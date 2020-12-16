Koons Kia of Woodbridge
Awesome experience
by 12/16/2020on
Curtis Graves was fantastic! They made the entire car buying experience seamless and enjoyable. I appreciated the superior customer service and kindness from everyone at the dealership from the second I stepped through the door. I had visited two other dealerships that day and none of them compared. Curtis took his time to discuss and explain various options for my husband and I new vehicle. I could not be more thankful for his knowledge,and the one of a kind experience. Curtis is amazing and thanks so much to the Koons Staff. During such a time as this you need a very easy transition. The Cunningham's
Terrible Dealer
by 03/20/2022on
PLEASE DO NOT BUY A CAR FROM THIS DEALERSHIP!!!! This dealership by far is just a factory. They get you in and get you out with poor customer appreciation. I brought a car in January of this year and 34 days later, I had problems with the transmission. I did not buy the extended warranty as I planned to purchase a warranty plan with a privately owned mechanic shop. When I brought the car into my shop, thinking it was something minor, it was not. He immediately instructed me to go back to Koons and speak with them because the car should not be doing that if it was a 2018 car. Unfortunately, after several attempts, the sales manager told me “it is nothing they could do.”Please note: I haven’t even paid my first car note. I came back twice to speak with management to see how they are able to help me; again, I was turned away. Two months later, I have a new problem and they still will not help me. Again, I am so disappointed as I thought this car was a great deal! How I was wrong.
Koons [non-permissible content removed]
by 07/21/2021on
Koons Kia of Woodbridge (Virginia) knowingly and deceptively sold me a vehicle that had a lack of proper maintenance, and that needed major mechanical repairs. Costs of the neglected repairs and maintenance were/are in excess of eight thousand dollars ($8,000.00). They also told me the vehicle had features that it did not (ie. parking sensors). Koons Kia LIED in their reply to the BBB in response to my complaints. Their response falsely stated: "Since the original complaint was issued, we have been in contact with the customer and the issue has been resolved. Customer is content with the final results with the vehicle." From that point, the BBB said the dealer told them that they spoke with me and everything was resolved so they're closing my complaint....xxx? I don't care what false positive reviews are being posting. This was my experience, and based on the way it all happened, it was not an outlier or anomaly. I now see their business model as lie, cheat and deceive to get the sale. Once the deal is done, screw the buyer! Note to Koons: don't bother adding an insincere, bs note about being surprised by my experience!
Dealership of [non-permissible content removed]
by 05/04/2021on
All I can say that the management is [non-permissible content removed], deceitful, shady, and have no care for the costumer. bottom line is I was lied to and no one has the balls to tell the truth, also I was told if you dont like the price you can go someone else.by their sales manager, I also called the general manager which has the worst management skills someone should check his degree, and I also called vice president of sales and never got a call back. its all about the money and not the costumer. this place is garbage and people need to wake and understand and not purchase from this dealership. They train all their employees to lie and have no care, I will never buy or purchase any vehicle from the house of [non-permissible content removed]. dont be bought in by their fakeness.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Horrible
by 02/21/2021on
I found 2 vehicles on line and shared the information with a salesperson that contacted me. We arranged for me to come and test drive the vehicles. When I got there he told me the vehicles I was interested in were not there and probably would not be there for a month. He showed me a different color vehicle but not what I drove there to see. In addition, he wasn’t knowledgable about them. He had to constantly go and get answers to my questions. Horrible attitude and service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Considerate
by 08/31/2020on
Polite and safety-conscious counter staff. Appreciate that even the mechanics wore face coverings and kept social distance.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Koons Kia Service does another great job
by 06/09/2020on
As a customer dependent on Koons Kia Service, I have consistently gotten excellent service and they always seem to add a new service feature before my next visit that makes the transaction that much easier. For this visit, they sent me multiple emails reminding me to bring in my car so that I am in accordance with the warranty; to heighten the motivation, they included coupons with the email. They used them both and the total price of the maintenance was 1/3 of what I was expecting. The representatives are also consistently terrific; they are always thinking about how to take care of your every need, they remember you from prior visits, and they are always pleasant and efficient. In addition to the reps, the mechanics are awesome! Every time I get my car back, it runs better than it did when it was new. In terms of employing technology to up their service game, Koons Kia's website is easy to navigate and offers you the opportunity to review all of the data on your vehicle. Last but not least, the facilities are comfortable and it's easy to work there while waiting for my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Continuing Great Car Servicing Experience
by 05/18/2020on
The Service Department at Koons Kia of Woodbridge are all Top Notch Professionals who treat everyone with Courtesy and Respect. I highly recommend this Service Department for all of your servicing needs. The Service Manager, Sam Zelaya and Service Staff to include Kirolos Milad and Anna Fitzgibbon will certainly take care of you and your vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Headlight adjustment
by 02/17/2020on
I was notified by Kia consumer affairs there was an issue with the headlights which required an adjustment because they were too high. Kia indicated it would take an hour to complete the adjustment. The headlights would be blinding to oncoming traffic. I scheduled an appointment to have them adjusted. As indicated it only took an hour to complete. My service advisor Kirolos was the consummate professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
KIA Telluride
by 11/09/2019on
The service representative was professional and my SUV was ready in the timeframes promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I believe so.
