5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I cannot begin to describe how happy my husband and I are with the service at Jerry Smith. We came in with a low budget, a mediocre-at-best trade in, and a toddler. So clearly we were a low-budget sale, but that was not reflected for a moment in the treatment we enjoyed from Taylor. We were shown a gorgeous blue car, and my daughter fell in love with it immediately... And I'd be lying if I didn't admit that I fell in love, too. The one problem was that my husband and I don't drive stick! But don't worry, Taylor is such a fantastic guy that he took the time to teach us how to drive stick shift, and we were able to buy the perfect car. All of the modern safety features are there and it even has some bells and whistles I didn't dare to dream of in our price range. The price for my car is worth bragging about, but I don't want to make anyone jealous. ;) I can't believe how EASY it was to walk in, talk to Taylor, learn a new life skill, and buy an amazing car! It took about 3 hours at maximum, and it was all so smooth and perfect. I can't recommend Jerry Smith Chevrolet or Taylor enough. I've purchased cars through dealerships in the past and I've never wanted to go back for a second time... But if I had the money, I'd go back and buy a second car from them tomorrow. Read more