we didn't want and kept his attention on us throughout the whole sale. Mark wasn't trying to rush through the process and made our experience great. Recommending Mark and the Jerry Smith team to anyone trying to Buy a vehicle or needs Maintenance done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great car purchase
by 11/10/2012on
I brought a 2011 Chevy Cruz from Mark P. He made the experience fun and enjoyable. I would recommend that people come to Jerry Smith Chevrolet to purchase there vehicles. Thank You Mark & Allen
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Drive Away Fast
by 01/11/2012on
Salesperson refused to let us look at more than on type of car, and lied about features and specifacations of the car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