by 10/12/2019on
Good sense of humors. Completed services within time promised. Very courteously.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sportsge Service
by 09/24/2019on
Excellent, timely and friendly experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
STAY AWAY!
by 05/09/2019on
PLEASE READ ENTIRE REVIEW! First I would like to state that I purchased 5 used 7 new vehicles in 11 years from dealers. I have a decent experience when it comes to car buying especially that I worked in sales when I was younger. Unfortunately this experience was unique and unpleasant. I decided to purchase a used towing vehicle and it happened that they had the exact vehicle I was looking for. The sales person was ok but it was very hard to negotiate with them which I can't say it was a negative since I consider he was trained well. Besides that they sold me a vehicle with a faulty tire pressure sensor which costs $15 (not a deal breaker for me). I think the sales portion of this whole transaction was acceptable considering I purchased this vehicle at a decent price. The problems started piling up after: 1. They did not inform me that I have to do emission testing in order to obtain my permanent tags. I waited for 3 weeks then I called back because my tags were not arriving. I was told by the title and registration rep that I need emissions to obtain my tags. I was working long hours which made it slightly inconvenient to get emissions done in the last minute. 2. I financed the vehicle via my credit union who sent the check to their parent company "Koons of Woodbridge". Their finance director endorsed the check wrong then in order to fix their own mistake claimed that my credit union addressed the check to the wrong entity and that it should be "Koons Kia of Woodbridge" because they are not affiliated with "Koons of Woodbridge" even though it says "Koons of Woodbridge" on the Buyers Order . After a bunch of emails and headaches (their finance director repeatedly insulted my credit union rep) my credit union rep decided it wasn't a fight worth fighting so they put a stop on that check and issued another one. 3. My temporary tags were forged and the offender went through a couple of speed traps and video tolls. I received the tickets a couple of weeks later. I managed to resolve the speed camera ones but MTA required proof that those tags were assigned to my vehicle. Since I made a mistake and threw away the temp registration after it expired, I called and emailed the dealership asking for help. I asked them to send me proof of registration. They would not answer my call unless I would hide my caller ID and they told me they'll help me out but 2 weeks later after calling every two days and sending several emails it didn't get resolved. I had to pay the tickets because I was right at my due date. After analyzing the pictures with the forged tags I realized that there is a high chance that someone at the dealership forged my tags and used them for multiple violations. The tags looked very similar to the originals and my car was parked very far from where the violations were committed. My vehicle was also parked behind my enclosed trailer on a one way street the whole time which makes it even harder to forge since you can't see the tags at all unless you look into your rear view mirror. PLEASE stay away from this dealership and if you ever purchase a vehicle keep your temporary registration and tags at least 60 days after expiration. There are way better dealerships out there even if you are interested in a Kia vehicle. Sorry for the long text and thank you for reading!
Service Department
by 09/23/2018on
The staff at the service department was excellent and provided comments pertaining to my vehicle's maintenance. I have never received the attention from other dealerships in the past. The service advisor should be given a bonus.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wish I never purchased from Here!!!
by 06/02/2017on
I purchased a new vehicle on May 20, 2017. Before I drove off the lot I noticed the speakers not working properly.they picked it up May 23. Well guess what!!! I received a call at 6:25pm June 2 not from the service department but by the nice porter only to tell me my car is still not fixed! I do not recommend this dealership to anyone! The lack of communication and service! They should of by now just gave me another new car. I purchased May 23 and I only was able to drive it 2days. I'm just over it! Don't buy from here run!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great experince.
