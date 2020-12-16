1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Don't get me wrong, I love my Kia, but this dealership is the worst! I had a decent experience with the saleslady, and she and her manager set me up with a nice price, but the finance manager I dealt with totally fit the stereotype, and she destroyed any benefit I got from said price. I walked in there with a great financing deal already set. The sales manager told me that it was their policy to make everyone fill out an application anyway. I should have walked out when he said that. All it got me was a rack of hits on my credit record, and later, a stack of rejection letters. I knew that they weren't likely to match my deal in the first place. So, the finance manager gets me in her office and proceeds to sell me all of the extra warranties. Silly me, I didn't know to expect this, so I fell for her sales pitches. Then she didn't even have the decency to shake my hand when I left her office. That caused a growing feeling of uneasiness. I mean, I did know that she was getting a bunch of commission off of me, at the very least. Next, I go out to take delivery of my shiny new vehicle. I asked what the extra little remote thingie was on the key ring, but they said to hold my questions until they finished setting up my Bluetooth, by which point, I had forgotten in all the excitement. Once I got home, I had to pull out the manual to find that it was for the Auto-Start, which didn't work properly. (I got this fixed at my since-chosen servicing dealer.) Now, back to the finance manager. My aforementioned growing sense of unease caused me to go back and read the fine print on all of the extra warranties and crap that she sold me, and I didn't like what I saw. All but one allowed me to cancel for a full refund within the first 30 days. I took them back in and did just that! She sat on those things for close to 2 months, until I contacted her inquiring about it (my financier had not yet received it). She then writes me a long email with lots of talking down, scare tactics, and all-caps, trying to convince me to keep them. They should have been cancelled by that point!!! After several emails and a few phone calls, they eventually were cancelled. I'm not even certain that I got the full amount back because she did some funny business with the numbers on the Bill of Sale and lumped them all into one line that upon close inspection, is a higher number than the sum of the contracts. Lessons learned about Koons Kia of Woodbridge: 1. If you can't take a lawyer or an accountant in there with you, read *everything*, even if it means you'll be there all day and night, and check all numbers. Make them itemize *everything*! Don't trust the finance manager, they do *not* have your best interests at heart! 2. Make them answer your questions *when they come up*, not when they finish their spiel, and be sure that every little thing works on your car before you leave the lot! Don't just trust their little checklists. Again, they do not have your best interests at heart! 3. Save yourself the heartache and frustration, and choose another Kia dealership! Read more