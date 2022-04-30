Lindsay Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Lindsay Chevrolet
Ingrid was nice
by 04/30/2022on
I recommend going to Ingrid because she matched our energy and didn’t try to fool us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience!
by 04/15/2022on
I came to Lindsay Chevrolet to buy a new Camaro. Stacy Nedd was wonderful throughout the entire sales process!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Salesman Ali
by 04/05/2022on
I just trade my 2022 Suburban and got 2019 Cadillac XT5 and Ali is awesome to work with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
March 23
by 03/28/2022on
Anthony made our trip much more enjoyable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Experience 5 stars
by 03/24/2022on
Tony Andrade was great to work with Very knowledgeable and professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tony Andrade best guy
by 03/24/2022on
I had a very good service by this young man. If you need a car, this is the guy to see.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tony Andrade
by 03/24/2022on
Pregunta para Tony Andrade, bien profesional y paciente. Mi explicó todo muy bien!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Be warned or walk away. Extra fees [non-permissible content removed]
by 02/26/2022on
Bought a car in December 2021. I live in PA. Overall this location showed a HUGE lack integrity, & has many disrespectful patronizing [non-permissible content removed] who work here that do not own up to what to facts or their poor business dealings. The salesmen at this dealership were not forthcoming with MAJOR details that added a cost $2.5K. To further my distaste for them–Managers do not follow through on requests & customer service is nonexistent (no hotline, no responses via call or email). I advise you NEVER to step foot in this location, but if you do - Be warned, if something seems off – it is, walk away. We were so overwhelmed we didn’t read all of the fine print before signing our life away. We were overly trusting that the salesman, who agreed to our offer price plus tags, tax & fees, had our best interest in mind & that he had given us all of the cost information upfront. We also trusted that the finance gal would point out any additional packages like she did with the supplemental insurances (gap, mechanical, etc.) NO ONE in the entire 4-5 hours we were there pointed out that this dealership charges an obligatory $2,500 for what they call a BLAZER PACKAGE. 20 phone calls later, I learned it includes all weather mats ($200est), 1-time veneer coating ($70est), & 2 oil changes in the next 2 years that can ONLY be done at their location. It took 6weeks for me to reach a manager to speak to me, to no resolve. This after I attempted 10+ times to call/email the salesman who was UNREACHABLE and hung up my calls. There is an obvious lack of communication within the team, they lacked integrity and respect, they’re patronizing and kept major costs/expense packages a secret to entice me to buy, and in the end, showed how cowardly they truly are in not providing appropriate customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great customer service with Kenesa Bowe
by 01/29/2022on
My husband and I received exemplary customer service from Kenesa Bowe. We were impressed with her knowledge and professionalism. We will definitely work with Kenesa when we are ready to buy a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Satisfied buyer
by 01/23/2022on
Second car buying experience here. Will come back when it’s time for a third
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lindsay Chevrolet
by 12/18/2021on
Lindsay Chevrolet is a beautiful and welcoming dealership. We were lucky enough to have Ali Imran as or salesperson and he is a true gentleman that is also down to earth and easy to work with. Highly recommend!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Stacy Nedd
by 12/03/2021on
I had the greatest experience at Lindsay Chevrolet, purchasing my beautiful Envision from Stacy Nedd(myself). I am happy with my purchase and definitely recommend anyone who is in the market for a vehicle to call or come in and ask for Stacy Nedd. Big thanks for Coslyn and Haval for taking care of me
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales
by 11/20/2021on
ALI Muy buena atencion y professional, ayudo en todo momento. Gracias
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales
by 10/29/2021on
In depth knowledge of cars and trucks being sold
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent!!!
by 10/16/2021on
Terrance Pickett was so patient and helpful with our car purchase!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales professional
by 10/10/2021on
Great experiance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Flawless
by 09/25/2021on
I’ve purchased new vehicles from Terrence twice and both experiences were quick and professional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car
by 08/27/2021on
Thank you so much Nelson for the excellent service. GOT MY FIRST CAR. Great experience super smooth and easy
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mohammad Ahmed
by 08/11/2021on
Mohammad is so great. Kind and patient. Extremely glad we came to Lindsey Chevrolet and that Mohammad helped me purchase a great car. Super easygoing. A very pleasant experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Experience
by 07/28/2021on
My experience here at Lindsay Chevrolet was phenomenal. Anthony Saunders and Jorge Villareina were very informative and helped me to get the truck I’ve always wanted. I did not expect to come in and get such a good deal. Also, my sales reps were professional and very friendly to talk to. Today, I was fortunate enough to come in and have them help me get my dream truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kaydian Israel
by 07/21/2021on
Pleasure working with such a professional like Kadian.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
