1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Bought a car in December 2021. I live in PA. Overall this location showed a HUGE lack integrity, & has many disrespectful patronizing [non-permissible content removed] who work here that do not own up to what to facts or their poor business dealings. The salesmen at this dealership were not forthcoming with MAJOR details that added a cost $2.5K. To further my distaste for them–Managers do not follow through on requests & customer service is nonexistent (no hotline, no responses via call or email). I advise you NEVER to step foot in this location, but if you do - Be warned, if something seems off – it is, walk away. We were so overwhelmed we didn’t read all of the fine print before signing our life away. We were overly trusting that the salesman, who agreed to our offer price plus tags, tax & fees, had our best interest in mind & that he had given us all of the cost information upfront. We also trusted that the finance gal would point out any additional packages like she did with the supplemental insurances (gap, mechanical, etc.) NO ONE in the entire 4-5 hours we were there pointed out that this dealership charges an obligatory $2,500 for what they call a BLAZER PACKAGE. 20 phone calls later, I learned it includes all weather mats ($200est), 1-time veneer coating ($70est), & 2 oil changes in the next 2 years that can ONLY be done at their location. It took 6weeks for me to reach a manager to speak to me, to no resolve. This after I attempted 10+ times to call/email the salesman who was UNREACHABLE and hung up my calls. There is an obvious lack of communication within the team, they lacked integrity and respect, they’re patronizing and kept major costs/expense packages a secret to entice me to buy, and in the end, showed how cowardly they truly are in not providing appropriate customer service. Read more