by 03/01/2017on
I just got home from there. I bought a car. I worked with Harris Kahn, he is a very nice young man with an accent. I felt comfotable with him from the start all though I was not ready to get the car I came to look at. He brought his manager to the table Mr. Kent Reeves, we negotiated a deal I could not refuse. My expeirence was awsome everyone was nice including the young lady in finance. It did not take as long as I expected. Thank you to all of you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
RUN OR DRIVE AS FAR AS YOU CAN FROM THIS PLACE
by 01/10/2017on
This dealer is the worst of the worst. I am totally bewildered as to how they received 4.1 stars on their website. I bought a car from these guys and liked it a lot. There were some quirks (Preowned) in which the sales guy told me would be fixed before I took delivery. Well, three weeks after the sale, I have only driven the car roughly three days total because it stayed in the Kia's service department. The service manager there should have never been hired for that place because he doesn't seem to know ANYTHING correct about cars. He tells me they replaced this and that and when I finally decided to take my car to another dealer, the mechanic states nothing was replaced. Lies and more lies from this "service" manager at Kia. I am glad i purchased the extended warranty so that I will not have to go back up to Kia in Woodbridge. They are only concerned with making the sale and getting the commission and are willing to sacrifice the establishments integrity for just that. They lied and told me my hard tags were shipped out FedEx next day and didn't receive them until three days later AFTER my temp tags were already expired. The car i purchased wound up needing major repairs (cv joint, rack and pinion) and I know that the Kia dealers knew this but wasn't willing to flip the bill for the repairs since it was so expensive so that lied about the work performed. My vehicle is currently sitting in the repair shop at my chosen dealer waiting for the warranty company to send a claims adjuster out due to the amount the repairs will cost. I can go on and on but it's not worth it. STAY away from these leaches The are money hungry and the customer comes last if any position at all.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
I Wish I Had Gone Somewhere Else...
by 12/23/2014on
Don't get me wrong, I love my Kia, but this dealership is the worst! I had a decent experience with the saleslady, and she and her manager set me up with a nice price, but the finance manager I dealt with totally fit the stereotype, and she destroyed any benefit I got from said price. I walked in there with a great financing deal already set. The sales manager told me that it was their policy to make everyone fill out an application anyway. I should have walked out when he said that. All it got me was a rack of hits on my credit record, and later, a stack of rejection letters. I knew that they weren't likely to match my deal in the first place. So, the finance manager gets me in her office and proceeds to sell me all of the extra warranties. Silly me, I didn't know to expect this, so I fell for her sales pitches. Then she didn't even have the decency to shake my hand when I left her office. That caused a growing feeling of uneasiness. I mean, I did know that she was getting a bunch of commission off of me, at the very least. Next, I go out to take delivery of my shiny new vehicle. I asked what the extra little remote thingie was on the key ring, but they said to hold my questions until they finished setting up my Bluetooth, by which point, I had forgotten in all the excitement. Once I got home, I had to pull out the manual to find that it was for the Auto-Start, which didn't work properly. (I got this fixed at my since-chosen servicing dealer.) Now, back to the finance manager. My aforementioned growing sense of unease caused me to go back and read the fine print on all of the extra warranties and crap that she sold me, and I didn't like what I saw. All but one allowed me to cancel for a full refund within the first 30 days. I took them back in and did just that! She sat on those things for close to 2 months, until I contacted her inquiring about it (my financier had not yet received it). She then writes me a long email with lots of talking down, scare tactics, and all-caps, trying to convince me to keep them. They should have been cancelled by that point!!! After several emails and a few phone calls, they eventually were cancelled. I'm not even certain that I got the full amount back because she did some funny business with the numbers on the Bill of Sale and lumped them all into one line that upon close inspection, is a higher number than the sum of the contracts. Lessons learned about Koons Kia of Woodbridge: 1. If you can't take a lawyer or an accountant in there with you, read *everything*, even if it means you'll be there all day and night, and check all numbers. Make them itemize *everything*! Don't trust the finance manager, they do *not* have your best interests at heart! 2. Make them answer your questions *when they come up*, not when they finish their spiel, and be sure that every little thing works on your car before you leave the lot! Don't just trust their little checklists. Again, they do not have your best interests at heart! 3. Save yourself the heartache and frustration, and choose another Kia dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
great service
by 05/27/2013on
Mr.S. in the service department is an excellent representative for koons.He is honest and forthcoming.Really a pleasure seeing him at work.Thansk Mr.william s.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Upfront and Honest
by 03/27/2012on
I have nothing but praise for this dealership. No problems from beginning to end.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Consider other dealers
by 12/18/2010on
I recently bought a new Kia. The salesperson is what sold me on the dealership but dealing with others has made the overall experience horrible. Experienced problems with the car (noises, grinding) and paperwork. Although these were fixed - I never want to go back to deal with this company again. Too bad I made the mistake of buying the car there - should have really considered another dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
