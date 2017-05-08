2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

To be honest in the service department I have always enjoyed going to Karen Radley VW in Woodbridge VA for any problem or concern I had with my vehicle and they would fix it and have my vehicle ready within a short period of time. But as far as the sales department not so good. I went in to purchase my first brand new vehicle (VW Touareg) beautiful vehicle btw. Realized there were a few scratches on the passenger side rims from whoever had either test drove the vehicle or moved the vehicle. I told the (sales representative) Zurian that I would then purchase the 2017 VW Touareg aslong as these two rims would be replaced. He assured me that they would and I made sure that it was put in writing. He then told me it would take a few days to get those rims replaced along with some other things I wanted done before pulling off the lot with the new vehicle. To make a long story short, I pulled off the lot to later realize that those rims were never replaced. They lied to me for whatever reason I do not know but they tried to cover it up by sanding the rims down and spray painting over them thinking I would never notice it. My trust in the sales department is gone because I'm sure Zurian (sales representative) wasn't the only one behind it. Therefore I would not recommend anyone to purchase a vehicle at Karen Radley VW without carefully examining it before pulling off the lot. Read more